Duchess Kate ‘feels sorry for Meghan,’ Kate is trying to ‘bring the couples together’

I’m really glad that we’ve gotten away from the “battle of the duchesses,” which is what was happening this time last year. The British tabloids were doing the most to convince people that the Duchess of Cambridge loathed the Duchess of Sussex and that Meghan was making Kate cry on the reg, and you know, other stuff. While Kate has certainly benefited from the smear campaign against Meghan – Kate can truly “do no wrong” these days, according to the British tabs – I really don’t think Kate’s fingerprints are all over the smear campaign. Yes, Kate is passive aggressive at times, but mostly Kate and Meghan seems to view each other as what they are: work colleagues and sisters-in-law who make the effort with each other for holidays and special occasions. So… considering Meghan is going through a hellish time with the media and the palace courtiers, do you think Kate has offered Meghan any kind of support behind the scenes?
The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be doing her best to draw a line under any past “difficulties” between Prince William and Prince Harry. According to royal author Phil Dampier, Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to “bring the couples together” after “feeling sorry for Meghan”.
Speaking to the Express, he said: “Behind the scenes I’m told Kate is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan. None of them want to let the Queen down so Kate is trying to patch things up in private. I’m told she has reached out to Meghan and spoken to her on the phone. Kate feels sorry for her and knows that Meghan is struggling.”
Kate “feels sorry for Meghan.” I mean… I feel sorry for Meghan too, she’s being racially abused and smeared and now she’s being gaslighted. But it feels icky to say that Kate feels sorry for Meghan, like… Kate pities poor, wayward Meghan, who can’t do anything right. In Touch Weekly had another version of this, only in this version, Kate comes across as more of a heartless B.
Duchess Kate Middleton is trying not to get roped into any of the drama involving her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, a source told In Touch exclusively. “To some extent, Kate does feel sorry for Meghan,” the insider claimed. “She has a good heart and isn’t the kind of person to say, ‘You’ve brought it upon yourself,’ but for the most part she’s keeping herself out of the situation. Kate has enough on her plate looking after three kids and fulfilling royal duties. She barely has a moment to herself and tries to avoid drama and conflict at all costs.”
“Harry and Meghan are putting on a brave face, but [truth be told] they’ve been struggling since the documentary aired,” the insider noted. “But they were also struggling beforehand. While Harry has no regrets about doing it, the ongoing backlash is wearing them both down.” The source said the couple is “supporting each other through this tough time, but it’s not always easy. Aside from Harry, Meghan’s leaning on [her mother] Doria and her closest friends for advice. She FaceTimes Doria every day. Her mom is one of the few people she can rely on and trust.”
Kate isn’t going to tell Meghan that she brought this on herself. Huh. How did Meghan bring this on herself? By being so… American, biracial and divorced, one would assume. For daring to fall in love. For daring to have a work ethic. For daring to be more interesting than the “golden [white] couple.”
Anyway, the Remembrance Day events are happening this weekend. My guess is that once again, Kate and Meghan will do the heavy lifting of making nice for the cameras, and William and Harry will stand off to the side looking grumpy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and WENN.
This fairy tale about Kate playing the great white savior of Meghan is 🙄
My thoughts exactly. But not surprised by the narrative they are trying to push at all.
Just gross.
And according to the Fail, Kate is “advising” Meg to “learn from her mistakes ”
Eye. Roll.
The tabs are now setting up a scenario whereby they stop attacking the Sussexes and say that it’s because the Cambridges taught them to behave properly.
Imagine being a clever capable woman and some muppet who can barely get through a meeting without laughing like a hyena and seems to have trouble wearing a dress AND a slip together thinking they can advise you.
Meghan must be gritting her teeth.
I read this yesterday and my eyes rolled out the door at the passive aggressive snark aimed at Meghan via her being pitied by the great and perfect white future Consort. In an effort to yet again paint Kate as some sort of saint they’ve made her look bad – claiming to pity someone while jumping around on the bandwagon that’s attacking them is not a good look. Either the Cambridges fail to see how bad this looks on them or the press have way too much evidence on William and Rose Who?
I have a feeling that William and Harry will be made to make like they are best buddies for those remembrance appearances. The cats out the bag that they’ve had a falling out.
When will the Church of England canonize Kate. All the good deeds and alms and charity work. And now focusing on her sister in law. Will she be known as St. Kate the great Chutney maker? 🤣
St. Katie of the Waity. Or St. Catherine of the Keen.
St Waitence of Bucklebury, patron saint of going commando.
