“Christopher Meloni tries to make Quarantine Kilts happen” links

Christopher Meloni is trying to make Quarantine Kilts a thing. Bless him. [Dlisted]
Ariana Grande has a new man? Probably. [Just Jared]
I love this very Canadian love story. [LaineyGossip]
Looking back on Prince Edward’s wedding to Sophie. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wonder Woman 1984’s release is being postponed. [Pajiba]
Wait, there’s a national cowboy museum? [Jezebel]
Comedians made a parody of the celebrity “Imagine” video. [The Blemish]
Trevor Noah has a solution for Donald Trump’s briefings. [Towleroad]
An update from Lindsey on My 600 Lb Life. [Starcasm]
What do you think of Giambattista Valli’s latest collection? [RCFA]

  1. Hope says:
    March 25, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    I’ve been following the Cowboy Museum, he’s entertaining! It makes me smile and now I kind of want to visit the place.

  2. SJR says:
    March 25, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    OK, I vote
    kilt = Yes
    glasses = no
    fluffy ruffled tux shirt from the ’70′s = no
    made me laugh = yes
    Carry on Christopher Meloni

  3. Joanna says:
    March 25, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    I love Chris! He looks good! Great actor too, loved him in the series Underground. Hated it when that show got cancelled.

    He can eat crackers in my bed anytime

  4. Sally J. FREEDMAN says:
    March 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    Christopher Meloni can make ANYTHING happen.

