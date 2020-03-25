Pregnant Chloe Sevigny references the ‘ban’ on fathers in delivery rooms

One group of people I have a crazy amount of sympathy for in these troubled times? Pregnant ladies. How are you doing, preggos? Because the world is collapsing and there you are, carrying the next generation. The coronavirus pandemic is causing chaos in practically every hospital in America (if not every hospital in the world). But many pregnant ladies still want to give birth in a hospital. While hospitals’ maternity wards are still open for business, hospitals also are trying to limit the non-essential people and the people who are not currently ill or in need of medical attention. So the “solution” some states and counties and hospitals have been trying out: limiting the number of people in delivery rooms. Possibly limiting that number down to “the woman in labor, a doctor and a nurse.” Yes, a few New York hospitals are trying to ban fathers, partners/wives and doulas from the delivery rooms. Yeah, it suuuucks. This is a terrible rule-change. I understand the medical rationale and I understand that we’re in a pandemic and all of that. But… banning a woman’s partner/spouse from the delivery room is inhumane. It really is.
Chloe Sevigny is expecting her first child with her partner Sinisa Mackovic. She posted a message to all of the other pregnant ladies out there in New York this week: ” #pregnantincoronatime… I hope all expecting families are finding some calm. Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all.” She looks like she’s due soon-ish. I bet New York will absolutely still be in a quarantine when she gives birth. All of these pregnant women… lord, I feel so sorry for you. I hope that hospitals allow your partners to be there with you.
My sil is due next week. They were screened before entering the hospital for her last wellness check, which is a good thing.
There’s already a restriction to one visitor but they were warned that it’s a ever changing situation and he may not be allowed in the hospital.
I’m due in August so hopefully we will be well beyond that but I have so many friends expecting in the next few weeks that my heart breaks for. Not only is a support person needed during delivery but also for those days post partum in the hospital when you have no energy and are waking at all hours to care for the newborn. So many hospitals no longer have nurseries and the baby is expected to be in your recovery room at all times. What will csection mamas be expected to do by themselves? We will directly see a spike in PPD and PPA if we take away this vital support from mothers. The WHO and NY state health says it is vital to have a support person for the mother, why can’t these hospitals just state that the support person must remain in the room at all times and not venture into common areas?
I’m 20 weeks pregnant and hopeful that this will all be over, or at least that the worst will be behind us, by August when I’m due. My doctors appointments have moved to every 6-8 weeks until my 3rd trimester and my 20 week appointment with my doctor today will be over the phone. I can’t imagine what women who are due now or within the next few weeks/months are going though.
I birthed 4 babies, I found my husband kind of useless in the labor room. I think it sounds romantic to have your partner with you to share the joy of bringing a child into the world. Reality is a bit different, in my opinion.
In their panic, many people are coming down hardest on the youngest members of society, and their parents. There’s a difference between being safe and moralistic prohibitions.
I think this kind of heavy handed response is happening, because there is a lack of strong leadership. Hospitals and households have to fend for themselves in dire situations.
Hang in there pregnant ladies! I believe in you! You have the power of creation on your side!