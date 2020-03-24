Jeremy Renner wants to pay less in child support because of the economic crash

Celebrities just can’t help but reignite their tragic old beefs during this quarantine time. Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco have spent years fighting over custody and child support regarding their daughter Eva. The custodial and financial fight got dirty almost immediately, and over the years, Sonni has accused Jeremy of A) having loaded weapons out in his house, B) taking her passport away, C) threatening to have her killed, D) biting their daughter and E) like a million other things. Meanwhile, Jeremy has accused Sonni of being lazy, taking his money and being sexy. It’s a mess. It was always a mess. Anyway, Jeremy has chosen this moment to file paperwork saying that he needs some financial relief from paying child support payments.
Yes, Jeremy Renner’s made bank as one of “The Avengers,” but the pandemic has left him short on funds, just like millions of unemployed Americans … according to Jeremy. Hawkeye filed docs Monday in L.A., asking a judge show some mercy when it comes to how much he has to pay his ex, Sonny Pacheco, in child support. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, he says his financial circumstances have changed dramatically in recent weeks. Tell us about it.
Jeremy says he knew 2020 would be a down year for him, financially, since his work in “The Avengers” films is done — but he says he did have some work lined up. Then, the pandemic set in, and “it is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.”
He says he’s currently paying about $30k per month, tax-free, for their daughter Eva’s housing, food, transportation and clothing. Jeremy has some issues with how, he claims, Sonny is using the funds. He alleges she’s using it as a “slush fund” to support her lifestyle and to wage a child custody war against him in court. In docs, his attorney says, “Sonny’s voracious appetite for Jeremy’s money has no end in sight.”
Jeremy’s got serious trust issues with Sonny, and is asking the judge to let his business managers have sole control over the funds in Eva’s account. Due to his financial situation, he wants the amount of support reduced. While he doesn’t ask for a specific number, Jeremy does say he believes Eva’s “reasonable needs” come to about $11k per month.
The argument about HOW Sonni spends the money isn’t as good as he thinks it is? From what I understand of these complicated legal shenanigans, alimony and child support payments really are calculated by the payer’s financial situation, not “need” of the recipient. If Renner has less money coming in at the moment, the court will probably reduce his payments to Sonni. End of. (Just like Kevin Federline got his support payments increased when Britney Spears had MORE money coming in.) But the fact that we’re only weeks into this global pandemic and Jeremy is already running to the court to accuse his ex of having a “slush fund” and nickel-and-dimeing how she spends the money which is legally hers… that just seems shady and opportunistic, right?
Archive Fame/Flynet photo, additional photos from Getty.
What a fucking gem.
Not surprised.
He’s gross. There are people who stand to lose everything and he expecting sympathy because he won’t be making millions of dollars this year? I am sure he has enough money saved to live and pay his child support. Yuck
But the child support is based on his income. He automatically pays more if he earns more, shouldn’t he have the right to request that it be reduced if he earns less?
@Jellybean, Renner has millions in the bank. Aside from The Avengers he was also in another film in 2019 and his Hawkeye TV series is in pre-production. If you Google “Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth” you’ll get back an answer of $50 million dollars. I think he would have to show some serious financial hits in order to get a reduction when he can’t prove that no jobs will be coming his way in the near future unrelated to Corvid-19, which is affecting everyone, not just him.
I’m more concerned with his effort to put Sonny’s personal bank account under control of business managers of his choosing because he doesn’t want her to have enough money or use the money she gets from him to take him to Court. If she’s saving her money for a rainy day and to fight him on behalf of their child rather than going out night after night partying or shopping it away, then what is his case against her?
I’m trying to wrap my head around the fact that he has Sonny’e passport under lock and key and no Judge has instructed him to return it to her.
Some parents are actually using this time opportunistically to deny other parents access to their kids. Courts are only hearing extreme emergency cases right now. And this tool is filing for financial relief at this time? Abusers gotta abuse. They just can’t stop. ..
As I said below, he is talking about Ava’s account, not Sonni’s. They agreed in court that if he had a massive year then there was a cut off and that money would go to Ava. Sonni could use some of that money to pay for Ava’s education, but it was the child’s not hers and if he can show she is using it inappropriately then perhaps the court should stop it and make sure there is some left when she comes of age. As for the accusations of his wrong doing? Well,there have been many and over the years they have been repeatedly tested in court and he still has custody, his pool is still as designed and he isn’t in jail or rehab. We don’t know what happened in court last year, but the judge will know and if he feels Sonni is using Ava’s money to make reckless accusations then maybe the judge will stop that too. Those were awful accusations for a child to read about, they should never have made it into the press, especially if they weren’t highly likely to result in a loss of custody. That last bit sounds wrong, of course she has the right to ask to court to make a decision, but can’t these cases be sealed? I can’t imagine he wanted details of his sex life and emotional break down spread all over the internet – so why was it? The child can read you know and so can her friends.
Asking for a reduction of $19k a month is hardly trivial and he is anticipating having very little income for the rest of the year, so it isn’t that short a time.. Also he might have a case because he is talking about the control of Ava’s account, not the child support in general. They agreed in court that if he paid more than about $350K in child support in any year the extra would go into an account for Ava. Sonni could use the money for things like Ava’s education, but the rest would go to Ava when she came of age. If Sonni is using the money for other things it could be argued that her access to it should be controlled . Sonni can also go to court to increase the monthly payments when her accountants tell her he is earning more again – they will have full access. I don’t see the problem.
Where they even married long enough for her to accrue spousal support.
Child support I understand but is the 30k all child support or a combination of the two.
This is just child support, she gets no spousal support. I suspect it is the average he has paid over the 5 years, her monthly amount plus the extras when he earns more than usual.
I’m so sick of headlines of horrible, trashy, abusive men getting away with stuff like this. He’ll continue to make millions from The Avengers and continue to get hired and women will continue to be shut out and told to shut up. It makes me sick. F U Jeremy Renner.
Jesus, it’s been like 5 minutes and he’s already trying to get his payments reduced?!? Lovely
Typical, arrogant father that resents having to pay any money to the mother at all.
I know this, because I lived this. And believe me, he was paying me a small fraction of what this woman gets. But anytime he noticed anything new around my household, he would bellow, “did I just paid for that too”?
He made my life a living hell…
He’s a grifting opportunist, so I’m not surprised. That said, if child support is calculated by income, it DOES make some sense to do this, assuming that it will be reassessed when he’s back to work. But I don’t think a GOOD parent would pull this kind of move unless they absolutely had to. And I have a hard time believing he can’t afford it.
He never gives up. Deadbeat…
I’m sorry, this is HORRIBLE of him. EVERY single person on the planet is being affected by this, and he of all people is crying poor? How gross of him, to use a pandemic to take a shot at his ex, and to tie up the courts right now with this BS.
He’s got a face like a Cabbage Patch kid, so how does he land so many leading man/hot action hero roles? If he were a woman he’d be doing the character actor roles. The bar is set low for men in Hollywood.
I wish men like this would put on their big boy pants and admit that NO ONE FORCED THEM to create a child. They DECIDED to. Suck it up. You don’t like your parenting partner now? Too bad. Be an adult. Blerg.