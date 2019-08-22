Lori Loughlin still thinks she could get a plea deal with no jail time & a big fine

I apologize to anyone taking Lori Loughlin’s whole criminal/PR nightmare seriously, but whenever I do cover these stories, I end up laughing. This is some funny sh-t, it’s like Lori is a clueless rich bitch in a Christopher Guest movie. She truly went to People Magazine and tried to act like she deserved sympathy because, you know, she’s been living in “her own prison,” i.e. her mansion where she can come and go and have friends over and go shopping and drink wine and watch TV. That kind of prison. Lori and her husband are due in court next week, which is why we’re suddenly getting this flurry of updates. This Us Weekly one is ah-mazing.
Lori Loughlin is doing what she can to avoid jail time. When the Fuller House star, 55, was first charged for her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, sources told Us she maintained her innocence and refused a plea. Now, the actress “has asked her lawyer to negotiate a plea deal that would involve no jail time, but home confinement with monitoring via ankle monitor,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s willing to pay a substantial fine, over $2 million.”
The the Hallmark Channel alum and husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the 51 people who were indicted in March for their alleged involvement in the bribery scam. The parents of Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters accepted into the University of Southern California. Unfortunately for Loughlin, it’s too little, too late. At this point, says the insider, “any deal would involve significant jail time.”
What’s funny is that back in April, she was offered a plea deal which would have involved about two years in prison, maybe less. Lori rejected the deal and the prosecutors added more counts to the indictment, so now she’s facing up to, like, 20 years in prison if convicted. But she’s still pulling this clueless rich bitch act, like some real-life Lucille Bluth, and pretending that she is TOTALLY still open to any deal. Any deal that would involve no jail time and simply writing a check to make this all go away. I imagine federal prosecutors chuckled about this. Then, People Magazine had this story and I really did LOL.
As Lori Loughlin awaits her fate in the college admissions scandal, the Fuller House star’s daughters are firmly standing by her — and will continue to do so.
“They’ll be the first ones to visit her if she does have to spend time in jail,” a legal source tells PEOPLE about Isabella Rose, 20, and YouTube star Olivia Jade, 19. Her daughters are also getting support from their inner circle. “Bella still lives at home, and Olivia has her own place but they both have a big group of friends,” says a longtime Loughlin pal. “None of their friends have turned on them. It’s the opposite.”
“They’ll be the first ones to visit her if she does have to spend time in jail.” *snort-giggle* My mom would straight-up murder me. My mom would not have even paid $20 in bribes to get me into college, but if she had ever done a crime FOR ME, you better believe that I would never be allowed to forget it. And I would not be able to get away with a perky “If you go to jail, I’ll totally visit you!” My mom would kill me with her bare hands.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Prosecutors are going to make an example out of her. Should be entertaining!
I hope you’re right Charlie! She thinks, as so many rich people do, that she can buy her way out of this. The thing that scares me, is that is often the case.
I hope so. She (they) could have just plead guilty and accepted their punishments, and saved everyone a lot of time.
The more she plays this victim card, the more I want her to get a looooonnnng sentence.
Me too.
Me three!
I’m hoping your right Kaiser and she’s not able to buy her way out of this. Unfortunately, rich white people more often than not are able to buy their way out of illegal situations.
I honestly believe this woman is completely clueless because of her privilege. She needs a date with reality and consequences, which hopefully she’ll get soon.
Is it wrong that I feel glee at the though of her getting sentenced to prison? It’s what she deserves. The entitlement of this woman, her husband and her two vapid daughters is sickening. The attempts to use People Magazine for PR are just making her look worse. She should have taken the plea deal when she was offered it.
Typically the court makes a example of those who refuse a plea deal. I will be surprised if she can pay her way out of time at camp cupcake or another white collar prison.
She is beyond clueless. I guess being a child model / teen actress took away time from real life learning and awareness.
Good luck dictating what deal you want at this stage of the process.
Yeah, I’m sure she does. Most people hope for the least when it comes to punishment.
I’m Canadian so I have so many questions about the American justice system. For example, on orange is the new black people got sent to jail for selling counterfeit Jean’s. Does that really happen?
She should have taken the plea deal. No one is even talking about Felicity anymore are they? She took the deal and hasn’t been heard of since. This dumb b*tch just doesn’t get it. Your money and skin color won’t help you this time. At least I hope not !
Kaiser, I adore you and your take. This DOES hurt and piss me off because of my kid’s experience, but I will be DELIGHTED if this loser and her loser husband get 5-10 in federal prison.
They want damn ankle bracelets??? Are they nuts? They passed ankle bracelets with the first plea!
And – true confession – my mother launched me into the middle class out of the ghetto, but she went to jail for embezzlement. Not once, but twice. Too smart for her own good, but no one is smart enough to get away with everything: that only comes with enormous amounts of cash in a bank account and power in certain situations. My sister and I had no idea, and it was particularly devastating the second time, because I was in college, had to drop out, and worked my way to finish at my Big-12 school. It was tough, and I was very young the first time she did it, and people took me to see her, and I hated that she stole money and justified it by “doing” for my sister and me. It was awful. AND I have determined that, even though she did it illegally, her efforts DID launch me into the middle class. I get the Cardi B’s of the world. My mom could pass, and she’s college educated, and extremely smart, but a girl from the ghetto is just a girl from the ghetto to the white male power structure. Your fancy degree doesn’t mean anything unless you can increase their profits better than they can.
Your mother is your mother no matter what she’s done. Olivia and Jade must support her. She nurtured them. But I don’t steal, and I couldn’t maintain the job I do if I were a thief. I hope that they learn from this. And that they DON’T depend on Lori’s way and world view. Maybe at least one of them won’t be that way.
My sister recently justified raiding my mother’s bank account. I just threatened her with police action for elder abuse because we have Power of Atty, not a conservatorship. My mom is slower, and she gets sick and has trouble hearing, but the lady is sharp as a tack. Le sigh…
She’s probably hoping to go to a country club prison for a minute, write a book about it and sell it to Hallmark. Revolting person.
They will go to jail and pay a fine. Then our national embarrassment POTUS will commute her sentence. Which will allow her to donate to his campaign. Lather, rinse, repeat.
Nicole, agreed. National gaslighting.
She’s probably right. I hope she’s not but right now we’re living in a world where the president calls himself ‘the chosen one’. AND GETS AWAY WITH IT.
This story is the gift that keeps giving for me.
Olivia Jade will get lots of YouTube material as she preps to visit her mom in the big house. “Prison is like, totally dry. I want my skin to be super hydrated before I breathe that convict air. My mom is lucky because orange works with her undertones.”