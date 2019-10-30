Sonni Pacheco accused Jeremy Renner of biting their daughter in anger

In September, Sonni Pacheco filed for sole custody of Ava Berlin, the daughter she shares with Jeremy Renner. The filing came after a relatively quiet period in their multi-year divorce and custody battle. Their divorce and custody battle was particularly nasty, even by messy Hollywood standards, with Renner hiding Sonni’s passport, Renner’s ownership of multiple guns, and accusations of physical and emotional abuse. Sonni’s filings were revealed this month, and she says everything has just gotten worse, that Renner has talked to friends about having her killed, and that he’s used a gun to threaten her and possibly himself. Renner claims that Sonni is obsessed with him and jealous of all the ladies he’s banging, and that Sonni sent nude photos of him to their custody helper person. I don’t know. It’s all a gigantic mess and I’m Team Sonni. Now there’s a new accusation: Sonni says that Jeremy Renner bit their daughter:

Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife claims the actor bit their 4-year-old daughter, leaving a bruise on her shoulder, according to court documents obtained by The Post on Tuesday. “The Avengers” star’s ex-spouse, Sonni Pacheco, 28, say she spotted the mark on their now-6-year-old, Ava, in April 2017 and that the girl told her, “Daddy bit me,” according to the papers, which were filed publicly in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles last week. “It’s OK Mommy, it was an accident. I told him to never do it again,” Ava said, according to the docs. “Later, [Ava] explained that the bite happened when [Renner] was being mean and yelling,” the filing alleged. In e-mails included in the filing, Renner, 48, denied the bruise came from him, saying Ava’s seat belt “pinched” her, the documents say. Pacheco then challenged him, writing, “When … putting some ointment on her owie, Ava told me you bit her there,” the papers say. Renner allegedly replied, “Ha. No. We do a nibble game called Ava burrito. Haha. But not a bite. Tell her she’s spicy. And the game ensues. Haha. Nibble game are fake nibbles.” Renner’s rep Tuesday called Pacheco’s claims “categorically not true and another straight-out character assassination made by Ms. Pacheco and her attorney.” The rep added in an e-mailed statement to The Post that after Pacheco claims the incident took place, she still “never sought a restraining order or never withheld Mr. Renner’s 50% custody time.” The ex-wife’s filing appears to be in response to documents filed by Renner in which he claimed Pacheco is unstable and has been trying to smear him with lies, including by pretending to be worried that Renner had possibly assaulted their daughter.

I mean… I think it’s possible that a parent could easily leave a bruise on their child as they’re playing some silly game like that. But I also think that Ava saying that Jeremy bit her while he was angry… well, people should listen to that too. I agree that this is not the kind of smoking gun in a custody case, and I appreciate that Sonni is pointing out that it was just an incident that made her uncomfortable and wary, but she didn’t immediately file for sole custody after it. Again, Team Sonni.

Also: there’s a rumor going around that Marvel/Disney is trying to replace Renner as Hawkeye because of all of this custodial drama and abuse accusations. The thing is that Renner’s contract is almost up anyway, so they’re probably just going to make him do some Apple+ thing and then they’ll be done with him.

