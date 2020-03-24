Kirstie Alley not only belongs to the Scientology cult, she’s also in the MAGA cult

Kirstie Alley is a Scientologist. We’ve known about that for decades, that she belongs to the dangerous cult of Scientology. Kirstie is also something like Scientology’s attack dog – she doesn’t have much of a career these days, so she’s got nothing to lose, and she gets sent out to attack Scientology’s biggest critics. She once said that criticizing Scientology is “repulsive” and that Leah Remini is a “bigot” for… you know, leaving the cult and openly questioning the cult’s inner workings.
That’s all background. Turns out, people who belong to one cult can easily be ensnared in another cult. Kirstie belongs to the cult of MAGA. She’s a Trump supporter. She tweeted this out last night after Trump’s unhinged press conference:
Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump
I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020
When people were like “WTF” and “which press conference were you watching?” she responded in the only way she knows how:
BlAh blAh blAh https://t.co/fgUATShNN8
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020
You can tell a lot about people who belittle you for your views and beliefs, when u aren’t even TALKING TO THEM! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 My bestie and I call these people CHIMERS ..they ALWAYS chime in when u are speaking to someone else 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RmrS64LM0J
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020
Imagine watching any of Donald Trump’s little coronaMAGA pressers and thinking he’s a great leader, and that people are just haters when they’re like “holy sh-t, Donald Trump is being grossly irresponsible.” Kirstie is grossly irresponsible too, to amplify the MAGA message and praise this sick, inhumane, small-handed despot.
Oh sh-t she’s also one of those people who thinks the coronavirus is all one larger conspiracy. Ten bucks says she’s a QAnoner.
Something is wrong with this whole thing. Smacks of much more than a runaway virus.. it’s getting harder & harder not to become a conspiracist.I just wish I knew what the conspiracy was. Feels so ominous that I recoil back into my shell 10 times a day to pretend its just a virus
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 19, 2020
She seemed normal once. And was so beautiful. Now she’s that crazy aunt no one wants to invite for thanksgiving dinner.
Yeah what the Xenu happened to her? I don’t usually comment on people’s beliefs but she, Tom Cruise and John Travolta don’t exactly make Scientology shine as a belief system that let’s you age with your marbles intact. John Travolta seems more together than the other two but not if you look too closely.
Isn’t Jenna Elfman odd, too? I don’t know asjcj about her.
Oh no, so awful! But she’s a big fan of Esther The Wonder Pig
She’s such a garbage person. I liked her when I was a kid because of “Look Who’s Talking” and the sequel.
Guess I’m a conspiracy theorist now as well, because I’m genuinely afraid of anyone who can praise the person standing on our country’s dais. And there are so many. And what they read, and what they listen to, and what they say scares me. There are millions of scary stupid people in charge. Be afraid.
I know, right? Yesterday I was just despondent at all the people not just supporting Trump but also giving everything they have to trashing Joe Biden, too (cough Don Junior cough). Just when I had been feeling like winning in November was actually within reach, I’m back to feeling hopeless again. Too bad Kristie can’t just crawl into her shell and stay tf off Twitter, too.
Exactly. And none are crawling back and staying offline. In fact every time someone intelligent speaks, someone with quality and character, it incenses them! I’ve been reading their online ‘stuff,’ the crazy websites and publications, people they listen to and admire and omfg. There’s a country-sized cauldron on slow boil, and they keep throwing in hundreds of daily lies, blame and fear then stirring that into the years’ long stew. The damn thing will overflow at some point. These people are crazy!
I think people who believe every conspiracy theory are people who can’t mentally handle that sometimes bad things that we can’t control just happen. It gives them comfort to think that there is something behind it, a reason for it… that it is not just random shit.
Sure, some “conspiracies” usually do reveal themselves, e.g. Bay if Pigs. But they are almost always in the military context. They are not slaughtering small children in a mass shooting (fucking Sandy Hook “truthers”).
I also think conspiracy theorists want to be more important than they are so they use conspiracy theories to prove they have it “figured out” and they’re “smarter” than everyone else.
Any thing for attention.
I truly wish I understood people like her and their worldview. I seriously do. Not as a lived experience but just a mental/ psychological understanding of their cognitive and emotional frame. I want to understand and see what they are seeing and how they process it so that I can move beyond “wow, just wow.”
I hear you, it would be interesting. Although for some people, from what I can observe among FB old classmates, for example, it seems they have never been too engaged with politics and now see Trump as very entertaining. They get a kick out of seeing “libs” so “triggered” and that’s it, nothing more. It’s frightening.
Long before I realized how deep she was into Scientology, she rubbed me the wrong way. I just never liked her for some reason. Nice to see my intuition about her was correct.
Kirstie Alley has always been an a$$hole this is not news.
She’s clearly not a critical thinker, so it doesn’t surprise me that she is a MAGAt. I’m so infuriated with all GOP/Trumpsters right now.