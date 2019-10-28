Donald Trump greeted with boos & ‘lock him up’ chants at the World Series Game 5

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi this weekend. I didn’t watch the press conference, but I did see some of his unhinged tweets, and I also saw that Trump apparently thanked Russia before he thanked Special Forces. He was desperate for any kind of “win” and he thoroughly took credit for this one, even though his actions in pulling American forces out of Syria will lead to more Baghdadis being created.

To celebrate his “win,” Trump thought he would make a victory lap by attending Game 5 of the World Series. The Washington Nationals v. the Houston Astros. The Nationals won the first two games but the Astros won Games 3, 4 and 5. Trump appeared in the stands during the first inning of Game 5, and they put him on the big screen in the third inning. When people saw him on the big screen, they booed. Loudly. Then people started chanting “lock him up.” LMAO.

Is it weird that Trump didn’t bring any of his children? I guess Don Jr, Eric and Barron didn’t want to see a ball game with their dad. Melania was there. Notice the “holy sh-t” look on her face.

Apparently, it was known that Trump would likely make an appearance at one of the World Series games so the Lerner family – the principal owners of the Nationals – put in a request to Major League Baseball that they should not be put in the position of turning down a request to sit with Trump. Meaning, they didn’t want anything to do with him and they wanted MLB reps to tell the White House not to even ask.

