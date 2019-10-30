People Mag: Lori Loughlin ‘believes she was duped by unscrupulous people’

Another week, another People Magazine cover featuring Lori Loughlin. To be fair, I think People Mag’s editors are making the right call – they’re making their coverage sympathetic enough to ensure that Lori (or “sources close to Lori”) will continue talking to them. Lori NEEDS People Mag’s readers to find her sympathetic, and she continues to talk herself into even more federal charges and she continues to show her ass constantly when she’s playing her stupid little PR games. So now that federal prosecutors have added additional charges and Lori and Mossimo are facing something like 50 years in prison, Lori wants everyone to know that she was simply trying to do the best for her daughters and SHE WAS DUPED! She was a patsy!

Since the day Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in the massive college admissions scandal, the couple has been doing their best to keep their lives as normal as possible. But as they await their next court date, which is set for Jan. 17, what was supposed to be a quiet lull in the legal storm quickly turned to panic on Oct. 22, when the prosecution surprised them with a third federal charge.

“The entire family is in chaos right now,” a Loughlin source tells PEOPLE. “They knew this was a possibility, but they thought perhaps it was just a bargaining tool from the prosecution. Now that the charges are official, they are realizing that there is no way to avoid a moderately long prison sentence, unless they are found not guilty in a trial.”

“They feel like this is David versus Goliath,” says the source. “How do you go up against the federal government when the government has decided to make an example out of you? This stress is about to break them.”

Still, Loughlin is adamant that the allegations against her aren’t true.

“Does she regret not taking the deal? Of course she does, because it would have been easier,” says the source. “But taking the deal would have admitted guilt, and she believes she was duped by unscrupulous people who enriched themselves off of her. It is her position that she was not some sort of criminal mastermind.” The source adds, “She just wanted what was best for her daughters. And it has turned into an ongoing nightmare.”