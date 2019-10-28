Kylie Jenner & Gabrielle Union both dressed up their baby girls as… themselves

Even though Halloween isn’t my fave, I still like looking at the costumes. I usually guess wrong, and in our lost, unaired Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, I made a joke that I hate it when people yell at me for guessing the wrong Halloween costume, like I’ll say “she’s dressed as a Slutty Nurse” and everyone will be like “SHE’S AMELIA EARHART.” So I stick with writing about the safe ones. Both Kylie Jenner and Gabrielle Union dressed up their baby girls as… themselves. Kylie dressed up Stormi as “Kylie at the Met Gala.” Complete with purple wig! It IS kind of cute, right?
But I think Gabrielle Union wins the Battle of the Babies. Gabrielle and Kaavia did twinning-costumes as… Compton Clovers cheerleaders from Bring It On. ZOMG!!! Kaavia’s little cheerleader outfit is amazing. It’s actually insane that Union still looks like that in a cheerleader’s uniform too. If I had her body, I would wander around semi-naked constantly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
Stormi wins Halloween in my opinion.
I thought it was gross. Poor little kid will never enjoy childhood.
That’s how I felt also.
Yeah, it makes me uncomfortable. It’s just too Toddlers and Tiaras. Highly inappropriate.
It is gross. Also, what is that disgusting hairy white rug about?
Yes, I’m with you guys. All I felt was discomfort. Their vanity…ugh.
Particularly chilling for Stormi since her mother’s generation were all raised to go knife to knife with Kris Jenner’s facial reconstruction.
Gabrielle and her daughter are adorable though. Dressing up like an iconic character is what Halloween is all about imo.
Agreed. I don’t feel like Union dressed her baby as herself, as much as she built a little cheerleading squad of two from an iconic movie. It’s adorable.
Stormi doesn’t look happy. Or like she even knows why she is dressed like that.
My first thought seeing Stormi went immediately to the image of ET dresses up, so I made a little somethin 👀
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4JSbrfnLLR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
That is SO right and wrong!
I love Gabrielle’s. I adore that cheesy movie, she looks incredible, and it’s an iconic pop culture thing, so the costumes are super cute.
There’s nothing iconic about Kylie’s, though she seems to think there is. Her daughter is adorable though.
Yes! Kaavia’s wins for so many reasons. And Gabrielle Union looks fantastic.
Stormi looks kind of sad.
Probably realizing that this shit is what she’s in for the next decade or so.
Kaavia looks adorable, comfortable, something she could actually trick or treat in, and totally appropriate for a child. Stormi looks like a kid in those child beauty pageants, which creep me out.
+1
These are both clever, but I think Gabrielle wins for the throwback nostalgia!
So Kylie is dressing Stormi up as Kylie inspired by Lil Kim? No wonder she doesn’t look amused!
She is of course adorable as is Kaavia. Gabrielle is so stunning. It’s almost 20 years for Bring It On isn’t it?
Stormi looks so cute, but this is kinda narcissistic lol
Yeah, the huge purple wig got me, because it’s just so cute. I kind of wish she’d just done the wig and a mini version of one of her more casual outfits. Like a hoodie and leggings because it’d have been more comfortable for the poor thing.
It definitely is a weird ego thing, but it IS a tiny bit funny, I think.
Im sorry, but Stormi looks like Blac Chyna.
Man, Kaavia is a tiiiiny DWade. S’cute.
Yes she is. All the way down to the jaws.
God, this all seems so “Mommie Dearest,” doesn’t it?
Matching mom/daughter costumes, that’s cute. I see Union and her daughter more along those lines — her daughter is a Clover cheerleader (a character from a movie her mom was in), not necessarily dressed up “as” Union.
Jenner, on the other hand, dressed her daughter up specifically as Jenner herself. That’s just…well, weird. As cute as little Stormi is in her feathers and wig, her expression isn’t exactly saying “this is my dream Halloween costume that I picked out for myself.” She just looks confused and not a little uncomfortable.
Children are not extensions of parents, and they’re not playthings. It kills me to see parents who treat their kids as either. I hope Stormi one day starts dressing like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and rocking short hair, sending her mother into an existential crisis.
Kaavia is dressed like a character from a cult status movie in which her mother was a member of.
Stormi is…..not.
No contest.
Seeing Stormi dressed up like that, makes me very sad for her. As much as I cannot stand most of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, I always felt sorry for Kylie – she was molded at such a young age to be a sexy Barbie basically. And now? She’s starting to do the same thing to her own daughter. UGH!
I love the comment from @Tuntmore – hoping that Stormi dresses like Shiloh Pitt-Jolie and sends her mother into an existential crisis LMAO!!! Oh can you imagine the reaction from Kris?!?
I am completely with you both. Stormi is an adorable baby, I feel like her fate is sealed though.
Exactly @Gabby, it really is sad.
Aren’t you supposed to dress up as something scary for Halloween? I rarely see kids as ghosts or witches anymore.
Could be that those kids are scared of ghosts and witches themselves.
Stormi has the same vacant sad doll look that her mom has.
Yup. There is nothing cute about this.
I know Gabrielle struggled to be a mom for a long time but man she seems to be really enjoying every second of it. She oozes happiness in these pictures.
Someone needs to tell Kylie of the myth of Narcissus, and how he died because he could not stop looking at his reflection in the water. Vanity kills.