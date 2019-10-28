Kanye West comes out as anti-abortion, anti-Plan B & anti-Democratic Party

Kanye West ended up releasing his new album, Jesus Is King, on Friday. It was supposed to come out on midnight Thursday night/Friday morning, but Kanye skipped that… and then released it in the afternoon/early evening. If that seems half-assed, it’s because it was. Jesus Is King is only 27 minutes long and there are widespread complaints that the music feels unfinished. Kanye has also been telling people that he’s not going to perform any of his old stuff, even though no one likes this new Gospel of Ye stuff. He thinks he’s too holy to perform his old bops now, and he says that if he does perform any of the old stuff, he would change the lyrics away to reflect his new godly persona.
Speaking of, as part of the promotion, Kanye sat down for yet another interview and he sounds like g-ddamn Pat Robertson now. Kanye is now anti-choice and anti-Democrat. He spoke to Big Boy (a radio host) and MAGA Yeezus dropped this quote:
“Bro, we brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, this is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrat for food stamps for years, bro. What you talking about? Guns in the ‘80s, taking the fathers out of the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children, gosh now they’re killed…. I can’t tell y’all how to feel. But what I can tell you honestly is how I feel.”
“Making us abort our children” – come again? Democrats are not forcing anyone to have an abortion. “Plan B” – dafaq? Plan B the emergency abortive which is used in cases of “the condom broke” or “I was raped”? That’s Kanye’s proof of a Democratic Party conspiracy? Look, obviously Kanye had been canceled years ago. As soon as he put the MAGA hat on, it was over. But it’s still painful to watch this sh-t, his new persona as a “evangelical preacher” who hates sinful women’s bodies and their reproductive choices.
PS… Please don’t put this on Kim. Kanye is a grown-ass man with mental health issues. She’s not responsible for everything he says. Kim is pro-choice and she’s used the reality show to raise money and awareness for reproductive choice. Yell at her for helping him promote this bulls–t, sure. But don’t paint her with the same anti-choice brush.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
And I’m coming out as anti Kanye.
You beat me to it! : )
Welcome
Boy did Kim et al get WAY MORE THAN THEY BARGAINED FOR WITH KANYE!
Lala I just hollered 😂😂😂
Here’s what I’m going to put on Kim: if my husband had voted for or publicly supported Trump, my marriage would be over. This is not hyperbole. Because I would know that our values were so wildly different as to make us incompatible as partners.
Kanye is out of control and speeding towards…something. I don’t think death, but likely a full psychotic break.
^^^^ All of this.
Yep. That or this recent anti-choice/pro-controlling/shaming-women’s-bodies bullshit would be the end for me because a big part of why I choose to be with my husband is that he is pro-choice and supports access to all reproductive healthcare, including abortion.
Kim may be pro choice. Fine. She has absolutely given Trump cover by working with him and praising him for helping her. And that’s a huge issue. We can’t normalize or praise monsters like Trump.
He just won a stupid award for criminal justice from a bipartisan commission (hence his appearance at a HBCU). He’s trying to coopt and defang the resistance, and hobble the black vote, and Kanye AND KIM are helping him do that.
Yes, exactly. Kim helped to normalize Trump for some people and she deserves to be dragged for that. That’s great that she’s pro-choice, but at this point, that’s not enough .
Yes, and it’s because she’s rich enough for all of it not to really matter.
Fix the tax code.
I bigly dislike this ignorant, hypocritical, shallow POS. Is this his televangelist cadence?
Surprise surprise.. said none. I don’t like the ‘cancelled’ culture but Kanye doesn’t deserve attention and surely not my respect, so yeah he’s cancelled.
I understand he has a mental illness (and judging by his rambling it’s getting worse), but I’m not gonna justify him because of that. I have enough of his BS.
And I don’t put it on Kim but I wish she’d open her eyes and dump his ass.
I think there’s a difference between cancel culture… and ‘ignore culture’? haha. I know what you mean though – the whole goal should be that people will eventually learn and change their behavior, and not be forever canceled despite growth.
But I do think it’s completely valid to basically ignore them until they put the work in. The less attention the better until they can prove that they’re going to try to be a better person. And right now, I think Kanye is in need of some MAJOR ignoring. I suspect that … similar to a kid throwing a tantrum if we ignore him long enough he’ll get bored and move on to the next thing.
Jesus, I hope people realize he’s not mentally stable and don’t start to believe the bullshit he’s spewing. I actually feel bad for Kim, I can’t imagine what she deals with behind the scenes, it’s like his entire personality flipped.
She can get him help AND separate from him at the same time.
So sad
Kanye is a karefully kultivated kard karrying member of the Koven.
I agree they got more then they bargained for as this has unfolded over the years, but you don’t get Met invites and Vogue covers without giving the devil his due.
Kim got respectable, Kendall got a career and Kylie got a make up empire while Mom gets her percentage.
Komplicit
I just came out as anti Kanye. And damnit, I loved his music. Byebye.
Lest we forget this is also a man accused of sexual harassment or rape by what is it now, 34 women? The man who locked up little children in cages, ripped them from their parents, exposed them to sexual abuse. It doesn’t require any thought if you have an ounce of morality! Don’t give him cover. It is so frustrating that Kim would decide she wanted to align with him even for a good cause.
Ava DuVernay is committed to prison reform, and was long before Kim, and somehow it doesn’t require her to work with or praise a monster.
Yeah im pretty sure Kim and co featured planned parenthood on their show in at least one episode so that is ONE thing you cant blame her for. As for enabling his public meltdown/attention grabs – They definitely play a role in that
Dude’s starting a cult right before our eyes. Last decade, I loved his music. This decade, I can’t stand even seeing his photos pop up.
says a man who paid a surrogate to bear two of his children. in my opinion – being pro fertility treatments and surrogacy and anti abortion is so illogical my head could explode.
it is ok to use medical treatments to make your own reproductive choices but other people don’t get to….typical anti-abortion BS. anti-choice is is really just pro control over women’s bodies.
I’m anti his entire ugly face, ugly attitude, and entire lack of talent.
Can”t Kim just slip him his meds in his morning smoothie or something?
But it’ ok for him to have in vitro children… and still he wants to impose rules to others…
Will Brad Pitt continue to find him cool and interesting?