Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry walk the carpet for his new Prime show ‘Carnival Row’

Do you ever look at Orlando Bloom and get kind of sad? He could have had such a huge career. He was on the cusp of that after turns in massively successful franchises, Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Carribean. So what happened? Bad career decisions, a “bad picker” for scripts, and… I kind of suspect that Orlando couldn’t handle the work. Like, he’s not a great actor and he couldn’t fake it at some level. So after not doing much of anything for years (career-wise), Orlando is turning to streaming. He has a new show, Carnival Row, on Amazon Prime. Cara Delevingne is in it too. The big premiere event was last night.

Orlando walked the carpet with Katy Perry, his fiancee and hype lady. They actually haven’t walked that many carpets together – he will show up for some of her events, but they usually don’t do carpets together. Katy got her hair re-blonded and it’s too much. But at least Orlando looks into it. Orlando told a media outlet that “being engaged is a lot of work.” Is it? He also talked about how he and Katy stay connected: by having sex. “I would say that sex is a really important part of life because it’s a way to connect, it’s a way to show intimacy. Intimacy is an incredibly important part of life because if you can be intimate with somebody, then you’re blessed, right?” Okay.

Here’s Cara – she wore Iris Van Herpen and severe hair.