Prince Charles has spoken to both of his sons & the Queen about his positive test

I’m still absorbing the announcement that Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. While corona is deadly across the board, for all genders and age groups and races, Charles is in a particularly difficult demographic: male and over the age of 70. For what it’s worth, Charles is – by most accounts – in very good health for a man his age. He’s always been a healthy eater, he’s always been athletic and fit, he’s never been a smoker and he meditates a lot. So what else do we know? The Daily Mail has an up-to-the-minute breakdown of when Charles was likely contagious, when he last saw the Queen and whether he’s spoken to his family.

Did he get it from Prince Albert? The spokesman said it was impossible to say where he caught it from because of the large number of public engagements he has carried out in ‘recent weeks’ – but it will raise questions over whether he got it from Prince Albert and if he has spread it himself. A source said Charles’ doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13 – 24 hours after he last saw his mother. The Queen is currently fine: A Buckingham Palace spokesman has said: ‘Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare’. He kept up his schedule through mid-March: Charles’s last public engagement was on March 12, but he did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware. They added that Charles has not seen the Queen since before March 13. The heir to the throne’s last public engagement was on March 12 when he attended a Mansion House dinner hosted by William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, and George Brandis, the High Commissioner for Australia, in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort. Sometime during the day the prince saw the Queen privately. Charles has spoken to his sons & his mother: The source said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and the prince was up and about and not bedridden. Medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case. Charles has spoken to his sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, as well as the Queen. Charles had been displaying “mild symptoms” over the weekend before being tested on Monday.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mail also points out that the last time Charles saw his whole family was on March 9th, but the doctors say that the virus probably wouldn’t have incubated that long, where Charles would only have started feeling cold-like symptoms around the 20th or so. For those royal reporters who will inevitably argue that THIS is the reason why Harry “needs to return home” – for what? So he too can go into isolation in the UK? It’s not like Harry would even be able to go to Scotland and see his father, and clearly, William (the actual Future Future King, remember) doesn’t seem to be making any moves to see his father either.

I’m really uncomfortable with this whole “Prince Albert gave it Charles!” thing. That is why Charles’ office said they didn’t know who gave what to whom. It’s also clear that March 7-15 in London was an actual viral stew. It would not surprise me if we later discovered that so many people doing big events in London during that time period were all exposed and infected.