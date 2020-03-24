Kirstie Alley not only belongs to the Scientology cult, she’s also in the MAGA cult

The Fanatic Premiere

Kirstie Alley is a Scientologist. We’ve known about that for decades, that she belongs to the dangerous cult of Scientology. Kirstie is also something like Scientology’s attack dog – she doesn’t have much of a career these days, so she’s got nothing to lose, and she gets sent out to attack Scientology’s biggest critics. She once said that criticizing Scientology is “repulsive” and that Leah Remini is a “bigot” for… you know, leaving the cult and openly questioning the cult’s inner workings.

That’s all background. Turns out, people who belong to one cult can easily be ensnared in another cult. Kirstie belongs to the cult of MAGA. She’s a Trump supporter. She tweeted this out last night after Trump’s unhinged press conference:

When people were like “WTF” and “which press conference were you watching?” she responded in the only way she knows how:

Imagine watching any of Donald Trump’s little coronaMAGA pressers and thinking he’s a great leader, and that people are just haters when they’re like “holy sh-t, Donald Trump is being grossly irresponsible.” Kirstie is grossly irresponsible too, to amplify the MAGA message and praise this sick, inhumane, small-handed despot.

Oh sh-t she’s also one of those people who thinks the coronavirus is all one larger conspiracy. Ten bucks says she’s a QAnoner.

The Fanatic Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Kirstie Alley not only belongs to the Scientology cult, she’s also in the MAGA cult”

  1. It’sjustblanche says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:03 am

    She seemed normal once. And was so beautiful. Now she’s that crazy aunt no one wants to invite for thanksgiving dinner.

    Reply
    • Guest with Cat says:
      March 24, 2020 at 9:19 am

      Yeah what the Xenu happened to her? I don’t usually comment on people’s beliefs but she, Tom Cruise and John Travolta don’t exactly make Scientology shine as a belief system that let’s you age with your marbles intact. John Travolta seems more together than the other two but not if you look too closely.

      Isn’t Jenna Elfman odd, too? I don’t know asjcj about her.

      Reply
  2. Lyli says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Oh no, so awful! But she’s a big fan of Esther The Wonder Pig :-(

    Reply
  3. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:05 am

    She’s such a garbage person. I liked her when I was a kid because of “Look Who’s Talking” and the sequel.

    Reply
  4. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:10 am

    Guess I’m a conspiracy theorist now as well, because I’m genuinely afraid of anyone who can praise the person standing on our country’s dais. And there are so many. And what they read, and what they listen to, and what they say scares me. There are millions of scary stupid people in charge. Be afraid.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 24, 2020 at 9:16 am

      I know, right? Yesterday I was just despondent at all the people not just supporting Trump but also giving everything they have to trashing Joe Biden, too (cough Don Junior cough). Just when I had been feeling like winning in November was actually within reach, I’m back to feeling hopeless again. Too bad Kristie can’t just crawl into her shell and stay tf off Twitter, too.

      Reply
      • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
        March 24, 2020 at 9:30 am

        Exactly. And none are crawling back and staying offline. In fact every time someone intelligent speaks, someone with quality and character, it incenses them! I’ve been reading their online ‘stuff,’ the crazy websites and publications, people they listen to and admire and omfg. There’s a country-sized cauldron on slow boil, and they keep throwing in hundreds of daily lies, blame and fear then stirring that into the years’ long stew. The damn thing will overflow at some point. These people are crazy!

  5. Hereforit says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:11 am

    I think people who believe every conspiracy theory are people who can’t mentally handle that sometimes bad things that we can’t control just happen. It gives them comfort to think that there is something behind it, a reason for it… that it is not just random shit.

    Sure, some “conspiracies” usually do reveal themselves, e.g. Bay if Pigs. But they are almost always in the military context. They are not slaughtering small children in a mass shooting (fucking Sandy Hook “truthers”).

    Reply
    • STRIPE says:
      March 24, 2020 at 9:21 am

      I also think conspiracy theorists want to be more important than they are so they use conspiracy theories to prove they have it “figured out” and they’re “smarter” than everyone else.

      Reply
  6. Yoyo says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:11 am

    Any thing for attention.

    Reply
  7. Chelle says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:13 am

    I truly wish I understood people like her and their worldview. I seriously do. Not as a lived experience but just a mental/ psychological understanding of their cognitive and emotional frame. I want to understand and see what they are seeing and how they process it so that I can move beyond “wow, just wow.”

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      March 24, 2020 at 9:19 am

      I hear you, it would be interesting. Although for some people, from what I can observe among FB old classmates, for example, it seems they have never been too engaged with politics and now see Trump as very entertaining. They get a kick out of seeing “libs” so “triggered” and that’s it, nothing more. It’s frightening.

      Reply
  8. BearcatLawyer says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Long before I realized how deep she was into Scientology, she rubbed me the wrong way. I just never liked her for some reason. Nice to see my intuition about her was correct.

    Reply
  9. Valiantly Varnished says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:15 am

    Kirstie Alley has always been an a$$hole this is not news.

    Reply
  10. Rapunzel says:
    March 24, 2020 at 9:21 am

    She’s clearly not a critical thinker, so it doesn’t surprise me that she is a MAGAt. I’m so infuriated with all GOP/Trumpsters right now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment