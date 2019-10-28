“Joe Scarborough & Mika had such a bad take on Trump getting booed” links

Joe Scarborough & Mika are “horrified” by people booing Donald Trump at a baseball game. LMAO, why are they doing this? [Towleroad]
Such a terrible take:
"We are Americans and we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant 'Lock him up' to this president or to any president." — @JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/9IgMCETBdn
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 28, 2019
Because both of them are a bad take.
This idiotic bad take by Morning Joe – and nobody on the panel offered a different view to their dumb comments – just shows how the Beltway elites value things like title and power. I remember Chuck Todd telling people he scolded his kid when his kid called the president an idiot; he told the kid that presidents deserved respect, regardless of who they were. They also clutched their pearls when people interrupted monsters like Mitch McConnell and Nordic Barbie Kiertjen Nielsen when they went to restaurants. These people shouldn’t have a peaceful meal for the rest of their lives.
A political position is only as good as the person holding it.
In ten years, this Beltway crowd will begin welcoming Trump with open arms. Look at how they rehabilitated Nixon and Bush 43 (and Clinton for that matter. The man stuck a cigar in an intern’s vagina).
Baroness Von Sketch is more than cute! It is essential manna for every woke woman!
The civility over substance folks irk my nerves
Looks like J and M were in their little studio in Florida or wherever, calling it in as one or both often do these days.
I only like to watch when Willie and the guests have the show. I wish they would turn it over to Willie and fully retire.
Blind patriotism is so ugly and frustrating.
Joe and Mika can suck it. They are part of the reason that orange buffoon is in office–they gave him thousands of hours of free air time and went to Mar a Lago. They can STFU.
Do they scold the people at the Klan rallies who scream “Lock her up!” ? No? Again, then they need to STFU and STAD.
Bradley Cooper’s daughter is lovely,
His 1st real public appearance.
He serves The People, not the other way around. That was just a reminder.
Joe’s show did more in normalizing and pushing Trump down America’s throat during the 2016 election than almost any other show…so OF COURSE this his take…
However, if my Man got on national television to admonish the public about dragging TF out of a sociopath who USED VERBAL VIOLENCE against his ME…I would SERIOUSLY rethink my decisions….