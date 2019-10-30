“Shawn Mendes says he’s only been dating Camila Cabello for 4 months” links

It’s been a while since we’ve heard about Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, but Shawn just said they’re still dating. [LaineyGossip]
Are you ready for some spooky stories for Halloween? [Jezebel]
Dlisted did a Halloween podcast! [Dlisted]
Ellen DeGeneres scared Halsey! [Just Jared]
Why can’t Mindy Kaling find a flattering dress? Sigh. [Go Fug Yourself]
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace snapped. In every sense. [Pajiba]
RuPublicans? Sashay away. [Towleroad]
A Girl’s Halloween was a great SNL skit. [OMG Blog]
Sharon Osbourne needs to stop. [The Blemish]
4 months. Really?
Why the hell have I felt that have been quenching a thirst for longer.
I thought Charlie Puth and Shawn Mendes were the same person.
I also thought for a while that the Halsey songs I was hearing were actually by Elie Goulding.
*shakes cane*
Hahahaha
Thank you for making me feel sane
I said to my husband the other day – Halsey seems to have the career Ellie COULD have had, but I haven’t liked a thing of hers that I’ve heard since Lights.
They’ve been so extra it felt like a whole year. Can’t they take a break from music and pr shenanigans to give us a rest?
That dress looks great on Mindy! She does great with classic silhouettes.
I was just about to say the same thing. That dress looks amazing on Mindy !
I think it looks good on her as well.