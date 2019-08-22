Naomi Cambell: What Jeffrey Epstein ‘has done is indefensible, I stand with the victims’

It’s a little bit sad-funny to see the British tabloids in such a tizzy about Prince Andrew and his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. They truly don’t know how to report it. To be fair, I imagine that Buckingham Palace courtiers are trying their best to massage the story, all while encouraging the press to throw certain other people under the bus to protect the Queen’s favorite son. For weeks, it was the Duchess of Sussex being thrown under the bus. But now Naomi Campbell is getting thrown too. Naomi was casually acquainted with Epstein, just like she was casually acquainted with Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and actual, like, war criminals. The Daily Mail did a big write-up about how Naomi doesn’t deserve any humanitarian awards because of these associations. To that I say: has any woman come out and said that Naomi raped her or that Naomi accepted trafficked women or children as sexual “gifts”? If not, then it’s not the same.

Anyway, Naomi wasn’t pleased that her name has cropped up in the Epstein stories. To be fair to the Daily Mail – I know, I know – Naomi did fly on Epstein’s jet a few times years before his 2008-09 arrest and plea deal. She doesn’t have any answers for THAT. But simply knowing Epstein socially, in those circles? Yeah, that was how he had so much access – he bought it. He spent money to hang out with the biggest names. So Naomi decided to post this video to her YouTube channel – it’s basically a fake “interview” where she talks about the Epstein stuff and other stuff:

What she said about the Epstein stuff:

“What [Epstein] has done is indefensible, and when I heard it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else…I’ve had my fair share of sexual predators and thank God I had good people around who protected me from this. I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life.” One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, and his alleged madame Ghislaine Maxwell, were pictured on a yacht in the French Riviera where Campbell was celebrating her 31st birthday with her then-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore. Giuffre, now Roberts, was 17 at the time. Campbell said she was introduced to Epstein at that 2001 party in Saint-Tropez, by Flavio Briatore, an Italian businessman. In addition, “He was always front-and-center at the Victoria’s Secret shows,” she said. “I find it extraordinary that of all the hundreds of thousands of people that I’ve stood next to to take pictures with at a public event they’ve only chosen these few,” she said, calling the article “character assassination…. it’s going to be very difficult to be photographed at public events because you’re going to be thinking, ‘If you do take a picture, it’s going to be taken out of context and used in a negative way.’ The frightening conclusion here is that if the negative action of your neighbour, colleague, or even an associate can somehow make you guilty too, simply by association, then we indeed live in very worrying times. This affects us all. It’s wrong. It’s unfair. And it must be stopped.”

[From Page Six & LaineyGossip]

As we saw when the #MeToo stories came out, people will always be all too eager to find some way to blame women for a predator’s actions and crimes. I think Naomi should explain why she used Epstein’s plane, but I also assume her explanation will be something like “rich men have always lent me their planes and it doesn’t mean that I cosign their activities.” But the rest of it is just… ugh. As I said before, if some survivor comes out and says she was trafficked to Naomi, then we’ll talk about how Naomi has some responsibility here. But Epstein was literally around tons of celebrities, royals and well-connected people for years and years.