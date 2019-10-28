Ben Affleck relapsed on Saturday at a Halloween party, he ‘owned his mistake’

Ben Affleck relapsed on Saturday, at a UNICEF party which he attended in a mask and suit. TMZ posted video of him visibly stumbling and trying to steady himself as he got into an SUV with a very young-looking blonde woman. They got in the back seat and had a driver. Well he did just announce he was going to date, so there’s that. TMZ paparazzi talked to Ben outside Jennifer Garner’s home yesterday and he was quite blase about it, as was a recent People article explaining Ben’s relapse. Ben was smiling in the video, the pic above was taken at about the same time. He said “it happens, it’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.” Affleck was sober for about 16 months prior to this, if there were no other slip ups. Here’s the relevant part of that People article, which is an exclusive:
Ben Affleck was seen arriving at Jennifer Garner‘s home one day after appearing to be publicly inebriated at an event on Saturday night.
“You could tell that it wasn’t an easy thing for him, but Ben owned his mistake,” a source tells PEOPLE. “He said it happens, that he slipped up but that it won’t happen again. It was a smart move because now the story is basically over.”
“He looked tired,” the source adds…
A rep for Affleck did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The night before, the father of three, 47, was spotted attending the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood.
If that People source is from Affleck’s camp that’s damning. He’s not taking this seriously at all. Where is the quote about how he’s committed to being sober and will go to more meetings or will work with addicts or something? This is all about the PR fallout, not about what he’s doing to manage his sobriety. Ben just announced on Instagram, right before he drank at that party, that he was dating, essentially confirming Page Six’s report from last week. In that post he asked for donations for the Midnight Mission, which helps addicts get back on their feet. He wrote “I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others.” The main part of recovery is admitting you’re powerless over alcohol, not picking up that first drink and staying sober one day at a time. I would not take any amount of money, success or fame in exchange for my sobriety. That was one of the hardest things I earned and I don’t want to ever go back there. I think about that whenever I’m tempted. I’ve seen people drink again after decades sober. I do believe that for alcoholics it does not become something you can suddenly manage. All that said, I hope he’s serious and committed to staying sober this time. I hope he’s not half-assing this and thinking he can drink again.
Here’s Ben decorating Jen’s house with his kids yesterday. Interesting how they did a show of togetherness after his public mess up. Look at how they’re all dressed in the same color, including the kids.
photos credit: Backgrid
And once again he runs to Jen for damage control when he f**ks up. He will never not be her 4th child.
came here to say the same thing. imagine your deadbeat loser ex showing up half drunk to decorate for halloween and you can’t kick him out b/c cameras have been following him all night and your kids are waiting. he puts her in a crappy position all the time. i don’t really care if he’s an addict. there are plenty of addicts who don’t cheat and emotionally abuse and extort their spouses or former partners.
i know she is part of the ben’s savior narrative but they had a real marriage and have 3 children and i don’t really see how she can extract herself from it unless she cuts his contact off completely and i don’t think that’s fair to ask of her so a bunch of strangers on the internet can think she’s not a door mat. i don’t know. it seems really complicated and i feel bad for her and those kids.
+1
I think it’s great they don’t hate each other.
I don’t think if you try not to drink, but then drink, you somehow failed. You did well the months you were sober. Now you can try to be sober again, as long as possible.
I think there are different kinds of alcoholism, and AA works best for those who immediately go on a hard six-year-binge after one drop.
Hallucinogens have been proven to work for some people, to help them stop drinking.
AA teaches it’s not something you can manage and it’s either no alcohol, forever, or one drop and you are an out of control drunk again immediately. But I’ve found that’s not true of all alcoholics. Now, in Ben’s case, it doesn’t look good here, but as someone who quit smoking, over a period of years, with major backslides…oh and how many times did I hear “I thought you quit”. Well, I did, but it took a lot of lapses, a lot of backsliding, and it took years. So, I don’t judge the journeys of others. I hope he makes it to where he needs to be for himself. Maybe someday that will include the occasional slip up or binge. Maybe not.
Yes. In fact from what I’ve read, research has shown that AA’s all or nothing approach has set many people up for failure and that some people actually can learn to moderate their drinking. In any case, Ben wasn’t able to walk away after one or two drinks so it wold seem it would still be best for him to stay away from booze. I know it’s tough and I wish him well as he figures it out.
Congratulations on quitting smoking!
I’ve never had to quit anything stronger than caffeine before, so this certainly isn’t my wheelhouse. And quitting that cold turkey (for a while – I’m back on the caffeine, but definitely small amounts compared to my peak) was hard enough. I felt awful. But I can’t even imagine how hard it would be to never make a slip up when trying to avoid drugs or booze, or whatever. I’m sure some people can manage it, but I’m willing to bet that most will have at least a minor slip or two.
I kind of suspect he probably thought “Well, I’ve been doing pretty good for a while now, maybe a drink or two will be fine now” and then it wasn’t. Maybe this will be a good teachable moment for him – maybe he’ll realize at some point that he just can’t risk it. But I really am rooting for him to get through this. I know Batfleck can be a problematic douche, but I hate to see anyone struggling with addictions of any kind, and I’d really like to see him get it together for the kids. At least seeing this (sadly) might help the kids to avoid this kind of thing in their own lives.
