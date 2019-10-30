Peter Cook’s 21-year-old fiancee comes from a well-connected, rich family

After Page Six announced Peter Cook’s engagement, he re-confirmed everything on his Instagram: he is indeed engaged to a 21-year-old college student named Alba Jancou. Peter Cook is 60 years old, he’s been married and divorced twice and both his ex-wives said that he has a “thing” for very young women. Like, 18-21-year-olds. Peter and Alba have been dating for a year, apparently, although they met a few years back. She is the same age as his daughter Sailor. Sailor and Alba even look sort of similar too, although I think Sailor is prettier.
Anyway, Cook has been confirming the engagement to every outlet, because he’s super-proud of the fact that he “landed” a 21-year-old. He told People Mag that “we are very happy.” To Page Six, he said that he and Alba are “soulmates.” People Mag also confirmed some details about Alba’s life – she is/was a student at Tulane, she also attended “a prestigious English private boarding school” called Millfield. Her parents are art gallery owners Tanya Bonakdar, 53, and Marc Jancou, 51 (note the ages). The Jancous own galleries in New York, Switzerland and London. So… she’s got family money and family connections to the rich, powerful and artistic.
As for what Peter’s family thinks about all of this… apparently, his daughter is fine with it?
After Sailor Brinkley-Cook‘s heroic sub-in on Dancing with the Stars for her mom Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm during rehearsals, it was clear that the two have a very close mother-daughter relationship. And sources say Sailor, 21, is also tight with her father, Hamptons-based architect Peter Cook, 60, who recently got engaged to his 21-year-old fiancée, Alba Jancou.
“Despite the bitter breakup between Peter and Christie, Sailor has a very close relationship with her dad,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE. “She always raves about him. But she has not said a word to anybody about his personal life or the new girlfriend,” the source continues.
What do you think? I bet Sailor probably does adore her dad, but… I bet she’s not super-jazzed about her dad dating someone her age. While Sailor has raved about her dad on Instagram in the past, I don’t see any comments or posts on her page congratulating her dad. She didn’t comment on his engagement IG either. Huh.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN, Instagram.
She looks so trashy.
just was typing the same. She looks so cheap and trashy
It’s the hair. To me that platinum blonde with roots is ugly on anyone.
I was kinda conflicted if it was ok to say it, but yup, trashy.
Also- are dark roots a thing now?
The roots, the nails, the cleavage, the eyebrows….not good.
That young woman is never smiling in her pictures with him….
Just goes to show, money can’t buy nice eyebrows.
Sadly it’s easy to get a better shape.
She needs to burn that hideous purse.
she Definitely got her boobs done, so why did she neglect her chin?
Ouch, that’s a harsh comment. Her body, her choice.
What could this young woman see in this old man? If she does not need the money then she could obviously find somebody closer to her age. Does she have a thing for old guys?
Maybe this is just a stepping stone to getting on Real Housewives? She already has the look down.
Of course the engagement ring photo has to have her boobs in the frame. Classy.
I wanted to say all of these things myself. On paper, she should look like one of the Swedish princesses. In reality, her look is…jarring.
Im looking at her, I’m reading her family’s bio, and I’m getting…low key trump supporters. Rude? Maybe! But I’m getting that instinct!
The things that get normalized in dysfunctional families are hard to comprehend unless you’ve experienced it first hand.
I know it’s very popular but I dislike the talon nail look.
Are there any pictures where they aren’t drinking cocktails?
“ Alba is just blonde”
Errr…”blonde” I think you mean. I had that same shade in high school…which I guess to be fair she did just finish.
Ugh. Why the PR push? I assume she’s an “aspiring” influencer or some nonsense?
I do like her ring and that was a sweet message he wrote. This guy has a bad record
But maybe like Michael Douglas he’s gotten too old too old to mess around. As for her maybe she’s had bad experiences with guys in their twenties or has socialized around old folks in her life.