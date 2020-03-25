Prince Charles has spoken to both of his sons & the Queen about his positive test

I’m still absorbing the announcement that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. While corona is deadly across the board, for all genders and age groups and races, Charles is in a particularly difficult demographic: male and over the age of 70. For what it’s worth, Charles is – by most accounts – in very good health for a man his age. He’s always been a healthy eater, he’s always been athletic and fit, he’s never been a smoker and he meditates a lot. So what else do we know? The Daily Mail has an up-to-the-minute breakdown of when Charles was likely contagious, when he last saw the Queen and whether he’s spoken to his family.
Did he get it from Prince Albert? The spokesman said it was impossible to say where he caught it from because of the large number of public engagements he has carried out in ‘recent weeks’ – but it will raise questions over whether he got it from Prince Albert and if he has spread it himself. A source said Charles’ doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13 – 24 hours after he last saw his mother.
The Queen is currently fine: A Buckingham Palace spokesman has said: ‘Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare’.
He kept up his schedule through mid-March: Charles’s last public engagement was on March 12, but he did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware. They added that Charles has not seen the Queen since before March 13. The heir to the throne’s last public engagement was on March 12 when he attended a Mansion House dinner hosted by William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, and George Brandis, the High Commissioner for Australia, in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort. Sometime during the day the prince saw the Queen privately.
Charles has spoken to his sons & his mother: The source said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and the prince was up and about and not bedridden. Medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case. Charles has spoken to his sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, as well as the Queen. Charles had been displaying “mild symptoms” over the weekend before being tested on Monday.
The Mail also points out that the last time Charles saw his whole family was on March 9th, but the doctors say that the virus probably wouldn’t have incubated that long, where Charles would only have started feeling cold-like symptoms around the 20th or so. For those royal reporters who will inevitably argue that THIS is the reason why Harry “needs to return home” – for what? So he too can go into isolation in the UK? It’s not like Harry would even be able to go to Scotland and see his father, and clearly, William (the actual Future Future King, remember) doesn’t seem to be making any moves to see his father either.
I’m really uncomfortable with this whole “Prince Albert gave it Charles!” thing. That is why Charles’ office said they didn’t know who gave what to whom. It’s also clear that March 7-15 in London was an actual viral stew. It would not surprise me if we later discovered that so many people doing big events in London during that time period were all exposed and infected.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
I hope Charles and everyone else infected gets better soon. God help us all!
We wish PC a speedy recovery
I would hope both William & Harry stayed far away. They both have small children w/young not yet fully formed immune systems. Health to all, high & low, big & small all over the world
So, this why Cain and Unable has that photo op recently!
Power grab…was in bad taste.
In a non every one dies way, I’m wondering what would happen if Harry becames king.
The daily mail would have an utter field day.
That comment is disgraceful… Really?’?? Would tou like someone to say something like that about your family?
I know you said in a non every one dies way, but I think you just said that to cover your ass for asking what would happen if a six-year-old, a four-year-old, and a one-year-old die, which is the only way Harry could ever become King. I think William’s an asshole, but damn!
Hands up, I did not intend to be offensives.
Sorry for any offensive caused.
Dont worry- i didnt take offence. Dont know why people are up in arms. Its a joke
I do not want anyone to die before their proper time.
However, I do get a giggle imaging the nuclear nervous breakdown Piers Morgan would have if for some reason Harry became King with Meghan as his Queen.
Please let us not go in such a direction with this sort of comment. No one deserves this illness. Not you, or your family, not Prince Charles or his family (and certainly not the Cambridge’s 3 children). Much less actively banging on about everyone in family dying. I actively and strongly dislike Trump, but I do not wish him infected. Wishing him or his family dead is just not the person I wish to be.
It was a dig at the fail mail and UK tabloids.
Do you realize how many people would have to die first?
Harry definitely shouldn’t be travelling if he could see his father or not, but I dont put it past the media to spin it to “Harry hates his father!” Because the ridiculousness will never end.
This kind of bothers me: “and clearly, William (the actual Future Future King, remember) doesn’t seem to be making any moves to see his father either.” — It wouldnt be smart for William to go visit his father.. its not smart for ANYONE to see him. I’m not going to throw shade at him for not going to visit someone with COVID-19, its heartbreaking but it’s happening all over the world, people not being able to see their relatives.
I hope Charles recovers well, I hope Camilla stays safe .. is she with him? Did it say? I’m sure Harry and William and checking on him fairly consistently and thats about the most that they can do.
I didn’t read it as shading William for not seeing his father at this time, more a read of the differing coverage of both princes.
Self isolation should not be a problem for Charles and Camilla, they live in a stately home with wings; west and south. We wish Charles a speedy recovery. Harry should not be bullied to travel to England, he is not a doctor. He has his own immediate family to protected.
I’m waiting for the stories of mean Meghan keeping Harry away from his dying father. It’s pathetic.
Oh dear Lord, British tabloids, my goodness. They always blame someone somehow.🙄🙄🙄🙄
Yeah , I don’t get the insistence that he got it from Albert. Charles interacts with so many people on a regular basis, and considering how mild the symptoms can be for many, i’m sure he interacted with people who had it and had no idea.
Exactly Becks. The blame game is what people like to do and that’s why I stay home when sick. But this this does bring up a very interesting point that IF Charles passed from this than William is next in line. Before modern medicine, these things happened, the next in line passing. I wish them all good health and I’m sure they will survive this because they have the best health care available. He was also able to get tested when the average citizen would be turned away.
I hope he only has a mild case and recovers quickly.
He could have picked it up anywhere, really.
I had a Dr. appointment on the 20th. He said it’s about 5.1 days of incubation, I think. He was super glad I’ve been allowed to work from home, though as I do have pre existing chronic conditions. My mother just told me that she has been given a nitro patch to wear because they think she has a bit of a blockage. She’s still working, albeit from 5pm to 1am doing merchandising at their store. I worry much more about her than I do myself.
I wonder how Cain will feel when a lot of those around him are sickened, and he’s reminded of his gross jokes about Coronavirus.
Hope he makes a recovery as he’s in the age range where he has to worry.
Now we know why William has been so ‘keen’ to push the statesman narrative – he and Katie Keen are prepping to get closer to the throne and all the power and money.
They all have money. Nobody in that family wants for anything. And the Royal Family, in the real world, has very little power.
The UK has so many cases who knows where prince Charles got it.
He could have contracted it anywhere. I hope he makes a cull recovery. Such scary times we’re living in.
The real question gripping the British press right now is how will they find a way to blame Meghan.
Can anyone in England displaying mild symptoms get a test ?