“Christopher Meloni tries to make Quarantine Kilts happen” links

Quarantine Kilt. With glasses or without? https://t.co/6cjHR3Tbe7 pic.twitter.com/e8YKdLfsNa
— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) March 23, 2020
I’ve been following the Cowboy Museum, he’s entertaining! It makes me smile and now I kind of want to visit the place.
OK, I vote
kilt = Yes
glasses = no
fluffy ruffled tux shirt from the ’70′s = no
made me laugh = yes
Carry on Christopher Meloni
I vote for six pack abs and the kilt. The man is 58!!
I love Chris! He looks good! Great actor too, loved him in the series Underground. Hated it when that show got cancelled.
He can eat crackers in my bed anytime
Christopher Meloni can make ANYTHING happen.