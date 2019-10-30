Duchess Kate ‘feels sorry for Meghan,’ Kate is trying to ‘bring the couples together’

I’m really glad that we’ve gotten away from the “battle of the duchesses,” which is what was happening this time last year. The British tabloids were doing the most to convince people that the Duchess of Cambridge loathed the Duchess of Sussex and that Meghan was making Kate cry on the reg, and you know, other stuff. While Kate has certainly benefited from the smear campaign against Meghan – Kate can truly “do no wrong” these days, according to the British tabs – I really don’t think Kate’s fingerprints are all over the smear campaign. Yes, Kate is passive aggressive at times, but mostly Kate and Meghan seems to view each other as what they are: work colleagues and sisters-in-law who make the effort with each other for holidays and special occasions. So… considering Meghan is going through a hellish time with the media and the palace courtiers, do you think Kate has offered Meghan any kind of support behind the scenes?

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to be doing her best to draw a line under any past “difficulties” between Prince William and Prince Harry. According to royal author Phil Dampier, Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to “bring the couples together” after “feeling sorry for Meghan”. Speaking to the Express, he said: “Behind the scenes I’m told Kate is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan. None of them want to let the Queen down so Kate is trying to patch things up in private. I’m told she has reached out to Meghan and spoken to her on the phone. Kate feels sorry for her and knows that Meghan is struggling.”

Kate “feels sorry for Meghan.” I mean… I feel sorry for Meghan too, she’s being racially abused and smeared and now she’s being gaslighted. But it feels icky to say that Kate feels sorry for Meghan, like… Kate pities poor, wayward Meghan, who can’t do anything right. In Touch Weekly had another version of this, only in this version, Kate comes across as more of a heartless B.

Duchess Kate Middleton is trying not to get roped into any of the drama involving her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, a source told In Touch exclusively. “To some extent, Kate does feel sorry for Meghan,” the insider claimed. “She has a good heart and isn’t the kind of person to say, ‘You’ve brought it upon yourself,’ but for the most part she’s keeping herself out of the situation. Kate has enough on her plate looking after three kids and fulfilling royal duties. She barely has a moment to herself and tries to avoid drama and conflict at all costs.” “Harry and Meghan are putting on a brave face, but [truth be told] they’ve been struggling since the documentary aired,” the insider noted. “But they were also struggling beforehand. While Harry has no regrets about doing it, the ongoing backlash is wearing them both down.” The source said the couple is “supporting each other through this tough time, but it’s not always easy. Aside from Harry, Meghan’s leaning on [her mother] Doria and her closest friends for advice. She FaceTimes Doria every day. Her mom is one of the few people she can rely on and trust.”

Kate isn’t going to tell Meghan that she brought this on herself. Huh. How did Meghan bring this on herself? By being so… American, biracial and divorced, one would assume. For daring to fall in love. For daring to have a work ethic. For daring to be more interesting than the “golden [white] couple.”

Anyway, the Remembrance Day events are happening this weekend. My guess is that once again, Kate and Meghan will do the heavy lifting of making nice for the cameras, and William and Harry will stand off to the side looking grumpy.