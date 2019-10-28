The Sussexes are ‘considering setting up a second base in the US’

I’m going to be completely honest here: I 100% believe that Prince William and Buckingham Palace courtiers have been trying to make Project Exile The Sussexes happen for months. It’s been a conversation since the last months of the Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy, when all of those mysterious reports started appearing about William wanting the Sussexes out of the UK, and that he wanted them sent to a commonwealth country, but a country without a big media presence. Australia and Canada were taken off the table, and there was a lot of “send them to Africa” stories. At some point – perhaps because William understands that he looks medieval in wanting to exile his brother – the story began to purposefully shift to “the Sussexes WANT to be exiled.” This, despite the fact that they have repeatedly insisted that they plan on staying in the UK. The most recent Mail on Sunday piece continued to lay the groundwork for this when “courtiers” insinuated that there were still plans afoot for the Sussexes to live in the US for six months or so. I can only imagine what those courtiers are saying to Meghan and Harry right now, but here we go:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering setting up a second base in the US and will use their upcoming trip to California to test out a move, it is believed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be favouring a stateside relocation that would see them spend large parts of the year in the country of the duchess’s birth. The Sussexes are expected to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland as part of a six-week break from Royal duties. Next month’s trip, which will be baby Archie’s first visit to the States, comes after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, voiced their desire to leave the UK last week. Harry described Cape Town in South Africa as ‘an amazing place to be able to base ourselves’ in an TV interview, but the couple are now said to favour a move to the US. A source told The Sun that royal staff working for the Queen and Prince Charles are concerned that such a move could pave the way for an exit from the family. They told the newspaper: ‘There’s an acceptance that things haven’t worked out with the Sussexes full-time in Windsor so they could have a second base in America.’

Yeah, Harry did say that Cape Town would be amazing but in the next breath, he rejected the idea. He wanted to make it clear that he’ll always do work in Africa but that his home is in the UK. Meghan isn’t even a British citizen yet, right? Anyway, I really don’t believe that this is Harry and Meghan wanting to live in America full time or part time. I think this is still William and those bitchy courtiers doing anything and everything they can to get Harry and Meghan out of the country and out of the spotlight. But it’s such a stupid idea at every level – if the Sussexes are exiled, then what? William and Kate won’t have anyone to hide behind and copycat. Will and Kate can basically do no wrong with the press with the Sussexes around.