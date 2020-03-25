Pregnant Chloe Sevigny references the ‘ban’ on fathers in delivery rooms

One group of people I have a crazy amount of sympathy for in these troubled times? Pregnant ladies. How are you doing, preggos? Because the world is collapsing and there you are, carrying the next generation. The coronavirus pandemic is causing chaos in practically every hospital in America (if not every hospital in the world). But many pregnant ladies still want to give birth in a hospital. While hospitals’ maternity wards are still open for business, hospitals also are trying to limit the non-essential people and the people who are not currently ill or in need of medical attention. So the “solution” some states and counties and hospitals have been trying out: limiting the number of people in delivery rooms. Possibly limiting that number down to “the woman in labor, a doctor and a nurse.” Yes, a few New York hospitals are trying to ban fathers, partners/wives and doulas from the delivery rooms. Yeah, it suuuucks. This is a terrible rule-change. I understand the medical rationale and I understand that we’re in a pandemic and all of that. But… banning a woman’s partner/spouse from the delivery room is inhumane. It really is.

Chloe Sevigny is expecting her first child with her partner Sinisa Mackovic. She posted a message to all of the other pregnant ladies out there in New York this week: ” #pregnantincoronatime… I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all.” She looks like she’s due soon-ish. I bet New York will absolutely still be in a quarantine when she gives birth. All of these pregnant women… lord, I feel so sorry for you. I hope that hospitals allow your partners to be there with you.