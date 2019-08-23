Ben Affleck announces a year sober, he’s using ‘a number of treatment & wellness methods’

Ben Affleck celebrated his 47th birthday last week. A source told People Magazine at the time that Ben “is really enjoying his summer with the family.” He was spotted at Disneyland a couple of days before his birthday with his son, Samuel, seven, where they went on most of the rides. Ben celebrated another milestone recently. A source (Ben’s hardworking PR team) confirmed to People that he has a year of sobriety. He said to be in a good place and to be peacefully coparenting his three children with ex Jennifer Garner.
The actor, who revealed in October that he had completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for his battle with alcoholism, officially marked one year of being sober on Thursday — and according to a source, he’s doing better than ever.
“Ben is in a great place both in his recovery and life,” a source close to Affleck, 47, tells PEOPLE. “He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be.”
Besides working on his personal recovery, the source said he’s been devoted to his family and friends — especially his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 — as well as his work commitments.
“He and Jen do amazingly well at co-parenting the children,” the source says. “They have shared a great summer with the kids doing outings, travels, etc. They have a very trusting and special relationship.”
“Ben’s relationship with Jen is strong. She’s really supportive of Ben, and they work very closely on parenting their kids,” the source continues.
“Ben has found balance between his work and home life,” adds the source. “He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health.”
That’s really cool, I’m happy for him and his family, and this is the best gift he can give them. I also can’t believe it’s been a year already, but it has. Time goes fast when you’re gossiping. I hope he stays sober one day at a time for a very long time. I wonder why they have that line about “a number of treatment and wellness methods.” I think he’s either not fully on board with AA or doesn’t want to break the 11th tradition, either of which is understandable. He should keep that chip in his wallet with his change (dudes don’t carry change usually though) and look at it every day. You don’t want to have to trade that in for a white one. Also now that Ben has been sober a year, I bet he’s going to get a new girlfriend soon.
Photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
That’s awesome.
Good for him. I hope he maintains it.
I imagine that it’s difficult to be sober as a celebrity (not that it’s easy for anyone), when you’re surrounded by people drinking and partying. Hopefully he’s had enough self awareness to separate himself from that lifestyle so he can maintain his sobriety.
Congrats to Ben. That’s an awesome accomplishment!
I have some empathy for the multiple methods bit. I go to AA, but I also see a psychiatrist and took Antabuse for my first year. Getting sober can be hard, and I think it makes sense to be open to multiple supports.
Congratulations! Good on you for being in your own corner & using what will help to increase your chances of getting & staying sober. It is so hard but so worth it!
Good – I hope this time sticks for him.
It’s great that he’s going to AA, but my nosy question is Jen going to Alanon? If not she’ll ultimately find one just like him or worse. It’s all anonymous so I’ll never know, but I am curious.
He spoke in support of the dude who started Refuge Recovery, which is similar to AA but Buddhist based, and has worked well for lots of people. Use ALL the tools to get & stay sober and find what recipe works for you. So happy for him & his family.
Congratulations Ben!!!!
If ” a number of treatments & wellness methods is working for his sobriety, good for him!!! Whatever works for him!!!
Their children have to be happy seeing their dad well again!