“Joe Scarborough & Mika had such a bad take on Trump getting booed” links

Joe Scarborough & Mika are “horrified” by people booing Donald Trump at a baseball game. LMAO, why are they doing this? [Towleroad]

The Duke of York is profoundly and deeply stupid. He’s gathering forensic experts to prove that the photo with Viriginia Roberts is a fake. [LaineyGossip]

Lady Gaga was a pawn in Elton John’s beef with Madonna. [Dlisted]

Bradley Cooper brought Lea to the Kennedy Center Honors. [Just Jared]

Meryl Streep is keeping Timothee Chalamet all for herself. [Go Fug Yourself]

Joker is one of the most successful movies of the year. [Pajiba]

Rep. Katie Hill has resigned from Congress in a flurry of scandal & right-wing smears. This story sounds like a Lifetime movie. [Jezebel]

Baroness Von Sketch Show is cute! [OMG Blog]

Elizabeth Hurley dressed up as The Bride from Kill Bill. [The Blemish]

