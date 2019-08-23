Ben Affleck announces a year sober, he’s using ‘a number of treatment & wellness methods’



Ben Affleck celebrated his 47th birthday last week. A source told People Magazine at the time that Ben “is really enjoying his summer with the family.” He was spotted at Disneyland a couple of days before his birthday with his son, Samuel, seven, where they went on most of the rides. Ben celebrated another milestone recently. A source (Ben’s hardworking PR team) confirmed to People that he has a year of sobriety. He said to be in a good place and to be peacefully coparenting his three children with ex Jennifer Garner.

The actor, who revealed in October that he had completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for his battle with alcoholism, officially marked one year of being sober on Thursday — and according to a source, he’s doing better than ever. “Ben is in a great place both in his recovery and life,” a source close to Affleck, 47, tells PEOPLE. “He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be.” Besides working on his personal recovery, the source said he’s been devoted to his family and friends — especially his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — as well as his work commitments. “He and Jen do amazingly well at co-parenting the children,” the source says. “They have shared a great summer with the kids doing outings, travels, etc. They have a very trusting and special relationship.” “Ben’s relationship with Jen is strong. She’s really supportive of Ben, and they work very closely on parenting their kids,” the source continues. “Ben has found balance between his work and home life,” adds the source. “He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health.”

[From People]

That’s really cool, I’m happy for him and his family, and this is the best gift he can give them. I also can’t believe it’s been a year already, but it has. Time goes fast when you’re gossiping. I hope he stays sober one day at a time for a very long time. I wonder why they have that line about “a number of treatment and wellness methods.” I think he’s either not fully on board with AA or doesn’t want to break the 11th tradition, either of which is understandable. He should keep that chip in his wallet with his change (dudes don’t carry change usually though) and look at it every day. You don’t want to have to trade that in for a white one. Also now that Ben has been sober a year, I bet he’s going to get a new girlfriend soon.