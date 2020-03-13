Disneyland & Universal Studios Hollywood are closing temporarily for coronavirus

Embed from Getty Images

Yesterday, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom did what several governors have already done: ban large gatherings, like parades, sporting events, concerts and the like. The issue with Gov. Newsom’s order was that he left in a massive loophole: theme parks. He said Disneyland, Universal Studios and other California theme parks were exempt from the order. People were initially outraged, but then Disneyland went ahead and did the sh-t anyway:

The “Happiest Place on Earth” is closing its doors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Disney announced Thursday that its Anaheim, Calif. attractions, the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, would temporarily cease operations starting Saturday, March. 14. The statement read, “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.” Universal Studios Hollywood has also since followed suit, announcing in a statement, “The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation.”

[From E! News]

I think that’s the right call, even though Disneyland hasn’t been the site of any kind of outbreak, and even though it’s mostly younger people (younger parents, and under-21 peeps) going to Disneyland anyway, and those are the demographics not being hit as hard by the virus. The bigger concern is… will Disney still pay their people during the closure? Will Universal Studios? Probably not. And that suuucks.

Also, this made me think about how so many schools and universities have Spring Break coming up and what if those kids plan on traveling to do Spring Break things? Lord, it could be an absolute mess.

Embed from Getty Images