Duchess Meghan receives a letter of solidarity & support from 72 female MPs

Sometimes gaslighting campaigns work. Sometimes the gaslighting is so comprehensive and truly the only “thing” happening that even I begin to question if I really know what the hell is going on. It’s good to be reminded that there are still people out there who can see through the weird, racist, sexist, asinine narratives taking shape in the British tabloids/media. Those people are… female MPs (members of Parliament) from every political side. Those MPs wrote an open letter to Meghan (but really to the Establishment) about how she’s been treated terribly.

Seventy-two female MPs have written to the Duchess of Sussex to express their solidarity with her in the face of the “outdated, colonial undertones” which appear against her and her family in the press: “Women MPs from all political parties have put aside our differences to stand in solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex today and are sending her this open letter,” MP Holly Lynch wrote on Twitter, sharing images of the letter and all who signed it. “On occasions, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason,” the letter states. “Even more concerning still, we are calling out what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories. As women Members of Parliament from all backgrounds, we stand with you in saying it cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.” They added that they shared “an understanding of the abuse and intimidation” used against women in public-facing positions. The signatories include the Labour MPs Jess Phillips, Stella Creasy and Holly Lynch, Conservative MPs Tracey Crouch and Antoinette Sandbach, Layla Moran of the Liberal Democrats and Joan Ryan of Change UK. In total, they account for more than one-third of the 208 women in the House of Commons.

The only thing that bugs is “…have sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason…” As if there IS a “good reason” to cast aspersions on a woman’s character. I mean, I guess they were saying “if Meghan had truly hurt someone, then maybe we could call her names”? But that’s just me nitpicking. The letter is good. I like the part about “outdated, colonial undertones.” I don’t even think that British peeps are aware of how “colonial” they sound about so many subjects. As I said… it’s good that the gaslighting campaign isn’t working across the board.

