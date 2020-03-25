Donald Trump wants the country to be ‘opened up & just raring to go by Easter’

One piece of good news (perhaps): Congressional Democrats and the White House have made a deal for a $2 trillion stimulus/relief package which will see tax-paying households receive $1200 checks, plus small-business aid and of course a huge bailout for corporations. It would also give money to state governments and hospitals directly. Moscow Mitch McConnell had spent several days squealing about how evil Dems were doing this or that, when all he did was try to push through an enormous taxpayer-funded slush fund for all of his billionaire donors. Anyway, this probably won’t do much but at least individuals will get a tiny amount of financial relief.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump and the Republicans are itchy to “restart” the economy and end the isolation and quarantines.
President Donald Trump says he wants the nation “opened up and just raring to go by Easter” — a date just more than two weeks away that few health experts believe will be sufficient in containing the spread of coronavirus.
Speaking during a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, Trump reiterated he was eager to see the nation return to normal soon, even as doctors warn the nation will see a massive spike in cases if Americans return to crowded workplaces or events.
“I give it two weeks,” Trump said earlier in the town hall, suggesting he was ready to phase out his 15-day self-isolating guidelines when they expire. “I guess by Monday or Tuesday, it’s about two weeks. We will assess at that time and give it more time if we need a little more time. We have to open this country up.”
This goes along with the new conservative talking point, which is that Americans need to sacrifice their lives for the good of the economy, meaning that yes, millions of people will die but hey, Ruby Tuesday franchises should be open for business soon.
Meanwhile, did you really think that Trump would miss an opportunity to be petty AF during a global pandemic? Of course not. Democratic governors who question or challenge the Trump administration are losing federal support during the crisis. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been a beacon of compassion, empathy and political stability during New York state’s crisis. Trump has greeted this Big Cuomo Energy by calling Cuomo “nasty” and blaming him for not having enough ventilators during the 1918 Spanish flu (I sh-t you not). Trump is a thin-skinned narcissist who hates when anyone overshadows him or questions him or expects anything from him. What did his MAGAts expect?
I am not an evil person but if these Trump supporters want to commit suicide by going out and risk their lives for Trump, then let them. America will be better without them.
We should just focus on getting help to those who want it.
Although I can say confidently that America will be on most countries blacklist if Trump reopens the business and travel within next few weeks. The rest of the world is taking this seriously.
The rest of the world needs to lock down their borders against America totally. Show Resident LardAss he’s not World Dictator.
Canada has closed the border thank God.
The number if confirmed cases in the states will explode soon.
That puts health workers into a terrible position. Constant exposure to the virus means that health workers are more likely to catch it, more likely to get a harsh version of it, and more likely to die.
When asked about governors asking the federal government for help, Trump answered, “You know, it’s a two way street, they have to treat us well also.”
Quid pro quo. Treating the governors of the USA the same way he treated the President of Ukraine, just as Adam Schiff warned us he would. Kiss the ring, or kiss your grandma & grandpa goodbye (and your parents, and your kids- it’s going to take us all if we can’t get control of it).
Put your lives at risk to save my stock market said the carnival barker… no thank you said anyone who isn’t MAGA nitized
A lot of people are saying at least States can close-down over Trump’s call, but not the airports. And NYC area has 4 commercial airlines I can think of (2 international). This won’t just be a US problem if he opens the country back up it’ll go everywhere again, and NY/NJ will continue to be pummeled at a higher rate. I’m sure California will feel the same effects too.
The problem is if businesses open up before the pandemic is over.
People will refuse to work then get fired and replaced.
Plus it’s not just New York and California. They are just testing more so their numbers are accurate.
Places like Washington state, Florida, and Georgia arent testing enough.
And Louisiana. It’s just behind NY and CA, based on population.
This may be my quarantine delusion speaking, but I’m hoping that Trump’s “confidence” may be due to him having been briefed on the early success of some of those therapies. Please God…
Trump will NOT use the War Production Act to have companies make ventilators and other life-saving medical supplies. He said the federal government is not a “shipping clerk.” This is insane and one reason the federal government exists. He is criminally incompetent and corrupt and people WILL die because of this vacuum of national leadership. GET HIM OUT OF OFFICE. Damn, he is a disgrace.
Can someone with more knowledge explain this part to me – “relief package which will see tax-paying households receive $1200 checks”. What about those who make so little that they pay few or no taxes? Except, of course, sales taxes on everything they purchase, including in Alabama, food. I’m not one of those people, but I wonder about them. And, of course, there seems to be no help for the homeless, either. Anyone can elucidate?
I would be willing to bet my house if this in the red states and not currently in CA/NY he would be falling all over himself to keep things closed.
Don’t worry MAGAs-it’s coming for you to because it doesn’t care about politics.
I am never been more appalled at the sheer selfishness of the right. I keep thinking they can’t stoop any lower.
Exactly Ali. I live in FL, I saw cases go from 665 to 1400 within a few days. They started testing more people so more cases got reported. I’m really angry at De Santis, he’s risking our lives so he can stay on Trump’s good side.