So, wait, Prince Harry & Meghan really might be considering a move to the US?

The rumors have been around for months now, this idea that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would live abroad, either because they were exiled by Prince William’s hand, or because the press, the courtiers and the Windsors had succeeded in making Harry and Meghan’s existence so toxic and awful that living abroad was their only choice. Personally, I still believe that William really wants to push them out of the UK. I think William has absolutely been behind most (if not all) of the rumors. The problem with the Sussexes leaving the UK is that it wouldn’t really solve anything, and it would probably end up being a massive ass-ache at every level. So far, those rumors have been circulating in the British media quite heavily. Over the weekend, the Mail claimed that the Sussexes were now considering a move to America. I dismissed it as a William-fantasy. But what does it mean when People Magazine’s sources – presumably pro-Sussex sources – are saying something similar?
Behind the scenes, Meghan Markle is still adjusting to the massive changes in her life since marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and welcoming son Archie in May. Several insiders say the couple are eager to escape the intense tabloid scrutiny in the U.K. — maybe even by establishing a second “base” in the U.S., Canada or Africa.
“It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening.”
In an effort to regroup, the royal couple are now planning to take six weeks of “much-needed family time” from mid-November through the end of the year, says an insider, noting that Meghan, 38, quietly worked throughout much of her maternity leave. The young family will undoubtedly go to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles to spend time with her mom, Doria Ragland, with whom she’s very close.
“This would be Harry’s first Thanksgiving in the States,” adds the source. “It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions too.”
It’s also been rumored that the couple could spend some time in Canada, where Meghan lived before marrying Harry to film her TV show Suits.
“It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this. There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening.” Yeah, I still don’t know what to think. My gut says that of course Meghan and Harry are truly considering a move and it’s something they talk about openly. But I have to think that they both understand that… moving won’t solve anything. They’ll look like they’re running away. They’ll be telling the racists that their smear campaign worked. They’ll be leaving William, Charles and the courtiers to control the narrative. I don’t know. I really don’t.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Why are you confused? It’s all BS. No one has any idea what they’re doing or considering. All these dumb articles are just people reaching for things to say.
“All these dumb articles are just people reaching for things to say” AND trying to make as much money as possible!
TOTAL BS. Also a few things to consider:
One: Meghan can’t “move” anywhere or she jeopardizes her Brit citizenship. She MUST be in the country, what…270 days/yr? (Don’t know if they have to be consecutive or not, but there is a mandatory number of days).
Two: The press will be relentless no matter WHERE they go, and the BM will CONTINUE their hounding in absentia in their papers.
Three: over female 70 MPs have “stood in solidarity” with Meghan over this press intrusion. Perhaps this is a start…?
I would give some weight to the fact that People was the designated vehicle for a number of Meghan’s friends to speak out about her treatment earlier this year.
I wish them nothing but the very best and if having a second home outside of the UK is part of that, then great.
If they’re forced out, then no.
I’m at the point now where I post supportive remarks on their social media and on twitter, not because that’s my normal habit to do so, but instead because I feel as if those of us who wish them well don’t speak up, then what? The trolls win?
I wish them nothing but the very best. What else can I say to this?
That might be a great idea. It’s one thing to think that support is out there; it’s another thing to SEE the support. I think I’ll do it, too! Thanks for the good idea! 😊
They should go wherever they feel they can have the best family life regardless of how it looks to people on the outside. They’re the ones that actually have to live with the mounting stressors. The U.S. will certainly be glad to have them if they do come here
Agreed wholeheartedly. So what if they appear to be “running away”? If it guarantees them a happier existence it should be considered….let Karma bite the BRF and those courtiers in the A!
Everything you said.👍👍👍
I’m perplexed as to those who think they should ‘stick around’ in Britain. For what?🤨
The RF are loyal to the crown, not to blood.
And it’s clear they’ll continue to make H & M roadkill for the forseeable future.
The press & royal pack, have already declared war on them.
Lawsuit win or not, many of those ba$tards are going to steadfastly make the Sussex lives miserable.
The sneers from some quarters, to the MPs’ letters is just a start.
With this and Brexit, history will judge the Windsors brutally.
Harry and Meghan are best out of it
It really seems like there is no good solution at this point. Whether they stay or go, they’ll be criticized. They can’t win, and it’s just so sad.
I agree moving, and especially to the US, won’t solve anything. The press is global and will follow them everywhere and the British tabloids will just report from LA.
Meghan has to spend a certain amount of time in the UK to get her British citizenship. She can’t live in the States or anywhere else for an extended period of time over the next 4 years. This story is BS.
I said earlier this week that I definitely don’t think they will leave the UK permanently or walk away from the royal family, but I can see them buying a house somewhere in the US and spending significant time here – a month or two in the summers, a month in the winter maybe over school breaks, that kind of thing.
If Meghan and Harry were to leave the UK and move to the US or Canada they would at least not have to deal with the none stop crap from the Brit press. Yeah, it’ll be news all around the world, but it’ll be better probably for their piece of mind.
I think this is all pure speculation, just like the “Queen’s birthday cake for Meghan at Balmoral” last summer. People might be a Sussex source, but that doesn’t mean they don’t offer speculation as well, and that’s what this is. Even if the Sussexes were planning a move, I doubt they would tell anyone. We don’t even know where they went for their honeymoon, or their dog’s name, ffs! At most, they might be listening carefully to see the response to such a move, but I doubt even that. Harry as Counselor of State probably can’t live outside the UK, Meghan’s citizenship status means she can’t live outside the Uk for very long. Also, if they came out openly about a move, that would just mean swarms of reporters would start scouting out where they would be living, and some of the nastier sort would even use the Markles to stage confrontations wherever possible. Even if Toxic Tom is muzzled, her nasty siblings could be paid to “move” close to the Sussexes supposed location with the cameras ready. If they are going to establish a place in the US, it would be an insurance policy at best and no one will know where they are–a holding company to buy the house, no names on deeds, etc. They might even already have a US base.
