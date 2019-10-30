Kim Kardashian got the House to recognize the Armenian genocide for the first time

Kim Kardashian believes that the ends justify the means. Kim has made a conscious choice during the Trump administration: her choice is to cozy up to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump and Republicans in general and allow them to use her fame and celebrity so that she can achieve certain political goals. She gives Donald Trump a touch of glamour and celebrity-acceptance (which he’s always craved) and in return, she gets justice reform initiatives and Trump pardons whoever she wants. That’s not all Kim wanted: she also wanted the American government to formally acknowledge the Armenian genocide between 1915 and 1923. The US government has withheld condemnation for the genocide for fear of pissing off Turkey, because the Turkish government still claims (to this day) that the genocide is fake news. Well, even though Trump is buddies with Turkish President Erdoğan, Kim Kardashian managed to get the Armenian genocide recognized by the American government.

Reality TV superstar and prison reform advocate Kim Kardashian West is calling on Congress to vote on a bipartisan bill about recognizing the Armenian Genocide that saw some 1.5 million Armenians slaughtered during the Ottoman Empire a century ago. The Turkish government disputes that a genocide took place and has long fought efforts for the US to formally recognize the mass murders. Kardashian West tweeted to more than 62 million followers Tuesday: “This is personal for me, and millions of Armenians who descended from genocide survivors. Call Congress and tell them it’s time to act!” The House passed the bipartisan resolution later Tuesday 405-11 that recognizes the genocide and memorializes its victims. “There can be no denial of the Armenian genocide, which is evidenced by historical documentation and the emotional scars still borne by the descendants of its survivors,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on the House floor. “It was a campaign of ethnic cleansing, committed by the Ottoman Empire during and after the first World War, and it led to the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians, alongside other targeted groups.” The resolution emphasizes “education and public understanding” about America’s humanitarian and financial aid during and after the crisis. It also formally rejects any “denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide.” The bill was sponsored by Rep. Adam Schiff, vice chair of the Armenian-American Caucus, and Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.). “We cannot pick and choose which crimes against humanity are convenient to speak about,” Schiff (D-Calif.) said. “We cannot cloak our support for human rights in euphemisms. We cannot be cowed into silence by a foreign power.”

[From Page Six]

Was this solely because of Kim? No. People have been working on this since the ‘90s. It’s asinine that no one – not Republicans or Democrats – could push it through for years. Of course, the timing was just right in this situation, because President Erdoğan is currently overseeing another genocide, this time of ethnic Kurds. Republicans and Democrats could come together at this moment to condemn a historical atrocity because Erdoğan is currently pwning Donald Trump. That being said, Kim continues to give politicians “cover” because of her platform and exposure. Kim deserves some credit for pushing this, absolutely. Anyway… I’m actually looking forward to what else Kim Kardashian can do politically.

.@KimKardashian is probably the most successful policy advocate during the Trump Administration so far https://t.co/z4RMCqLWWI — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 29, 2019

WOW LOOK AT THESE INCREDIBLE NUMBERS!!! THE U.S. JUST RECOGNIZED THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE!!!! 🇦🇲🙏🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/rEwPbZp5m0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2019