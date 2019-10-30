Kim Kardashian got the House to recognize the Armenian genocide for the first time

Kim Kardashian believes that the ends justify the means. Kim has made a conscious choice during the Trump administration: her choice is to cozy up to Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump and Republicans in general and allow them to use her fame and celebrity so that she can achieve certain political goals. She gives Donald Trump a touch of glamour and celebrity-acceptance (which he’s always craved) and in return, she gets justice reform initiatives and Trump pardons whoever she wants. That’s not all Kim wanted: she also wanted the American government to formally acknowledge the Armenian genocide between 1915 and 1923. The US government has withheld condemnation for the genocide for fear of pissing off Turkey, because the Turkish government still claims (to this day) that the genocide is fake news. Well, even though Trump is buddies with Turkish President Erdoğan, Kim Kardashian managed to get the Armenian genocide recognized by the American government.
Reality TV superstar and prison reform advocate Kim Kardashian West is calling on Congress to vote on a bipartisan bill about recognizing the Armenian Genocide that saw some 1.5 million Armenians slaughtered during the Ottoman Empire a century ago. The Turkish government disputes that a genocide took place and has long fought efforts for the US to formally recognize the mass murders.
Kardashian West tweeted to more than 62 million followers Tuesday: “This is personal for me, and millions of Armenians who descended from genocide survivors. Call Congress and tell them it’s time to act!” The House passed the bipartisan resolution later Tuesday 405-11 that recognizes the genocide and memorializes its victims.
“There can be no denial of the Armenian genocide, which is evidenced by historical documentation and the emotional scars still borne by the descendants of its survivors,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on the House floor. “It was a campaign of ethnic cleansing, committed by the Ottoman Empire during and after the first World War, and it led to the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians, alongside other targeted groups.”
The resolution emphasizes “education and public understanding” about America’s humanitarian and financial aid during and after the crisis. It also formally rejects any “denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide.”
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Adam Schiff, vice chair of the Armenian-American Caucus, and Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.). “We cannot pick and choose which crimes against humanity are convenient to speak about,” Schiff (D-Calif.) said. “We cannot cloak our support for human rights in euphemisms. We cannot be cowed into silence by a foreign power.”
Was this solely because of Kim? No. People have been working on this since the ‘90s. It’s asinine that no one – not Republicans or Democrats – could push it through for years. Of course, the timing was just right in this situation, because President Erdoğan is currently overseeing another genocide, this time of ethnic Kurds. Republicans and Democrats could come together at this moment to condemn a historical atrocity because Erdoğan is currently pwning Donald Trump. That being said, Kim continues to give politicians “cover” because of her platform and exposure. Kim deserves some credit for pushing this, absolutely. Anyway… I’m actually looking forward to what else Kim Kardashian can do politically.
.@KimKardashian is probably the most successful policy advocate during the Trump Administration so far https://t.co/z4RMCqLWWI
WOW LOOK AT THESE INCREDIBLE NUMBERS!!! THE U.S. JUST RECOGNIZED THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE!!!! 🇦🇲🙏🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/rEwPbZp5m0
🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲. https://t.co/shKJjbZVVd
I’d look forward to it more if she would address the fact that her husband said Democrats are brainwashing black Americans and forcing them to abort their children. Oh and not even knowing the difference between plan b and abortion.
Makes it hard for me to be excited for the things she’ll do.
Kim is a separate person from Kanye. He is an adult, and she has no control over what he does. He has also confirmed that he suffers from chronic mental illness. She must live according to her values no matter what Kanye does.
Give me a f’n break. She’s out there galavanting at his cult services every Sunday and enabling him.
This is long overdue. I am hoping this is sincere on Kim’s part and not a stunt.
I’m not sure if you realize but “butt buddies” can be interpreted as a slur on gay men. That’s how I’ve always heard it used.
why would it be insincere?
Trump’s face looks like he’s thinking “woman with boobs using big words, I’m confused”.
Ha! And here was I, only going to say he was obviously copping an eyeful… Well said, Fluffy Donuts!
I mean, acknowledging it is good – but this still is just an empty gesture that will cost him nothing. 45 is in deep with a genocidal lunatic, so you know this was approved from on high for some kind of payoff that will no doubt be unearthed at some point. This ends justifies the means bullshit is going to come back and haunt everyone.
And please, once again she picks low hanging fruit and everyone is falling all over themselves to praise her supposed altruism. How long until we hear another baby voiced press conference praising a dictator? I mean, why stop at normalizing 45 for press when you can go international? This is all part of the long grift. This family does NOTHING that doesn’t immediately serve their purpose of fame. Nothing.
Yeah, I saw this and was like, “Does this acknowledgement even do anything?” Calling out genocide is good and all, but what will this call out mean? Does it provide special status or protection?
Am also a little disturbed by the cognitive dissonance around the Trump administration acknowledging Turkey’s genocide of one group while ignoring another (The kurds) which is currently happening. Seems a bit like a distraction tactic.
It may have been an empty gesture on his part, but I guarantee you it is not “empty” for those who have been begging our government for decades to acknowledge this genocide for what it was. It’s actually a big deal, much as it chaps my ass to give Trump any positive feedback.
One of my best friends is Armenian,and if it wasn’t for her I would have not known of the Armenian genocide.
It is long overdue to recognize this terrible part of history so overlooked by America due to our relationship with Turkey.
I learned about it when I read a Kurt Vonnegut book called Bluebeard. The main character was a survivor of the genocide and described it vividly. I read it at age 26. Had never heard of the genocide ever until that time. I am now 42. Very much agree that our country should never have overlooked this history to appease turkey
It’s almost odd, isn’t it, that the best model of bipartisanship in the Trump era is . . . Kim K? But seriously, after years of everyone calling her vapid and self-absorbed, I’m glad to see her using her influence to advocate for issues that are important to her and impact other people’s lives.
OK so let me get this straight we’ve got a country full of for-profit prisons and here’s a rich person trying to get other rich people to reform the prisons so that they’re no longer privatized and profit seeking. It’s disingenuous – actually pretty dam- clueless.
As for the Armenian genocide, let’s also include Native Americans whom our own government almost completely annihilated and still compromises to this day. The examples are too numerous to mention.
And what about the Yemenis, the Kurds, etc.??
Yawn! So, what, she’s trying to make good, to help us forget she only became famous for a sex tape?
You know what, good for her. I’m not a fan of the kardashians or Kanye, but I think this is important. It’s a good use of her platform, and meaningful considering her heritage.
I am embarrassed that only in the last few years did I learn of this genocide, and I’m 35 years old. More exposure of it and an acknowledgement from our government is a good thing. I’m also glad she’s sticking her neck out for prison reform.
Keep on Kim!
Cheap words from him, because how many world leaders don‘t consider him an idiot? And she’s standing too close to the Trumpos and Kushners for me to give her any points today. Mind you, she might just be taking advantage of her White House cred while she can.
The only reason she has “white glide cred” is because her husband is a full on MAGA cult member.