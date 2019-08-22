Sean Spicer is a contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ & no one’s happy about it

Embed from Getty Images

I made a pledge to myself and to all of you that I would never forget what these Deplorable people have done to America and the world. With each day that passes in this Trumpian hellscape, a long memory is needed – we actually need total recall of the fraud, the lies, the treason, the war crimes, the babies in cages. We need to remember the names of every white supremacist, every racist, every misogynist, every a–hole who helped Trump. Sean Spicer is one of those names – he was and is a petty liar, anti-Semite and fraud. He was Trump’s first press secretary and I will not forget what he did and the lies he told.

It seems like other people are willing to forget though. People like… ABC and Disney. Spicer was chosen for the new cast of Dancing with the Stars. Depending on how far he goes in the competition, he’ll walk away with anywhere between $125K to $295K. Spicer’s other DWTS castmates include: Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, Hannah Brown (The Bachelorette), Christie Brinkley, James Ven Der Beek (!!), Ray Lewis (yikes) and Lamar Odom, amongst others. Spicer stands out like a sore thumb as a political guy, but let’s be real – DWTS has done this sh-t before, they’ve done their bit to help image-rehab some political or political-adjacent person.

Anyway, some people aren’t happy about this sh-t. People like… DWTS host Tom Bergeron, who actually made his feelings known in a social media post:

Dancing with the Stars has unveiled its celebrity competitors for season 28, but host Tom Bergeron isn’t pleased with one of the selections. Just hours after ABC announced the cast on Wednesday, Bergeron, 64, posted a lengthy message on Twitter, revealing that he met with the DWTS executive producer several months ago and tried to steer the show away from politics. “Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably decisive booking from ANY political affiliations,” Bergeron wrote, adding that he “left that lunch convinced we were in agreement. Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction.’ It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long-term interests of the franchise.” “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call. I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions. For me, as host, I always gaze into the camera’s lens and imagine you on the other side, looking for a two hour escape from whatever life hassles you’ve been wrestling with,” he continued, joking that he’s always ready to supply “dad jokes.” Bergeron echoed his feelings on Spicer, 47, while speaking to Sirius XM’s Entertainment Weekly Liveon Wednesday. Calling him a “political lightning rod,” Bergeron explained his “preference” was for Spicer to not have been cast. “Dancing, at its best, is an oasis, away from all the divisiveness and all the stuff we are wrestling with right now,” the host said. “And so, that was a call they made, and my job as host, to the best of my ability, is to be Switzerland for those two hours a week. For the other 166 hours a week, I am pretty clear where I stand politically.”

Basically, Tom Bergeron doesn’t want to be blamed when this Spicer sh-t blows up in Disney’s face, and/or Dancing With the Stars turns into a g–damn MAGA rally. It’s clear that ABC brass were sufficiently warned, and it’s clear that they ignored those warnings for ratings and tapping into the lucrative “white supremacist morons who like dancing shows” demo.

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

The cynicism and carelessness it took to hire Sean Spicer… god it’s all just so depressing honestly. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 21, 2019

[Hillary becomes the first woman presidential nominee for a major party in the history of the USA] Can’t believe she wrote a book. She should just go away. [Spicer lies to the American public daily and literally defends Hitler] Haha! Let’s watch him dance on TV! — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 21, 2019

