The courtiers are still being sent out to smear Prince Harry & Meghan, shock

As we discussed last week, there was a curious CNN report where a “royal source” told the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “have single-handedly modernized the monarchy” and that there is an anti-Sussex “hysteria” around the palace courtiers, and that those same courtiers have no idea how to best harness and use the Sussexes’ star power. It became a BIG deal quickly, with royal courtiers sniping away almost immediately… which sort of proved the “royal source” correct, but whatever. Courtiers were truly sent out to smear the Sussexes and say… that they never smear the Sussexes. The whole thing has gotten incredibly stupid. But wait, it’s about to get dumber. The Mail on Sunday has a new piece trashing Harry and Meghan for that same CNN piece. Some highlights:

On the “single-handedly modernized the monarchy” thing: A senior courtier last night offered a carefully worded riposte to the couple’s unnamed adviser who made last week’s startling claim – with its implicit criticism of the rest of the Royal Family and their household, saying ‘There’s enough experience here – despite what was said – to know that people who jump in with comments from the sanctity of being unnamed and unidentifiable might think they are helping. But the family is clear that if there are issues to be discussed they will be discussed behind closed doors.’ There’s still a plot to send the Sussexes away: The Mail on Sunday has learned the “six weeks of family time” may be the precursor to a much longer absence from Britain. It is understood plans for the couple to spend up to six months abroad are being actively considered, with the United States the most likely destination. A British diplomatic source in the US said: ‘Everything is fluid at the moment from the Government’s point of view but I wouldn’t be surprised if [Harry and Meghan] end up here. The way it is going in Britain at the moment, there is nothing for them to lose in leaving.’ The CNN story: The story caused widespread dismay in royal circles. One insider said: ‘It’s akin to saying that the Sussexes are too good for the Royal Family, which is extremely disrespectful to everyone who works for, and on behalf of, the Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family.’ Many aides – fearing a protracted internecine squabble – want to draw a line under the affair. ‘We’re not getting involved,’ said the Palace aide. ‘If people who think they are closer want to brief, that’s fine, but we’re not.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“There’s enough experience here – despite what was said – to know that people who jump in with comments from the sanctity of being unnamed and unidentifiable might think they are helping,” said the… unnamed royal courtier. I mean, it’s clear that people from all of the palaces (Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace) are trying to speak to Harry and Meghan through the press. But when Harry and Meghan and their people do the same, all hell breaks loose. As for this: “It’s akin to saying that the Sussexes are too good for the Royal Family…” They didn’t say anything like that. They said that the sniping royal courtiers are too busy being gigantic bitches to actually use the Sussexes’ popularity in meaningful ways. Which is 100% the truth. And this MoS is still threatening the Sussexes, who have made it clear that they plan to stay in the UK. The threat is that they’re going to be “sent away,” like they’re wayward children who need to be put in a time-out. It’s all so stupid.