Canada would make sense as it is part of the Commonwealth, plus it is close to her home country.
In order to obtain British citizenship you have to live in Britain for a certain number of days per year for a several years and have it be your primary residence. Meghan would to need that status if she and Harry ever divorce (the royal family isn’t exactly known for fidelity).
A move to the US would also require British and US taxpayers to foot the security bill. That would piss off people on both sides of the pond, including those who currently support or are ambivalent to her.
It is understandable why they would want to escape England, but it would be a shortsighted mistake.
They will leave the UK. I’m certain of this. They will not allow that their child is being exposed to such a toxic atmosphere. For Meghan the UK is a living hell and why should she bear this? England is a very toxic place. And the weather is rotten too.
Spot on!
If they do move to the US, they will have to be removed from the civil list – there is no way British taxpayers will be willing to fund them if they are no longer living in the UK and carrying out duties in the UK.
I hear you, but I think Meghan and Harry would be just fine if they are not funded by the tax payers. They are known globally as hard working individuals and they certainly have the connections to work with several non-profits and other organizations, they can even look at becoming Ambassadors. They would be just FINE without the royal family and the British tax paying dollars.
It’s BS. People hasn’t been pro-Sussex. They’ve been playing both sides. Meghan is in the middle of her UK citizenship process. She only gets a small window of time to stay overseas in any one go. She CAN’T move out of the UK until that process is complete or it’s voided.
This is obvious BS. Especially if you look at it logistically. Meghan is trying to become a British citizen. Legally she CANT move to the US and still do that. Also – Harry very much still works for the Firm so unless he is going to retire from all of his British endeavors – which I highly doubt – he has to stay in the UK. Im sure they have talked about it but I highly doubt they are taking any steps to do this anytime soon.
Also let me just say this: no one should have to stay in a situation that makes them emotionally and psychologically unhappy to prove a point. Black people have been doing this for years and it’s time to stop asking them to. IF Meghan and Harry decided ultimately that there happiness and welfare outweighed ALL of what I mentioned above and decided tk leave we should support them in that choice. Meghan is one woman and it is NOT her responsibility to fix racism in the UK by being a punching bag. Stop asking black women to do the heavy lifting.
To me it doesn’t sounds like they’re moving away, it just sounds like they’re planning to set up another home either in the US or Canada—which wouldn’t be odd considering she probably has family/close friends in both.
I don’t get how “establishing a second base” becomes “they’re leaving the UK.”
A move to the US doesn’t seem beneficial to me unless they leave the BRF and move their permanently where they can ignore the British press all together. We all know how pissy they were that the US press was at the wedding and the presenting of Archie, I don’t think they’d be able to compete. Tbh as long as Meghan isn’t in the line of fire I really don’t care how Charles or William deal with all of this.
I think there are two (interrelated) factors at work, the British tabloid media, and the British royal family/courtiers/palace system. The second factor is being underestimated.
What is making the tabloid madness and venom even worse is that the BRF system appears to be absolutely colluding with it. By strategic leaking, for example, by having those quoted as senior Buckingham Palace aides in the other day’s Mail on Sunday, the same paper that the Sussexes are suing, making snide remarks. Given their role in the BRF and the super hierarchical and hidebound way the BRF operates, even doing their charity and public role is not going to be a safe haven for the Sussexes. Because it is said they have to coordinate and get approval from the higher-ups including the Queen’s muckety mucks for all their plans. And on the roster they will be lower priority than the more “senior royals” and will be constantly scolded to know their place. So I can see that the Sussexes feel they are in a sort of enemy camp within the BRF and of course they are considering all their options because they have the public presence/other tools (and even money, if Harry wants to touch his multi-million dollar inheritances) to succeed outside the BRF with their public endeavors. Not saying they would formally leave the BRF but they could possibly try to operate outside of its strictures as much as possible.
They could also be trying to call the BRF bluff with stories like this–to make them realize the stakes are high and to quit treating them badly.
This is like the magnification of the 10 Africa trip into “they’re moving to Africa”. My prediction is that Meghan and Harry are planning to spend a month in North America each year- maybe partly in LA with Doria and partly in Toronto with the Mulrony’s, or maybe actually buy a property. It will be like the Anmer Norfolk home of the Cambridges. My only worry is the cost of security… it would be smart if they reimburse the UK taxpayer paid security service.
Not unless you ask all the other royals to do the same things. Like the Yorks with their Swiss chalet where they spend a lot of time.
As much as they would be welcomed here, they don’t strike me as people who run away from an issue. Them moving won’t really solve anything either. Also, Meg is in the process of becoming a UK citizen. You can’t move to the US or wherever if you’re trying to do that. At the most they will be here for Thanksgiving to visit Doria and may at one point buy a home here but that’s the most I see happening.
I don’t see any major relocation while the Queen is alive. But once she passes there will be a period of chaos and reorganization (maybe the monarchy survives, maybe it doesn’t) and depending on how that goes, I think that’s when they’ll make their exit.
As far as the press still hounding them in LA, eh. I’d rather be miserable on my own turf than theirs. I want to see Harry step out of the line of succession and see them blaze their own path together.