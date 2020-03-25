Kaiser’s quarantine recommendations: what to watch while you’re at home

Last week, Hecate did a great post full of movie and TV recommendations for everyone self-isolating and quarantining. I thought I would do the same, and give you bitches some of my own little specialty reviews for some of the stuff I’m watching or will watch. There is truly no rhyme or reason to any of this, it’s just my taste in films and TV.
Parasite. The awards season flew by in about six weeks, and many people who usually try to see most of the big awards-bait movies likely missed seeing so many of the good movies of 2019. Watch Parasite, and you’ll completely understand why it swept the major Oscars. It’s a brilliant piece of filmmaking.
The Ken Burns’ PBS Country Music docu-series. I DVR’d it when it first aired, and I watched the episodes sometimes days or weeks late, but it’s truly an addictive series and it was *so* interesting. The series is currently available on Amazon Prime, Google Play and Vudu. My favorite sections were: all of the Johnny Cash stuff, but especially the part where he had his own prime-time show and he was hanging out with Bob Dylan all the time; all of the stuff about the Carter Family drama; the embrace of the folk-country combo; everything involving Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. I’m also fond of Burns’ World War II docu-series, but that sh-t is so dark for a quarantine.
Fosse/Verdon. I wasn’t expecting to enjoy this miniseries as much as I did, but Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams were absolutely amazing in it. The supporting cast was brilliant too, and I need to make special mention of all of the costumes, set design and of course, the choreography. It was all so cohesive and brilliant and the ‘70s stuff was incredible.
Shetland, all seasons. I actually already tried to do a re-watch of season 3 but then I was like “maybe I should just start at the beginning.” It’s a cop show but it’s also crazy-beautiful because of all the scenery. There were a few bad storylines, but if you like British-y cop shows, Shetland is a great one.
Bombshell. I wasn’t looking forward to seeing Bombshell because it’s such recent history and I find Megyn Kelly so unpleasant, and I didn’t want to see her fictionalized and made into a heroine. What I didn’t expect is that Bombshell is A) bonkers, B) full of great performances by actresses across the board, and C) a very interesting look at how a cable news station operates. Rent it for Charlize Theron’s uncanny voice work as Megyn Kelly and watch it for Allison Janney’s completely bonkers cameo as Susan Estrich. All of the actresses completely lean into the “soap opera” aspect of the film and it’s rather glorious.
Elementary, all seasons. Elementary got lost in the shuffle because it came after Sherlock, but for my money, Elementary did more with the fundamentals of Sherlock Holmes’ casework, plus I loved Elementary’s take on the Holmes-Watson relationship (Watson was played by Lucy Liu). The first season of the show is one of the strongest and best-written first seasons of all of television, period. Throughout the show, the way they handled addiction, recovery, sober companionship, relapse and the daily work of being in a program was really respectful and well-done too. The last season was a bit up-and-down, but they respected the few of us who were invested in the show and they ended it just right.
Spotlight. I’ve watched Spotlight twice already in the past two weeks (it’s been on one of the subscription cable stations) and I hadn’t seen it since it came out. It’s a REALLY good movie and it’s worth a re-watch or a watch.
Pain & Glory. This was another one I didn’t think I would enjoy as much as I did. Antonio Banderas was Oscar-nominated this year for his role in Pedro Almodóvar’s autobiographical film. Well-deserved nomination, and I have to think that if Parasite hadn’t been THE conversation for Best Foreign Film, Pain & Glory would have been a bigger deal. It’s totally worth watching for Antonio’s performance and for the set design – his apartment is amazing.
Any of Wes Anderson’s movies. I know, I know. I always sit down to watch Wes Anderson’s films with so much angst, like “am I really going to sit here and watch this twee sh-t?” But then ten minutes into any of his movies, I’m all in. His ability to create these whole, unique, twee universes is really wonderful. My favorites to rewatch: The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom. I actually think Moonrise Kingdom is my favorite? How did Anderson get those performances out of those two kids??
Saving Grace. It was a TNT series starring Holly Hunter which lasted for three seasons (‘07-’10). It’s one of the great tour-de-force performances (by Hunter) of all time. Yes, it’s about a cop who has an angel. But it’s about a hell of a lot more than that.
30 Rock, all seasons. SO MANY of the jokes still work. So many parts still make me laugh out loud. As much as I think Alec Baldwin is the angriest bear in the woods, his work on this show is one of the best comedic performances of all time.
I’m also watching a lot of HGTV, DIY, Cooking Channel and Food Network programming. My favorites there… I’ve finally come around to Home Town and the idea that Erin & Ben Napier are just a cooler, hipper version of Joanna and Chip Gaines. I love Restored. I kind of hate Giada’s shows now though. That kind of programming is just sort of pleasant stuff (for me) to zone out on. I’m never super-invested in any of it, but it passes the time and helps me de-stress.
Photos courtesy of IMDB.
This show is new, so only one season, but Feel Good, on Netflix, is one of my new faves. Totally binge worthy.
Yes Feel good is such a good show, the lead is so charming, relatable with heartwarming story line and there is Lisa Kudrow in it and I watched twice already
I have already watched Emma (the new one, very charming and delightful), Fighting With My Family (I swear to God, Florence Pugh can play ANYONE) and Hustlers (I CAN’T BELIEVE JLO WAS SO FREAKIN’ ROBBED. I’m legit upset about it).
