Amanda Stanton slept in her mom’s bed until she was 16 years old

Since I never watch The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, I have no idea who Amanda Stanton is beyond People Mag’s description of her as “the former Bachelor star.” Let’s go with that. Amanda is 29 years old and a mother of two girls, a five-year-old and seven-year-old. Neither daughter is sleep-trained, meaning they both sleep in Amanda’s bed every night instead of their own beds in their own bedrooms. Amanda thinks it’s fine because she slept in her own mother’s bed until she was 16.
Amanda Stanton is getting real about her daughters’ sleep schedule. The former Bachelor star, 29, revealed on her Instagram Story Tuesday that her daughters, 5-year-old Charlie and 7-year-old Kinsley, are not sleep trained.
“So, so many props to people who sleep train their kids when they’re like three months old, because mine are 5 and 7, and they’re still not sleep trained. And at this point, I don’t think they will ever be,” Stanton said in a video on her Story, on which she wrote, “Everyone’s shocked my kids still sleep with me….But I don’t really mind like 99 percent of the time, it’s fine if they sleep with me,” she continued with a shrug. “There are some nights where it would be nice if they slept in their own bed, but it is what it is.”
Nonetheless, it sounded like Stanton could be swayed to get her daughters into their own beds… someday.
“Any tips are welcome, though. Is it too late? Am I doomed?” she asked her followers, before admitting that she slept with her mom well into her teens. “And to be fair, I did sleep with my mom until I was like a senior in high school. So I think it just runs in the family, we’re a needy family, and that’s fine. Because even if they wanted to sleep in their own beds, I think I’d probably be begging them to come sleep with me.”
Stanton later shared a fan’s comment that said she and her seven sisters would all routinely pile into their parents’ bed. The mother of two responded by writing, “I always say we literally just need a one-bedroom apartment. Our house is four bedrooms and it’s just a waste of space.”
I used to think the co-sleeping thing was weird for kids older than, say, two or three. But I’ve softened about the issue, which is a raging one in the Mommy Wars. I used to feel like “sleeping in mom and dad’s bed” should be more of a special exception for kids past a certain age, like if they’ve had a rough day or been through some trauma or they’re scared of something. I’ve read more about co-sleeping though, and I think it’s just an individual judgment call for parents and every parent is different. Plus, I do think that once kids start going to school and start judging themselves against their peers, there will be a natural separation anyway, regardless of “sleep training” or whatever. All that being said… sleeping in your mom’s bed until you’re 16? At some point, it does become a bit much.
I personally find it super weird, but our bedroom is off limits to the kids because it’s where my husband and I get to relax and be ourselves and not in parent mode, if that makes sense. Plus, y’know, it’s where we’re intimate. It’s our “safe space” for lack of a better word.
I slept with my mom for about two months when I was 8, after my parents divorced and we moved to a new town. It also meant that my sister and I had separate bedrooms for the first time, so suddenly I was in a room by myself – so it was kind of a transition to being by myself. I can’t imagine sleeping with my mom until I was in my late teens!
Ours is also off limits for that reason and we’ve never co slept besides the first few weeks of the newborn stage when you just fall asleep with the baby on you or whatever. I’m an extremely light sleeper though and even sleeping with my husband was a really hard transition where I needed ear plugs and we need a king sized so he’s not in my space and I can feel every movement. He still goes to the guest room if he’s too restless or hot because he knows it will keep me up. If my kids where to sleep in our bed I would never get sleep and that’s just not feasible.
I’d totally let my kids sleep with me forever. I don’t think it’s weird to extend cosleeping, bc you’re just sleeping. I don’t think it’s weird when parents want their own space either, just do what’s best for your family.
I do feel like my kids need to learn how to sleep alone for their young adult years when they move out. So far the transition hasn’t been an issue for my older kids.
My son is 6, usually goes to sleep in his own bed and wakes up in mine about 50% of the time. It’s fine. He’s scared of the dark, but he’s slowly starting to peel away. I can see it. He is starting to understand why everyone needs their own beds, so that’s something. My 2 year old is actually pretty okay sleeping in her own bed and stopped sleeping in mine around 8 months old, but she was scared by the storms last night, so she came into my bed. Usually when this happens she’s there for 30 minutes and then asks to go back to hers, but this time she was there until the morning. It was sweet waking up next to her. 16 years old is a little much for every night, but I could see needing the comfort every n. Personally, I love seeing my kids become more independent. Sure it’s bittersweet, but being a parent is about raising human beings. It’s definitely a push/pull.
Meh, I had one that slept with me until age 12. I think the idea that everyone needs to sleep in a separate room is a 20th century middle class value that is being reevaluated. Just do what is best in each case and it’s not really a big deal.
I totally agree. It’s a very Western, middle class thing. My daughter is 3 and she still sleeps with me. She’ll move into her room when the time feels right to her. There are so many things to worry about with kids her age. I don’t think I need to worry about her sleeping arrangement.
I was friends with a girl who did this. I remember we finished out grade 9 and she was still doing it. I always thought that they had a very weird, very codependent relationship even without the sharing a bed part.
I think when it goes on THAT long, there’s probably at least some codependency there, although there are probably cultural aspects of it in some cases that I’m just ignorant of. But this was a middle class very white girl in a small rural area, so in her case it wasn’t a cultural thing.
I’m writing this while my nearly 2 year old son is still sleeping beside me, his 3 year old brother is in his own bed. Both my kids go to sleep in their own beds and if they do wake up and want mommy they are welcome in my bed. Most parents I know who cosleep say by the time they are school age their kids actually craved their own beds and their own space. I love my kids and I love snuggles with them, but seriously, after a certain point I think you really have to put your foot down. A teenager sleeping in their parents bed seems seriously unhealthy.
Even as a young kid, I loved having my own room, my own space. I can’t imagine being 16 and still doing that.
Now I have cats. You can’t tell them what to do, they sleep where they want!
16 years old is too old. We’d be having an entirely different conversation if Amanda were a guy. There comes a time when sons should NOT be sharing their mom’s bed. Anything over 12 is just inappropriate to me. That’s just weird codependency if a teenage son is still in his mom’s bed. And also if Amanda was sharing her mom’s bed, was her dad not around? I occasionally went into my parents’ room at night when I was little if I had a nightmare or if a thunderstorm scared me. But this stopped sometime around middle school.
Meh, we let our kids in the bed when they need it. They’re still young but if my kid need comfort and snuggles, I’m not going to deny them that. It would only be an issue if her kids weren’t functioning independently outside of the sleeping situation. Here’s my question though.. she’s divorced. Do the girls do this at dad’s house too? I’m assuming yes since she said she’s struggling with it at her place. Hopefully they’re on the same page so it’s not confusing for the girls.
Ps… I honestly can’t stand this woman but she does seem like a good mom who loves her kiddos. Don’t like that she uses them for ads but that’s a personal preference and doesn’t necessarily make her a bad mom
16 is too old. I guess it’s ok if you have girls but I only have boys. So yeah Moms and 16 year old boys really brings out the Oedipal complex doesn’t it?
My husband and I never let our kids sleep with us. I agree with the other posters. Our bedroom is our one private space in the house.