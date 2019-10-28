Kanye West comes out as anti-abortion, anti-Plan B & anti-Democratic Party

Kanye West ended up releasing his new album, Jesus Is King, on Friday. It was supposed to come out on midnight Thursday night/Friday morning, but Kanye skipped that… and then released it in the afternoon/early evening. If that seems half-assed, it’s because it was. Jesus Is King is only 27 minutes long and there are widespread complaints that the music feels unfinished. Kanye has also been telling people that he’s not going to perform any of his old stuff, even though no one likes this new Gospel of Ye stuff. He thinks he’s too holy to perform his old bops now, and he says that if he does perform any of the old stuff, he would change the lyrics away to reflect his new godly persona.

Speaking of, as part of the promotion, Kanye sat down for yet another interview and he sounds like g-ddamn Pat Robertson now. Kanye is now anti-choice and anti-Democrat. He spoke to Big Boy (a radio host) and MAGA Yeezus dropped this quote:

“Bro, we brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, this is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrat for food stamps for years, bro. What you talking about? Guns in the ‘80s, taking the fathers out of the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children, gosh now they’re killed…. I can’t tell y’all how to feel. But what I can tell you honestly is how I feel.”

“Making us abort our children” – come again? Democrats are not forcing anyone to have an abortion. “Plan B” – dafaq? Plan B the emergency abortive which is used in cases of “the condom broke” or “I was raped”? That’s Kanye’s proof of a Democratic Party conspiracy? Look, obviously Kanye had been canceled years ago. As soon as he put the MAGA hat on, it was over. But it’s still painful to watch this sh-t, his new persona as a “evangelical preacher” who hates sinful women’s bodies and their reproductive choices.

PS… Please don’t put this on Kim. Kanye is a grown-ass man with mental health issues. She’s not responsible for everything he says. Kim is pro-choice and she’s used the reality show to raise money and awareness for reproductive choice. Yell at her for helping him promote this bulls–t, sure. But don’t paint her with the same anti-choice brush.