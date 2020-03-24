Jeremy Renner wants to pay less in child support because of the economic crash

Celebrities just can’t help but reignite their tragic old beefs during this quarantine time. Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco have spent years fighting over custody and child support regarding their daughter Eva. The custodial and financial fight got dirty almost immediately, and over the years, Sonni has accused Jeremy of A) having loaded weapons out in his house, B) taking her passport away, C) threatening to have her killed, D) biting their daughter and E) like a million other things. Meanwhile, Jeremy has accused Sonni of being lazy, taking his money and being sexy. It’s a mess. It was always a mess. Anyway, Jeremy has chosen this moment to file paperwork saying that he needs some financial relief from paying child support payments.

Yes, Jeremy Renner’s made bank as one of “The Avengers,” but the pandemic has left him short on funds, just like millions of unemployed Americans … according to Jeremy. Hawkeye filed docs Monday in L.A., asking a judge show some mercy when it comes to how much he has to pay his ex, Sonny Pacheco, in child support. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, he says his financial circumstances have changed dramatically in recent weeks. Tell us about it. Jeremy says he knew 2020 would be a down year for him, financially, since his work in “The Avengers” films is done — but he says he did have some work lined up. Then, the pandemic set in, and “it is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.” He says he’s currently paying about $30k per month, tax-free, for their daughter Eva’s housing, food, transportation and clothing. Jeremy has some issues with how, he claims, Sonny is using the funds. He alleges she’s using it as a “slush fund” to support her lifestyle and to wage a child custody war against him in court. In docs, his attorney says, “Sonny’s voracious appetite for Jeremy’s money has no end in sight.” Jeremy’s got serious trust issues with Sonny, and is asking the judge to let his business managers have sole control over the funds in Eva’s account. Due to his financial situation, he wants the amount of support reduced. While he doesn’t ask for a specific number, Jeremy does say he believes Eva’s “reasonable needs” come to about $11k per month.

The argument about HOW Sonni spends the money isn’t as good as he thinks it is? From what I understand of these complicated legal shenanigans, alimony and child support payments really are calculated by the payer’s financial situation, not “need” of the recipient. If Renner has less money coming in at the moment, the court will probably reduce his payments to Sonni. End of. (Just like Kevin Federline got his support payments increased when Britney Spears had MORE money coming in.) But the fact that we’re only weeks into this global pandemic and Jeremy is already running to the court to accuse his ex of having a “slush fund” and nickel-and-dimeing how she spends the money which is legally hers… that just seems shady and opportunistic, right?