Saint Waitie of Cambridge, patron saint of wiglets and buttons
Who knows what she’s really thinking, I take this kind of thing with a grain of salt. But, the women having to try and make peace is very common. I’ve seen it in my immediate family, but I’ve also seen it where the two SIL’s don’t try and make peace, and in fact, maybe a bit of the opposite, and guess what? That gets really explosive. I knew it was the brothers right away last year, because I see my own brothers. we don’t have the headlines, or a bi-racial scapegoat, but boy do we have a lot of drama and misery.
It is a tale as old as time from palaces to your average home, the women do the emotional work to smooth things over. This is just another element “Wife work”, the SIL hard at work to make everything right between the boys ie: two grown men acting like fools.
Preach!
Oh, thank gosh for angelic Duchess Kate. Blerg. Where was angelic Duchess Kate when her sister-in-law was being racially smeared in the press? Oh right, no where to be found.
Maybe Billy boy should try sorting out this mess himself instead of hiding behind his wife’s skirt?
Nah, I think Kate is a heartless b-tch.
The way she (and future, Future King William) have taken advantage of the Sussexes woes has been disgusting to watch. Basking in their scandals and even helping to fuel some of them (staged budget flights)…..
It’s been incredibly revealing.
And Carole’s behind the scenes having a meltdown trying to play this properly.
I read the article yesterday online and about puked over how many times they used the phrase “she feels sorry for her”. Like, Meg is a grown adult and she doesn’t need her craptastic sister in law’s pity.
I am very salty over this ridiculous article…
Kate couldn’t bring two curtains together.
Your posts are killing me this week!
Heh, thanks L84Tea
Don’t believe this crap about Kate supposedly now reaching out. These royal insiders are just trying to big up Kate as usual
Omg this is so cringeworthy now. It’s nice that the great white rose of England will help the biracial american. 🙄
It went from the Cambridges are distancing themselves from them to white savior Kate coming to save Meghan.
It gives you whiplash with all the changing narratives.
This is as offensive as it gets. The white savior pities the poor biracial lesser.
Kate isn’t going to rock her boat by bucking William now. Not over an outsider. Kate will do what she’s always done. Show up at Remembrance, smile, wave and look solemn. But bridge the gap between Harry and William? Yeah, that’s not happening. Reach out to Meghan in solidarity? Nah.
Meghan doesn’t need FFQC to save her. She can save herself. She’s a blank woman. It’s what we do.
These articles are just so bad. If Kate truly supported Meghan in all this she would have said something publicly instead of these half ass comments made indirectly by the media, kind of like the 72 MPs who don’t know meghan and aren’t related to her in anyway. It’s not a great look to remain silent while total strangers express support for your sister in law. It would have been better to have kept on being absolutely silent instead of this obtuse behind the scenes media response.
“Kate is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan.” Is she finally in the business of helping people? Broken Britain would like word. KP is truly spinning in circles.
As if any of these tabloid rags know what’s happening behind the scenes. More fan fiction to sell newspapers and generate clicks. And of course, the great white savior must be shown as helping and guiding the wayward American biracial duchess.
The Sun and In Touch… if only we could get confirmation from the Enquirer we would know this is all true!!!
I’d buy that it’s on the women to make nice though, not because of this in depth reporting but because it’s always our job to fix the men acting like children.
The line about Kate being too busy with royal duties to get involved cracked me up!
Kate won’t rock the boat. If William doesn’t want to step in and support the Sussexes, there’s no way Kate will. And she really seems to be enjoying the sainthood that had been bestowed on her recently.
I think Kate and Harry genuinely get along and like each other. William seems like a complete ass, frankly, and I’m sure Kate has some regret for how it’s all going down. She seems nice? Like she wouldn’t like confrontation and just wants everyone to get along. But is she actively helping Meghan? Really doesn’t seem like it. Walking together or going to an event together once in a blue blue moon doesn’t help Meghan. Kate and William need to stop the courtiers and leakers, and need to protect their family. But they aren’t. William might even be feeding it.
It’s great timing that these stories were simmering yesterday about Kate playing peacemaker. And then the news about the 72 MP’s supporting Meg dropped. Like a bomb.
On one hand we have either tabs building themselves a new narrative/storyline in all this to prop up the Cambridges, with Kate doing “the most.” Not sure if I think these were leaks or crumbs from KP or not. But still. Anything to make it appear that the Sussexes need to be brought to heel and that the future future king and Queen are the ones to do it.
And then we have 72 MP’s from different political persuasions coming together to ACTUALLY support Meg. Because this *really* isn’t that complicated or outrageous or hard to show some public support to someone whose been taking it on the chin for the last few years.
I mean. The timing is delicious.
She feels so sorry for her but has felt no need to refute ANY of the stories that pit them against each other. They can spare me this white savior BS. All of this serves Kate perfectly. She gets to be the perfect white princess while continuing to be lazy and do the bare minimum.