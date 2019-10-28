Donald Trump greeted with boos & ‘lock him up’ chants at the World Series Game 5

Donald Trump announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi this weekend. I didn’t watch the press conference, but I did see some of his unhinged tweets, and I also saw that Trump apparently thanked Russia before he thanked Special Forces. He was desperate for any kind of “win” and he thoroughly took credit for this one, even though his actions in pulling American forces out of Syria will lead to more Baghdadis being created.
To celebrate his “win,” Trump thought he would make a victory lap by attending Game 5 of the World Series. The Washington Nationals v. the Houston Astros. The Nationals won the first two games but the Astros won Games 3, 4 and 5. Trump appeared in the stands during the first inning of Game 5, and they put him on the big screen in the third inning. When people saw him on the big screen, they booed. Loudly. Then people started chanting “lock him up.” LMAO.
Is it weird that Trump didn’t bring any of his children? I guess Don Jr, Eric and Barron didn’t want to see a ball game with their dad. Melania was there. Notice the “holy sh-t” look on her face.
Apparently, it was known that Trump would likely make an appearance at one of the World Series games so the Lerner family – the principal owners of the Nationals – put in a request to Major League Baseball that they should not be put in the position of turning down a request to sit with Trump. Meaning, they didn’t want anything to do with him and they wanted MLB reps to tell the White House not to even ask.
Hahahaha!!! The look on Melanie’s face is priceless!!
The fact that Melania the ice trophy wife who is unmoved by locked children, nor does she have any care for that man or her position her expression speaks volumes. Like even she is afraid what he will do once he is pushed to the limit which we are approaching with the impeachment enquiry. His mental state is a threat to entire world. Other than that, love all those people at the stadium. That’s the only welcome he deserves everywhere he goes.
I think she’s afraid because she’s the one that will have to deal with his temper – ranting? something worse? – on the way back.
She too has gotten used to the adorning claps and praises from his Nazi rally’s
He’s yet to tweet about it, but I’m sure when he does, he’ll say they were booing the witch hunt impeachment and calling for Adam Schiff to be locked up.
On another, cattier note, he’s clearly stress eating himself to death. He’s turning into Jabba the Hutt. Or, more accurately, Jabba’s grosser, stupider, uglier, greasier, blotchier cousin Pizza the Hutt (Spaceball ftw). Who also ate himself to death.
I was at the game last night and it was awesome…….” Lock him up”!!!!
Lock him up!!!
Melania’s face can’t show many expressions, but I’m glad her plastic surgery was tested at this moment.
Glorious….
I was heartened to watch those clips however we all know that he has to be loved by all and this will trigger him and will cue more rages against everyone and anyone.
His big tell on when things bother him are when he acts like they don’t. And we know he doesn’t react well to not being the biglyest, bestest and fake tougher than everyone else.
Digital Unicorn- he tried to plaster his face with a smile but you can see the anger in his clapping. Watch how forced it gets. He’s pissed. And leaving early is also a tell.
Yes, all very similar to the night Obama humiliated him at the correspondent’s dinner. We were all punished for that. And our punishment is ongoing and tortourous.
He left within an hour of that too. The pool reporters had to leave the stadium to follow the motorcade by about 10:30.
If they made velvet paintings of his face when he realized what was happening, I’d wallpaper the shit out of my house with them.
My fingers are crossed that the do lock him and his whole family up!!!!! Let’s hope they all do their jobs correctly and put DUMP and his family away for a long, long time!!!!
There were also numerous impeachment signs held up throughout the park, I saw. I love it!
They should’ve asked him how many innings there are in baseball before they let him in. You know he’s never watched a game in his life.
Ha. I know people think he left early because of the boos but I wouldn’t expect him to be able to last for a full baseball game in any circumstances.
I also enjoyed seeing the C-list group of “friends” he had with him. If Matt Gaetz is the best you can do for companionship, you’re not doing great. Lol.
I can’t explain how just the title of this article made me so happy today
The most WONDERFUL thing about last night’s fiasco was this…
One would think that a National’s baseball game would have a HUGE demo of folks who are Republicans…with LOTS of disposable income…who might find Trump personally distasteful…but don’t out and out DESPISE him enough to chant…”LOCK HIM UP!”
I was…SO WRONG!!!!!
I think that the information that’s coming out on top of his admissions and behaviour of his minion republicans has sickened a lot of people, esp within his base. He and GOP are losing their support and they are just too stupid to realise that – they are too fixated on kissing his orange lard ass to care.
The Trumpsters only consume news which confirms their own biases and don’t do critical thinking. They haven’t seen him losing support cause they’re literally not looking. This is why Trump sticks to his rallies. They confirm his biases and make him look good. You can bet he won’t be attending another game.
GOOD.
He kept that frozen smile on his face, but he knew. He knew.
It’s the fear he’s had all his life and which drives every petty-ass grievance he has. And I was here for it!
I fully expect a “Trump cancels Baseball as national pastime” headline today. And I will have to check if said headline is The Onion/New Yorker or CNN.
Well, now we see why there are few if any public appearances (other than hand-picked rallies). Supposedly the only DC eating out involves his own hotel (per a reporter’s comments on TV last week).
Gotta stay among the friendly folk and paid staff. Sad!
And this was just the second glorious takedown of him yesterday. The first was when the “White House,” including Nagini tweeted pictures of him, Pence, and others watching the raid. Except there was a time stamp on the pictures showing it was taken hours after the attack. When the attack occurred, he was still on the golf course, not with Pence, some generals, and a pile of USB cords. Twitter ripped him and the staged picture to shreds.
And the memes that followed the baseball game booing of Trump, Melania and their new son Matt Gaetz were priceless
And the memes that followed the baseball game booing of Trump, Melania and their new son Matt Gaetz were priceless