Even though Halloween isn’t my fave, I still like looking at the costumes. I usually guess wrong, and in our lost, unaired Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, I made a joke that I hate it when people yell at me for guessing the wrong Halloween costume, like I’ll say “she’s dressed as a Slutty Nurse” and everyone will be like “SHE’S AMELIA EARHART.” So I stick with writing about the safe ones. Both Kylie Jenner and Gabrielle Union dressed up their baby girls as… themselves. Kylie dressed up Stormi as “Kylie at the Met Gala.” Complete with purple wig! It IS kind of cute, right?

But I think Gabrielle Union wins the Battle of the Babies. Gabrielle and Kaavia did twinning-costumes as… Compton Clovers cheerleaders from Bring It On. ZOMG!!! Kaavia’s little cheerleader outfit is amazing. It’s actually insane that Union still looks like that in a cheerleader’s uniform too. If I had her body, I would wander around semi-naked constantly.

34 Responses to “Kylie Jenner & Gabrielle Union both dressed up their baby girls as… themselves”

  1. Michael says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Stormi wins Halloween in my opinion.

    Reply
  2. KKC says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Particularly chilling for Stormi since her mother’s generation were all raised to go knife to knife with Kris Jenner’s facial reconstruction.

    Gabrielle and her daughter are adorable though. Dressing up like an iconic character is what Halloween is all about imo.

    Reply
    • Agirlandherdog says:
      October 28, 2019 at 10:11 am

      Agreed. I don’t feel like Union dressed her baby as herself, as much as she built a little cheerleading squad of two from an iconic movie. It’s adorable.

      Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Stormi doesn’t look happy. Or like she even knows why she is dressed like that.

    Reply
  4. lucy2 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I love Gabrielle’s. I adore that cheesy movie, she looks incredible, and it’s an iconic pop culture thing, so the costumes are super cute.

    There’s nothing iconic about Kylie’s, though she seems to think there is. Her daughter is adorable though.

    Reply
  5. My3cents says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Stormi looks kind of sad.
    Probably realizing that this shit is what she’s in for the next decade or so.

    Reply
  6. SamC says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:28 am

    Kaavia looks adorable, comfortable, something she could actually trick or treat in, and totally appropriate for a child. Stormi looks like a kid in those child beauty pageants, which creep me out.

    Reply
  7. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:28 am

    These are both clever, but I think Gabrielle wins for the throwback nostalgia!

    Reply
  8. N says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:29 am

    So Kylie is dressing Stormi up as Kylie inspired by Lil Kim? No wonder she doesn’t look amused!
    She is of course adorable as is Kaavia. Gabrielle is so stunning. It’s almost 20 years for Bring It On isn’t it?

    Reply
  9. Steph says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Stormi looks so cute, but this is kinda narcissistic lol

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      October 28, 2019 at 10:51 am

      Yeah, the huge purple wig got me, because it’s just so cute. I kind of wish she’d just done the wig and a mini version of one of her more casual outfits. Like a hoodie and leggings because it’d have been more comfortable for the poor thing.

      It definitely is a weird ego thing, but it IS a tiny bit funny, I think.

      Reply
  10. P says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Im sorry, but Stormi looks like Blac Chyna.

    Reply
  11. SarSte says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Man, Kaavia is a tiiiiny DWade. S’cute.

    Reply
  12. Tuntmore says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:48 am

    God, this all seems so “Mommie Dearest,” doesn’t it?

    Matching mom/daughter costumes, that’s cute. I see Union and her daughter more along those lines — her daughter is a Clover cheerleader (a character from a movie her mom was in), not necessarily dressed up “as” Union.

    Jenner, on the other hand, dressed her daughter up specifically as Jenner herself. That’s just…well, weird. As cute as little Stormi is in her feathers and wig, her expression isn’t exactly saying “this is my dream Halloween costume that I picked out for myself.” She just looks confused and not a little uncomfortable.

    Children are not extensions of parents, and they’re not playthings. It kills me to see parents who treat their kids as either. I hope Stormi one day starts dressing like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and rocking short hair, sending her mother into an existential crisis.

    Reply
  13. Tiffany says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Kaavia is dressed like a character from a cult status movie in which her mother was a member of.

    Stormi is…..not.

    No contest.

    Reply
  14. AmyB says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Seeing Stormi dressed up like that, makes me very sad for her. As much as I cannot stand most of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, I always felt sorry for Kylie – she was molded at such a young age to be a sexy Barbie basically. And now? She’s starting to do the same thing to her own daughter. UGH!

    I love the comment from @Tuntmore – hoping that Stormi dresses like Shiloh Pitt-Jolie and sends her mother into an existential crisis LMAO!!! Oh can you imagine the reaction from Kris?!?

    Reply
  15. ME says:
    October 28, 2019 at 10:00 am

    Aren’t you supposed to dress up as something scary for Halloween? I rarely see kids as ghosts or witches anymore.

    Reply
  16. Lady Keller says:
    October 28, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Stormi has the same vacant sad doll look that her mom has.

    Reply
  17. Jadedone says:
    October 28, 2019 at 10:38 am

    I know Gabrielle struggled to be a mom for a long time but man she seems to be really enjoying every second of it. She oozes happiness in these pictures.

    Reply
  18. jenner says:
    October 28, 2019 at 10:39 am

    Someone needs to tell Kylie of the myth of Narcissus, and how he died because he could not stop looking at his reflection in the water. Vanity kills.

    Reply

