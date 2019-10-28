The Sussexes are ‘considering setting up a second base in the US’

I’m going to be completely honest here: I 100% believe that Prince William and Buckingham Palace courtiers have been trying to make Project Exile The Sussexes happen for months. It’s been a conversation since the last months of the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy, when all of those mysterious reports started appearing about William wanting the Sussexes out of the UK, and that he wanted them sent to a commonwealth country, but a country without a big media presence. Australia and Canada were taken off the table, and there was a lot of “send them to Africa” stories. At some point – perhaps because William understands that he looks medieval in wanting to exile his brother – the story began to purposefully shift to “the Sussexes WANT to be exiled.” This, despite the fact that they have repeatedly insisted that they plan on staying in the UK. The most recent Mail on Sunday piece continued to lay the groundwork for this when “courtiers” insinuated that there were still plans afoot for the Sussexes to live in the US for six months or so. I can only imagine what those courtiers are saying to Meghan and Harry right now, but here we go:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering setting up a second base in the US and will use their upcoming trip to California to test out a move, it is believed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be favouring a stateside relocation that would see them spend large parts of the year in the country of the duchess’s birth. The Sussexes are expected to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland as part of a six-week break from Royal duties.
Next month’s trip, which will be baby Archie’s first visit to the States, comes after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, voiced their desire to leave the UK last week. Harry described Cape Town in South Africa as ‘an amazing place to be able to base ourselves’ in an TV interview, but the couple are now said to favour a move to the US.
A source told The Sun that royal staff working for the Queen and Prince Charles are concerned that such a move could pave the way for an exit from the family. They told the newspaper: ‘There’s an acceptance that things haven’t worked out with the Sussexes full-time in Windsor so they could have a second base in America.’
Yeah, Harry did say that Cape Town would be amazing but in the next breath, he rejected the idea. He wanted to make it clear that he’ll always do work in Africa but that his home is in the UK. Meghan isn’t even a British citizen yet, right? Anyway, I really don’t believe that this is Harry and Meghan wanting to live in America full time or part time. I think this is still William and those bitchy courtiers doing anything and everything they can to get Harry and Meghan out of the country and out of the spotlight. But it’s such a stupid idea at every level – if the Sussexes are exiled, then what? William and Kate won’t have anyone to hide behind and copycat. Will and Kate can basically do no wrong with the press with the Sussexes around.
Ridiculous but they will keep trying and failing.
Yeah banishing them to L.A. will really diminish their star power.
I mean, we all know they are not going to be exiled, so the fact that there is still discussion of it is weird to me.
But, I do think its plausible in the future if Harry and Meghan spend time in the US – like maybe a month in the summer, a few weeks during extended school breaks, or whatever. Not that different from how other royals go to Scotland for extended visits. Meghan has family here in the US and she grew up here, so I don’t think its weird for her to want to spend time back here and for Archie to spend time here, especially with her mother.
Kate and William are boring. Whether the Sussexes are gone or not, the only interesting thing about them are the kids and that’s literally it. That whole Pakistan tour was a dud, like everything else they do. The media doesn’t want the Sussexes to leave because if they move to the US, the press here is bigger and the British press will be virtually ignored. At this point, I don’t even know why the British press would care considering they always say that the Sussexes are irrelevant but are constantly on their asses.
As if the press won’t just follow them. especially if they’re remain members of the RF. “Exiling” them to another commonwealth country sounds so insulting as if the country is some sort of “punishment”. W&K should the last ones on Team Exile, not while they’re the tabloid darlings for the simple fact that they’re not H&M.
Until this is announced by SR itself, this is just more nonsense to distract us from the Real issue ANDREW.
BP, CH and KP really cranking up the drama on this one which makes them all complicit in Andy’s heinous behavior. They will all go to hell in a hand-basket when this eventually catches up with Andy and Meg/ Harry will be on the right side of history.
I’m really curious why TQ and Charles are consistently left out of this narrative.
TQ will do whatever it takes to cover for Andrew, including scapegoating her grandchildren.
These Titanic-sized leaks didn’t spring until after Chuck’s bio and he’s been known to use his sons for an image boost.
As a fellow American living in the UK, on your indefinite leave to remain says that you are allowed to be outside of the UK for up to 180 days in any given year, but you cannot be outside of the UK for more than 90 days in any 12-month period in the five years preceding your naturalisation application. So for that reason, I don’t think the Sussex’s will be in America for half a year.
Facts never stopped a highly profitable tabloid smear….
Until it actually happens I’ll sit and wait. I doubt it will because in Harry interviews he’s talked about finding a partner who would be a team with him and help him with royal duties. So I don’t think he wants to leave (especially as this is all he’s known/been doing his whole life which would make adjusting to the “real world” pretty difficult for him)
It’s not fair to Meghan because she gave up everything to be with him.
This should not be a surprise.
They are desperate to CONTOL this couple. They have been trying to control Harry his entire life and now they are trying to control his family. Well, they have never encountered an African-American woman.
Just do you Sussexes.
Why does the press keep acting like the 6 week holiday break is a sabbatical? Don’t all of the royals take a break at the end of the year?
It’s the same narrative with summing up the cost of Meg’s clothes whilst defining Kat’s as ‘custom’. Only Meg is highly accountable and not entitled to the public purse and we know why…