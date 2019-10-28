Jared Padalecki was arrested for public intoxication & assault in Austin, TX

The CW's Summer TCA All-Star Party

I never really cared about Supernatural or the two stars of Supernatural, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. I am aware that many of you stan them, or used to stan them. I never felt one way or the other about either of them – I wasn’t hot for them, but I didn’t hate them. But…does Jared have issues? Apparently, Jared was arrested this weekend in Austin, Texas at a bar he maybe owns. It was a violent, drunken arrest:

“Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki was arrested at a club he tends to frequent quite often — which makes this story all the more ghastly. Jared — who plays Sam Winchester on the show, opposite Jensen Ackles — was busted by cops early Sunday morning in Austin, TX outside of a lounge called Stereotype. Per his booking sheet, he’s facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

Based on video TMZ obtained in the moments leading up to Jared’s arrest … you can see why. The guy was getting physical on the sidewalk, and cops had to get involved. Eyewitnesses on the scene tell us that at first, Jared allegedly struck a bartender in the face from inside the establishment … and that a friend tried calming him down outside, but got put into a headlock after a standoff, which you can see here in the footage.

We’re also told he got into it with the general manager of the place, and allegedly struck him in the face as well. Eventually, Jared was restrained by police … but not before pulling out what we’re told was a wad of cash, and allegedly flashing it to the officers.

As for Jared’s connection to Stereotype — it’s a bit hazy, but he’s definitely a regular and might even be an investor too. Local reports suggest he straight-up owns the joint — he and Jensen own respective businesses in Austin aside from this, BTW — and we could probably buy that, considering he was there opening night last year, and drops in a lot.

Jared’s bond is set at $15k — $5,000 per charge — but it’s unclear for now if he’s bailed out yet. We’ve reached out to his rep … so far, no official word back.

[From TMZ]

I’m including the TMZ video below – Jared is clearly wasted, and as he was talking to police officers, he couldn’t even stand up straight. He was sh-thoused. I kind of wonder if that was the root of the original conflict with the bartender or general manager – like, Jared was so drunk already and the bartender decided to stop serving him, and that’s when Jared lost it. Anyway… mess.

The CW’s Summer TCA Party

Photos courtesy of WENN.

5 Responses to “Jared Padalecki was arrested for public intoxication & assault in Austin, TX”

    Just another white guy behaving badly.

    He was the worst on Gilmore Girls, and I’ve just never liked him since.

    He’s problematic and a jerk. Jensen’s the nice one.

