Amanda Stanton slept in her mom’s bed until she was 16 years old

Since I never watch The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, I have no idea who Amanda Stanton is beyond People Mag’s description of her as “the former Bachelor star.” Let’s go with that. Amanda is 29 years old and a mother of two girls, a five-year-old and seven-year-old. Neither daughter is sleep-trained, meaning they both sleep in Amanda’s bed every night instead of their own beds in their own bedrooms. Amanda thinks it’s fine because she slept in her own mother’s bed until she was 16.

Amanda Stanton is getting real about her daughters’ sleep schedule. The former Bachelor star, 29, revealed on her Instagram Story Tuesday that her daughters, 5-year-old Charlie and 7-year-old Kinsley, are not sleep trained. “So, so many props to people who sleep train their kids when they’re like three months old, because mine are 5 and 7, and they’re still not sleep trained. And at this point, I don’t think they will ever be,” Stanton said in a video on her Story, on which she wrote, “Everyone’s shocked my kids still sleep with me….But I don’t really mind like 99 percent of the time, it’s fine if they sleep with me,” she continued with a shrug. “There are some nights where it would be nice if they slept in their own bed, but it is what it is.” Nonetheless, it sounded like Stanton could be swayed to get her daughters into their own beds… someday. “Any tips are welcome, though. Is it too late? Am I doomed?” she asked her followers, before admitting that she slept with her mom well into her teens. “And to be fair, I did sleep with my mom until I was like a senior in high school. So I think it just runs in the family, we’re a needy family, and that’s fine. Because even if they wanted to sleep in their own beds, I think I’d probably be begging them to come sleep with me.” Stanton later shared a fan’s comment that said she and her seven sisters would all routinely pile into their parents’ bed. The mother of two responded by writing, “I always say we literally just need a one-bedroom apartment. Our house is four bedrooms and it’s just a waste of space.”

[From People]

I used to think the co-sleeping thing was weird for kids older than, say, two or three. But I’ve softened about the issue, which is a raging one in the Mommy Wars. I used to feel like “sleeping in mom and dad’s bed” should be more of a special exception for kids past a certain age, like if they’ve had a rough day or been through some trauma or they’re scared of something. I’ve read more about co-sleeping though, and I think it’s just an individual judgment call for parents and every parent is different. Plus, I do think that once kids start going to school and start judging themselves against their peers, there will be a natural separation anyway, regardless of “sleep training” or whatever. All that being said… sleeping in your mom’s bed until you’re 16? At some point, it does become a bit much.