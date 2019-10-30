People Mag: Lori Loughlin ‘believes she was duped by unscrupulous people’

Another week, another People Magazine cover featuring Lori Loughlin. To be fair, I think People Mag’s editors are making the right call – they’re making their coverage sympathetic enough to ensure that Lori (or “sources close to Lori”) will continue talking to them. Lori NEEDS People Mag’s readers to find her sympathetic, and she continues to talk herself into even more federal charges and she continues to show her ass constantly when she’s playing her stupid little PR games. So now that federal prosecutors have added additional charges and Lori and Mossimo are facing something like 50 years in prison, Lori wants everyone to know that she was simply trying to do the best for her daughters and SHE WAS DUPED! She was a patsy!
Since the day Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in the massive college admissions scandal, the couple has been doing their best to keep their lives as normal as possible. But as they await their next court date, which is set for Jan. 17, what was supposed to be a quiet lull in the legal storm quickly turned to panic on Oct. 22, when the prosecution surprised them with a third federal charge.
“The entire family is in chaos right now,” a Loughlin source tells PEOPLE. “They knew this was a possibility, but they thought perhaps it was just a bargaining tool from the prosecution. Now that the charges are official, they are realizing that there is no way to avoid a moderately long prison sentence, unless they are found not guilty in a trial.”
“They feel like this is David versus Goliath,” says the source. “How do you go up against the federal government when the government has decided to make an example out of you? This stress is about to break them.”
Still, Loughlin is adamant that the allegations against her aren’t true.
“Does she regret not taking the deal? Of course she does, because it would have been easier,” says the source. “But taking the deal would have admitted guilt, and she believes she was duped by unscrupulous people who enriched themselves off of her. It is her position that she was not some sort of criminal mastermind.” The source adds, “She just wanted what was best for her daughters. And it has turned into an ongoing nightmare.”
“She believes she was duped by unscrupulous people who enriched themselves off of her.” OMG. I’m laughing so hard. Lori was an innocent faith-based white woman, a humble SCAPEGOAT with innocent scruples and these terrible unscrupulous people FORCED her to bribe a bunch of people, lie about her daughters being on crew, falsify college admissions, set up a fake photoshoot and more. It’s all their fault for taking the bribes and helping her lie! She was DUPED. “It is her position that she was not some sort of criminal mastermind.” Clearly.
Photos courtesy of People, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Perhaps she was duped. Sure, let’s go with that. Doesn’t matter! It’s not other people’s jobs to make sure YOU know the law. That’s on you, Laurie. And if you were ever in doubt, you should have had a lawyer involved. But somehow I think you knew… Of course you did.
Yep. It’s not hard to get a second opinion, especially with their funds. And they did it twice, with a whole other year to consider their actions. What they did more specifically effects another student than the people who applied generally, taking a spot from someone who worked hard to get on the crew team. They have never acknowledged the spot they took from another student, It’s only about her girls.
Oh, brother. It’s someone else’s fault. Of course it is.
Didn’t they take fake rowing photos? Did someone “dupe” her into holding a camera. Good lord this is pure comedy.
Still wondering if they keep up a united front or one of them tries to throw the other under the bus.
I would very much like her to do a year in prison. With no early release.
She is just an awful person. Unable to accept any responsibility.
And she raised two daughters to be just like her.
Thanks for putting more entitled assholes into the world aunt becky!
Oh, so true!
Geez, her level of entitlement is huge.
Take responsibility for your actions.
You committed a crime, got caught, guess what? You are gonna have to face the music.
Her BS on this..I do hope she does jail time. And a huge fine, huge.
Hit her in her bank account, maybe then she will pay attention.
“I was duped by unscrupulous people” is not a defense that’s gonna fly in a court of law, as it’s two wrongs make a right logical fallacy.
Also: Is Mosimo one of those unscrupulous people? Is she throwing him under the bus?
I found it extra funny because she is also an unscrupulous person who duped the Universities – she doesn’t even see the ridiculousness of the statement.
If People Mag’s goal is to keep her people talking, that’s about currying favor with someone who doesn’t deserve it for the sake of sales, not about journalistic integrity. Their goal should be fair coverage, not stories that play into the perpetuation of rich white woman privilege. People Mag is influential. This is just straight up irresponsible.
I agree. As of today, People is cancelled as well! No kidding, I do plan on cancelling my subscription.
OH, the SCRUPALITY!!!
Thank you for sharing this! I come here during my lunch break (in the UK) and start with the stories that make my blood boil (latest nastiness to the Sussexes, Trump, etc.) and save the fun stuff for last. This did not disappoint. Who is advising them on this???
She’s totally cancelled in my eyes. The arrogance of this woman. it’s really quite frightening!
It’s like a thief saying about another thief “damn, I can’t believe he stole from me.” They can also skip me with the government crushing the people whine. I bet that neither she nor her husband felt that way when Trump et al ushered in tax cuts for the wealthy. I bet they championed Goliath then. Probably bought MAGA hats to celebrate.
Aunt Becky needs to stop trying to trade on the characterizations she’s acted out on the hallmark channel.