You’re right, he’s clearly not taking it seriously. The only thing he’s serious about is repairing his image by doing this obviously planned/staged photo op. I can’t summon much sympathy for Garner anymore as she is clearly complicit in this charade. All of this could have taken place six months ago, a year ago, two years ago… nothing has changed or improved in this situation and probably never will. Zero progress.
Have to give props to Bens PR people. Look with what picture you’re leading with the day after when miraculously he looked fine again and shrugged it off. I think he’s about to go off to do couple of movies and he can’t look like he’s falling apart again. Well done, Sunshine Sachs.
Bingo!! I think he is filming out of LA starting next week.
Also if you watch that TMZ video – it’s almost like he gave a press conference. He parked across the street – I’m sure he could have pulled into the driveway behind the gate without being photographed. He stopped faced the cameras and talked for a few minutes.
Yep, you’ve got it. Masterful PR…that has nothing to do with getting him healthy!
“ if there were no other slip ups”
….that’s really the question isn’t it? Has he been sober or has he been publicly sober? Only one of those things matters to studios and will be seen by insurers. So sorry for his kids.
If you look at his exit from that dinner with Jobs’ widow, he didn’t look particularly sober. That said, he wasn’t seen sloppy like he was this past weekend. That sloppiness is probably what prompted this redemption visit.
Addiction is hard. I feel bad for him.
He looked so wasted in that video in the mask. It doesn’t seem like he can be a former addict who can partake in one or two occasionally. And if this is the obliterated state he drinks to, that’s really sad. Hopefully he can get back on track.
What a loser. I guess it’s all right to be a fall-down drunk in public as long as you ~own it, right? Like he had a choice with that video going viral and that will follow him for the rest of his days. He’s a pathetic person, not for this relapse, but for the flippant way that he’s handled it. So is Garner, why did she even bother divorcing him? She’ll never move on. Both of them need to take those innocent kids and move away from the cameras but that would defeat their purpose in life. Both are addicted to fame.
He’s not my favorite person but calling someone struggling with sobriety a loser, nope.
He’s sure as hell not a winner. L-O-S-E-R. Was, is, always will be.
+1000 Minx. Jfc
I’m no Ben fan, but addiction is a disease and struggling with sobriety doesn’t make someone a loser. Evaluate yourself.
It doesn’t sound like he’s been sober for 16 months. If he has, he is definitely not taking his sobriety seriously. How about calling his sponsor before he drinks? Going to a meeting? Not “oh I slipped.” Relapse happens, but he’s so blasé about it. Ugh. He’s gross.
As a recovering addict, yes relapse does happen but if you are working a problem it’s a little more than just an “oopsie I won’t do it again.”
I’m lucky. I recently had all my teeth pulled and they prescribed narcotics even though I asked them not to, but I was in a LOT of pain. I took them as prescribed, sometimes even going longer than the prescribed times, which I’ve never done before. They actually made me feel sick to my stomach and I’m not exactly rushing to get that feeling again. A relapse could be right around the corner and I have to take steps to prevent that.
Lots of good thoughts and hugs to you in your sobriety, Meghan. ❤️
Congratulations to you for each day you are sober,Sending many good wishes your way💕
Alcohol addiction is hard on everyone involved, which is why they say it’s a family disease. I have so much respect for Jennifer, and I know exactly what she’s dealing with.
I don’t understand why Jennifer Garner continues to help him out at this point. Yes they have children together, I understand being cordial, but he has used her cheated on her and taken her for granted for years. I just got divorced after 20 years of marriage to an emotionally abusive relapsing alcoholic. Now that I’ve had space from his toxic behavior there is no way I would provide cover for him for any reason. I don’t understand her motivation. Maybe it’s a stipulation in their divorce agreement and he gave her a gazillion dollars. I’ll give Ben credit for not drinking and driving though.
I think we all know what her true motivation is at this point (and it’s not just the kids). She needs Al anon as much as Ben needs to fix himself.
She does need Al anon
His official quote was “relapses happen but won’t happen again” well which is it? I mean if it’s normal how could it “never” happen again? I’m sure there’s been more than a few relapses in that 16 months he just doesn’t count them because they only lasted a night.
I feel the worst for their children,Garner and Affleck are adults who have some control,but not the kids.Garner seems like she’s doing her best,but being his person to run to after a slip up or a long bender just doesn’t seem like a healthy dynamic.IDK about Ben,it seems like he takes his sobriety seriously,until…Until he thinks he can handle it again,and here we go again.
OTOH,he’s an addict and I wish him the best.
I was reading about women and this culture of *mommy juice *and what an epidemic this is.Don’t get me wrong I like a drink or two or three on occasion,but plan accordingly-no need to drive,make decisions etc all.I am seeing this being presented as cute or funny and I don’t think it’s either of those when moms are drinking during the day or at sports events/play groups.
I came across this book called Her Best Kept Secret:Why Women drink and how they can gain Control by Gabrielle Glaser.It was highly rated,and I think I’m going to read it ,it may help me understand what women (and men)around me are doing and why,because I’m at a loss as to the acceptance of alcohol abuse in middle class America today.
Eagerly giving a press conference to the paps. Carving pumpkins on the front porch so the paps can easily capture it. Unbelievable. They both need help. I wonder what her boyfriend thinks about everything.
I read a comment the last time he went to rehab that Ben doesn’t seem to genuinely want to stop drinking 100% and seems to think he can do this: drink to the point of falling over for a night then go back to many month long stretches where he doesn’t. Much like not working out or eating healthy during a holiday then going back to be healthy afterwards as people do, he seems to see that with booze too.