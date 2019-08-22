Taylor Swift plans to re-record her first five albums next year, so….

This outfit, my lord. I guess this is what Taylor Swift’s Lover tour will look like in a few months: sequined, high-waisted booty shorts and everything lilac and pink. It would be cute if she was 12. I know that’s harsh, I get that. Who am I to criticize Girl Culture? Who am I to say that a nearly 30-year-old woman should put away hearts and purple sequins and everything looking like Pepto-barf? Maybe this is truly Taylor’s aesthetic. But that’s the thing – I don’t think it is her aesthetic, really. I think she’s decided that this juvenile “look” is her whole deal for this album cycle.

Anyway, these are photos from Taylor’s appearance on Good Morning America today. She spoke to Robin Roberts, and she performed a concert live on GMA to promote Lover, which is out tomorrow. She confirms that she plans to re-record her old albums after Scooter Braun bought Big Machine. She said: “Yeah, that’s true, and it’s something I’m very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020—so next year—I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again. I’m very excited about it. Because I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that. Yeah, it’s next year [I’ll start doing that]. It’s right around the corner. I’m going to be busy. I’m really excited.”

I honestly don’t have an opinion about that. If she wants to do it, so be it. God bless and godspeed, Tay.

Meanwhile, her dad Scott delivered pizzas to fans waiting for her performance today. Interestingly enough, there’s another story going around about Taylor and her father – apparently, he had a Facebook account and he was posting/sharing Deplorable memes and such. Then just as mysteriously, his Facebook account was shut down this week. Is this for real? The Daily Mail reported it, that’s why I’m asking. It seems remarkably careless if her dad was doing that online.