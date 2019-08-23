Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined Fox News as a contributor because of course she did



When Sarah Huckabee Sanders left the White House, I knew it would be a matter of time before she went over to Fox, so the official announcement Thursday didn’t surprise me. I think this is one of the intended trajectories for people who leave the Trump Administration. The Hollywood Reporter has more on this turn of events that is shocking to absolutely no one:

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has joined the Fox News Channel as a paid, on-air contributor, the network said on Thursday. “Fox News has been the No. 1 news organization in the country for 17 years running, and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analyses,” Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. She left the White House at the end of June. At the time, political media-industry insiders speculated to The Hollywood Reporter that she could wind up at Fox News. “I do expect Sarah to sign up with Fox News, based on mutual interest,” a former White House official said at the time. The network said that Huckabee Sanders will “provide political commentary and analysis across all of Fox News Media, including Fox News Channel (FNC), Fox Business Network (FBN), Fox News Digital, Fox Nation and the radio/podcast division,” starting with an appearance on the morning show Fox & Friends.

Huckabee Sanders is following in her father’s footsteps and is also the third Trump administration official (after Hope Hicks, former communications director, and Raj Shah, former deputy press secretary) to join Fox. Huckabee Sanders is great at lying, so she’ll fit right in. In a New Yorker article from March, Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post (who is not a Trump fan) was quoted as saying of the network currently: “It’s simply a mouthpiece for the President, repeating what the President says, no matter how false or contradictory.” We all know this, no matter how much anyone in either the White House or at Fox wants to deny it. It makes complete sense that a former press secretary in this administration, who served as an official mouthpiece for the White House with reporters and the American people, would head over there.

It’s getting harder and harder for me to keep track of various administration officials’ lies. (That’s enraging and depressing to type.) In June, several outlets compiled lists of some of Huckabee Sanders’ lies. That’s even more depressing and enraging to think about: Someone in an official government capacity has a.) told so many lies that b.) it would be hard to list them all. (And, of course, she’s not the worst offender.) The prospect of Huckabee Sanders becoming governor of Arkansas scares me a lot more, though. I wonder whether she, too, will end up on Dancing with the Stars in the future.