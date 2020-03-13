Disneyland & Universal Studios Hollywood are closing temporarily for coronavirus

Yesterday, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom did what several governors have already done: ban large gatherings, like parades, sporting events, concerts and the like. The issue with Gov. Newsom’s order was that he left in a massive loophole: theme parks. He said Disneyland, Universal Studios and other California theme parks were exempt from the order. People were initially outraged, but then Disneyland went ahead and did the sh-t anyway:
The “Happiest Place on Earth” is closing its doors to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Disney announced Thursday that its Anaheim, Calif. attractions, the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, would temporarily cease operations starting Saturday, March. 14.
The statement read, “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”
Universal Studios Hollywood has also since followed suit, announcing in a statement, “The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation.”
I think that’s the right call, even though Disneyland hasn’t been the site of any kind of outbreak, and even though it’s mostly younger people (younger parents, and under-21 peeps) going to Disneyland anyway, and those are the demographics not being hit as hard by the virus. The bigger concern is… will Disney still pay their people during the closure? Will Universal Studios? Probably not. And that suuucks.
Also, this made me think about how so many schools and universities have Spring Break coming up and what if those kids plan on traveling to do Spring Break things? Lord, it could be an absolute mess.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It’s a minor side effect of this horrendous pandemic, but spring break is pretty much gone this year. I don’t know about college kids but all the other parents I know have canceled their spring breaks. I was taking my kids to NY to see Hamilton and with Broadway closing down yesterday we are officially having a staycation. For me it’s a disappointment but nothing compared to the people and industries that are already barely scraping by. All of these cancellations are going to cause so many people to struggle, and I was just reading how Trump has cut or scaled back many of the safety nets that are supposed to kick in when there’s an economic downtown. So his cruelty and incompetence will harm Americans in so many ways in the weeks and months ahead. And yet still people support him. Ugh. I’m just filled with rage!
Oh, I wish! I’m in the Midwest with confirmed cases, and every single one of the 5 families on my block went to Florida, some still there now. And, every one of both of my daughters’ friends went somewhere by plane over spring break- most to Florida. So…. people are still flying all around here.
It says in your excerpt that disney will continue to pay cast members during this time, but I believe I saw somewhere that it was only full time cast members so that’s a whole other issue.
I am glad they are taking these precautionary measures, as people’s health and safety do come first. But also selfishly, I hope they’re able to reopen before April 29th, I was going for my first Disneyland and trip to the west coast in my life! Preparing for that not to happen and reminding myself it’s for the best 🙏🏻
Its not just Disneyland – Disney World in Florida is closing and Disney Cruise Line is suspending all cruises. I think Disneyland Paris and Shanghai are closing as well.
it really sucks for people who depend on Disney – even if they pay the FT cast members, there are many others in those areas who will be affected – from uber drivers to the restaurants etc. And then of course you have the families that have planned these trips and have saved the money and time off – even if you get your money back so you can go again, you have to redo all your dining and FPs and hope that you can get the same hotel or flight or whatever, plus just the general disappointment.
All that said – this is absolutely the right choice. there are a LOT of older people at Disney, bc so many extended families go together, and even if its all young people – you still want to contain it as much as possible. So I can imagine it was a tough decision, but they made the right call.