Sarah Michelle Gellar on what excites her the most: getting 6 hours of sleep in a row

I’m a fan of magazines asking celebrities to rattle off a number of trivial facts about themselves. I like Vogue’s 73 Questions, especially because you get to see their house as well, but their answers are so rehearsed. Us runs a similar bit, 25 Things You Don’t Know About, and the latest is Sarah Michelle Gellar. This is cool because 1) I love Sarah and 2) she’s pretty lowkey in her personal life so I feel like she’s “opening up” to us by sharing this information. However, I also learned several things about her I had no idea, like that she taught herself to juggle and she’s a fellow Soapdish fan.

1. I learned how to juggle while working on set because I was bored. 2. Getting six hours of sleep in a row is what excites me most. 3. I binge The Bachelor. It’s a little boring this season. Sorry, Peter [Weber], you seem very nice. I’m sure if there were windmills it’d be much more exciting. 4. I cry every day — I’m a parent! 5. My kids [Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, 7, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.] are the most influential people in my life. I love to see the world through their eyes, and [hear] the questions they ask. 6. My go-to dish is anything with kale. My kids are obsessed. I could probably put ants on kale and they’d be like, “This is the best.” 7. My daughter’s playing volleyball, so I took a lesson with her. I’m actually pretty good. It hurts though. Take your rings off! 8. My first job was a commercial for Burger King. 9. The biggest misconception about me is that I’ve died twice. 10. My two go-to movies to watch on airplanes are Sixteen Candles and Soapdish. 11. I’d describe myself as empathetic and kind. 12. My biggest pet peeve is grammar [misuse] and when people say “so fun” or “anyways” — to me, that’s like nails on a chalkboard. 13. I can’t go to sleep with makeup on my face. 14. I wish I could play the piano. 15. My first car was a green Chrysler LeBaron convertible. I was taught you never get a car till the second season of a show. When we got the back order on the second season [of Buffy], I got rid of the car. 16. My biggest fear: anything [bad] happening to my kids. 17. [I think it’s weird] when you’re in the bathroom and people shove toilet paper underneath the stall and ask you to sign it. 18. If I weren’t an actress, I’d be Diane Sawyer or Robin Roberts. There are so many people I want to interview. 19. I love London. 20. John Kennedy Jr. was my celebrity crush. Wait, am I supposed to say Freddie? 21. The song I’m singing in the shower is whatever Broadway musical my daughter’s left in my head. 22. I would never jump out of an airplane. 23. I love so many books. 24. My favorite lyric [from the song “No Contest,” from Chess]: “You taught me, baby/How the few who win acquire/What their hearts desire/It ain’t practice, it ain’t skill/They’ll help, but not as much as wanting will.” I think if you give up your real passion, all the talent in the world isn’t going to push you that extra mile. 25. I try really hard to get inspired by everyone around me. Whether it’s a business associate, another mom, my daughter — I think there’s so much to learn when you support other women.

I appreciate what she said about how important her family is to her and how scary it would be if anything happened to her kids, but she’s a spouse and mother, we kind of expect that. I prefer the facts like how she taught herself juggling to combat boredom and took up volleyball later in life. She should take piano lessons; she could check that box AND have a new skill for her CV. As a Buffy fan (thanks to my Celebitches insisting I watch it), ha! to people thinking she’s died twice. I love that Sarah never shies away from her Buffy days. I get that actors want to be known for all their work, but it makes me sad to hear celebrities say the thing that resonates the most with us, the fans, makes them sick.

However, the one area in which Sarah and I are most alike is in bed. No, you smutty smuttersons! I mean sleep. I can’t sleep with any makeup on my face. I convince myself I can feel it and it’ll bug me until I wash it off. But truly, if I got six hours of sleep in a row, I would call those close to me like it was a birth announcement. I wonder if Sarah has trouble sleeping or if she’s too busy to sleep in. She has her baking business, Foodstirs, and now she’s partnering with Cascade for its Do It Every Night Campaign (more on this below). Or, it could go back to the parent thing, hearing every bump and creak or waking up and having Stress Brain take over her thoughts. Although, if that was the case, I’d be awake too and Sarah and I could text each other. Like, she’d tell me what Broadway song was stuck in her head and I could say, “So fun!” and she’d make an angry emoji, and I respond “anyways…” because I’m an @$$hole when I’m awake and can’t sleep. (Answer #12 for reference)

Here is Sarah and husband Freddie Prinze Jr’s commercial for Do It Every Night. The concept is that we waste more water pre-washing our dishes so that we can wait until the dishwasher is full than we would if we ran our dishwashers every night. I’m willing to try it, if any of you have more info to back this up. I tend to rinse egg and stuck items, but that’s it. And I do it as I am filling the sink for the items that need handwashing. Also note, this information is contingent on you having an Energy Star dishwasher. Plus, doesn’t this just mean I need to buy more dishwasher soap? The commercial is cute, though:

