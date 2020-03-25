“Christopher Meloni tries to make Quarantine Kilts happen” links

Christopher Meloni is trying to make Quarantine Kilts a thing. Bless him. [Dlisted]

Ariana Grande has a new man? Probably. [Just Jared]

I love this very Canadian love story. [LaineyGossip]

Looking back on Prince Edward’s wedding to Sophie. [Go Fug Yourself]

Wonder Woman 1984’s release is being postponed. [Pajiba]

Wait, there’s a national cowboy museum? [Jezebel]

Comedians made a parody of the celebrity “Imagine” video. [The Blemish]

Trevor Noah has a solution for Donald Trump’s briefings. [Towleroad]

An update from Lindsey on My 600 Lb Life. [Starcasm]

What do you think of Giambattista Valli’s latest collection? [RCFA]