Hustlers is actually on my list, I may watch it this weekend.
I saw Parasite (LOVED IT but it definitely takes one heck of a turn near the end) and Bombshell (I thought it was okay; it is bonkers to say the least.)
If I can suggest a TV show : The Good Place! It’s forking awesome!
Moonrise Kingdom is my favorite Wes Anderson film. I watched it with my son who was in middle school at the time and afterwards he looked at me and said “I want to live in that world. I want to be a Khaki Scout.” He was just so taken in by it all.
Thanks for the other recommendations. I’m kinda at a loss at what to start next, so many choices! The only show I’m watching at the moment is the latest season of Better Call Saul and I hate to say it but I think I’m getting close to being over it. Sigh.
Mine as well, I love everything about Moonrise Kingdom. The music is fantastic. My 90 year old great-aunt introduced me to Wes Anderson. Her favorite is Grand Budapest. She watches it at least once a week.
I feel the same way about BCS. I’ll stick with it until the end, but I’m getting tired of it. Rhea Seahorn is fantastic though.
Yes the description of wes anderson films is very relatable, very twee yes bit 10 minutes in youre all in
I JUST came around to “Hometown,” too!
Also we just finished season 2 of “Kingdom” (fast zombies and political unrest set during the Joseon era) on Netflix, and it was awesome.
I just did a re-watch of the final season of Elementary and I was going to do Shetland from the beginning, but last night I started watching Saving Grace from the beginning. Just FYI!
“Pain and Glory” is amazing and I can’t quit thinking about it. Antonio….his face. Just so gorgeous. Set, everything. Thanks for this list 💖💖
Great list! I’ve been going for the comedy…for those with a specific sense of humor, I would highly recommend What We Do In The Shadows, both the movie and the series; Toast of London (I’m a Matt Berry fan😁); Big Mouth; anything Amy Sedaris; Key & Peele; Chapelle’s Show (iknow,iknow, but…it’s superbly hilarious); Rick & Morty; Another Period; Drunk History. Phew!
Have to see Bombshell… Is this Spotlight that stars Michael Keaton and Rachel Adams ?
Thanks for the recommendations! Always need something new to watch. Just finished Virgin River. Hubby trying to get me to watch Ozarks. And just found that there was a third season of Bloodline.
I watched Bombshell the other night and just LOVED it. Spotlight is also an excellent movie.
Some recs of movies I’ve enjoyed recently that aren’t super heavy (I’ve tried to watch a couple heavy ones recently and I think I almost had panic attack — don’t recommend!): Emma (2020 version), Booksmart, Troop Zero, Paterson, The Favourite, What We Do in the Shadows, and Please Stand By. I also CAN’T WAIT for the new Little Women to be available to rent. I think it’s April 7.
If you haven’t seen Tiger King or UrbanGems they are wild rides.
I am halfway through Tiger King right now and it is SO absurd.
I know right?!!!! Can’t believe it’s actually a real story. Oh and I meant Uncut Gems before!
If anyone hasn’t seen Succession that is a great binge.
As is Broadchurch. Season One is the best the other two are still good.
Justified with Timothy Olyphant was a great distraction.
Feel good movies – Best Exotic Hotel Marigold and the sequel have Bill Nighy and Dame Judi.
A film that completely blew me away was Uncut Gems. I LOVED it and it’s on Netflix.
For laughs it has to be re-watching Schitts Creek, over and over again. It’s so wickedly funny and so wholesome at the same time. Very rare combination.
I also liked Pain & Glory but was a bit annoyed at the way Bandera’s character (Almodovar himself) treats his personal assistant/accountant/secretary etc. Especially because the real one is a friend of a friend and it does seem that Almodovar is a tiny bit narcissistic and annoyed at the public like the character is. I am bit allergic to ‘genius’ behaviour and portrayals.
The last film I watched at the cinema was Jojo Rabbit and although I know it’s not for everyone, I am still carrying it with me. My kids mention it sometimes, especially about ‘how sad it was’ (so don’t really understand the critique of the film as something that trivialises evil).
Uncut Gems – that ending! I spent the first weekend of lockdown watching Schitt’s Creek and the second watching Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Shetland is awesome. And so is Broadchurch (not sure if I mentioned that before), but it’s David Tennant and Olivia Coleman. Right now I’m testing Project Blue Book. It’s hard for me to watch these actors because I wanna smack “Petyr Baelish” while giving “Enzo” from Vampire Diaries a smack on the lips lol.
Barry and fleabag!
My age is showing The Kominsky Method.
I’ve been rewatching 24 on Hulu. Season 5 is the best, holy shit the performances are SO GOOD!!
Made my boyfriend watch both seasons of Fleabag. I can’t believe I missed Moonrise Kingdom, just added that to my queue. For Ken Burns fans, I would also recommend The Roosevelts documentary from a few years ago. It’s long, but totally worth it,
I also recommend the film “Up In The Air”. It’s a romcom that takes some unexpected turns for a romcom. It’s been a favorite of mine for a while, however I watched it recently and it made me feel better about the current situation.