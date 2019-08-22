Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry walk the carpet for his new Prime show ‘Carnival Row’

Do you ever look at Orlando Bloom and get kind of sad? He could have had such a huge career. He was on the cusp of that after turns in massively successful franchises, Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Carribean. So what happened? Bad career decisions, a “bad picker” for scripts, and… I kind of suspect that Orlando couldn’t handle the work. Like, he’s not a great actor and he couldn’t fake it at some level. So after not doing much of anything for years (career-wise), Orlando is turning to streaming. He has a new show, Carnival Row, on Amazon Prime. Cara Delevingne is in it too. The big premiere event was last night.
Orlando walked the carpet with Katy Perry, his fiancee and hype lady. They actually haven’t walked that many carpets together – he will show up for some of her events, but they usually don’t do carpets together. Katy got her hair re-blonded and it’s too much. But at least Orlando looks into it. Orlando told a media outlet that “being engaged is a lot of work.” Is it? He also talked about how he and Katy stay connected: by having sex. “I would say that sex is a really important part of life because it’s a way to connect, it’s a way to show intimacy. Intimacy is an incredibly important part of life because if you can be intimate with somebody, then you’re blessed, right?” Okay.
Here’s Cara – she wore Iris Van Herpen and severe hair.
I thought that was Rita Ora in the header photo 😂😂
Katy needs to go back to her jet black hair. The blonde look is brutal.
Agreed, and also bangs and a concealer that actually matches her makeup.
it’s a wig, isn’t it? I mean, her hair was SHORT just a few months ago.
but I agree that she looks WAY better with the dark hair.
and yes to Diego, her make up is terrible. she’s got the Drumpf raccoon-eyes look, only not quite as orange. Delevingne’s make up is on point; Perry should get some tips. or at least the name of her artist.
Agree. I have dark hair. I would look awful with blonde.
I think Katy could’ve used Spanx and some better support for the girls in this dress. It’s all just a bit droopy and unflattering. She has a great body and gorgeous curves but this look doesn’t do her justice. Meh.
i remember seeing him in LA at party in 2004/05 when he was dating Kate B
and ugh he just looks like a wet rat to me. Then and now, wet rat.
I suspect his large unit has won him some fans and helped ladies overlook his other flaws
Oh my. He looks great, and somehow, Cara Delevingne has forced me to grow a soft spot for her. But Katy… I can only assume your colorist and your stylist hate you because this look is all kinds of unflattering. She’s beautiful, how can anyone make her look this bad?
Yikes- that is a whole lot of bad on Katy.
The blonde totally wrecks her looks- I am shocked she has stuck with it so long.
I hope the show is good. I watch the director’s cut of Kingdom of Heaven a couple times of month. He does so well in it. He’s not the most versatile actor anywhere but I enjoy him in the right role.
Engagement is a lot of work? And he connects with her using sex? Eeeehhh.. run Katy! Also… Katy looks rough.
Their relationship seems simultaneously very genuine but also forced, for some reason.
Katy bring back dark hair, this look is catastrophic!!
I can’t stand Katy Perry, and this show looks awful. Lol.