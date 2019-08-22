Andy Richter shames passenger who put bare feet on plane’s personal TV

Adding a document to what I’ll call my Gross! WHY?! file, an airline passenger put his bare feet on the TV screen at his seat. Unfortunately for him (and for us, too, maybe?) one of the other passengers was comedian Andy Richter, whom you might know as Conan O’Brian’s sidekick. He decided to tweet about it:

Break basic airplane etiquette around comedian Andy Richter at your peril. [He] used Twitter to publicly shame a fellow passenger who repeatedly placed his bare feet on the seatback TV screen in front of him.

Richter explained in a series of tweets how he first “snitched this f-cker out to the flight attendant.” He then asked the man to put his feet down. “When he just put them back up I decided f-ck it, I’m tweeting,” he explained.

The man ended up leaving “dirty toe smudges” on the screen,” Richter wrote.

[From HuffPo]

You can read Andy’s first (NSFW) tweet here, but here are two of the later ones:

Mark Hamill and Wajahat Ali were among those who praised Andy:

HuffPo notes that in addition to accolades, Andy was the recipient of people’s similar stories of outrageous breaches of etiquette and common sense:

Ugh. One of the most stunning parts of this is the man’s response to the flight attendant, confused that this behavior is a problem. When has he ever heard anybody say anything involving the position of passengers’ feet while taxiing? Maybe he’s never flown before? (I’m serious, because I’m trying to understand why he’d think this would be OK.) I understand needing and wanting to stretch, but you’re supposed to get up and walk around! If you’re not on the aisle, politely ask whomever to let you by and then walk up and down the aisle a couple of times. And…I doubt those screens are wiped down regularly, if at all. Who knows what germs are on them?! Why would you want the screen to come into contact with your bare feet in the first place? With all the flying I’ve done, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything that out-of-line etiquette-wise. I thought that the strangest story I’d read about an airplane this summer was the one about the flight attendant who hid in an overhead bin. I was wrong.

Here’s the image and you can see the tweet here.
TwitterAndyRichterImage

5 Responses to “Andy Richter shames passenger who put bare feet on plane’s personal TV”

  1. Superfan says:
    August 22, 2019 at 7:15 am

    He’s so beautiful and funny. J’adore!

    Reply
  2. SolitaryAngel says:
    August 22, 2019 at 7:22 am

    Dude is GROSS. Ugh.

    Reply
  3. Léna says:
    August 22, 2019 at 7:26 am

    I was flying to Vietnam in June, and my God, long flights are the worst. The worst part was not even the kids! People treat planes like a bedroom. The smell and the feet I saw, I will never unsee/unsmell.

    Reply
  4. harper says:
    August 22, 2019 at 7:27 am

    This happens far more often than you would like.

    Tom Nichols, a pundit who is on twitter, hates people who are barefoot on planes, which means people send him pictures of barefoot offenders on a regular basis. The WORST ones are when people put their bare feet up on the arm rest of the people IN FRONT OF THEM. A couple of days ago, he posted a pic of some guy’s foot up on the headrest in front of him. EEEW! I’m amazed that people are ever allowed in public.

    (Side note: Tom is a conservative, but he HATES Trump with a passion, so his thread is generally filled with diatribes against Trump, sprinkled with disgusting pictures of airplane feet every few days.)

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    August 22, 2019 at 7:29 am

    I have flown quite a bit but nothing that terrible. I try to be respectful of those around me because we are all cramped (I alas fly coach). The worst was when I was flying over seas with my baby and he was in the seat next me strapped to his car seat. The man seated in front of my baby brought his chair down to inches in front of my child’s face. After a few hours, I let the kicking begin.

    Reply

