What to watch when you’re bored as hell at home

Good morning my quarantined Celebitches! How are y’all holding up? So far things are pretty groovy at Hecate Temple. I would like to offer a MASSIVE shout out to my kids’ teachers for doing an incredible job with lessons and assignments for their students. I’m sure that applies to all teachers everywhere. Of course, retail/grocery workers should all receive medals of commendations when this is over. And medical and first responders should be canonized, but that goes for everything they do, always.
So how are you spending your isolated days? I just ordered a bunch of books. But I’m also watching more programs more than I usually do. Since you might find yourself in the same situation, I’m here to offer some suggestions of things to watch. First up, Hank Stuever from The Washington Post offered some recommendations. Stuever suggests readers use money they are saving from Uber rides and coffee and get multiple streaming services. Not sure how viable that suggestion is. His list is extensive, at least. I’m just highlighting the top of the list, you can read the whole thing here:
Top 10 of 2019: At the top of that list is HBO’s “Watchmen,” a stunningly realized drama about race and vigilante justice in a fictional America suffering from a peculiar sort of superhero complex. You don’t have to be a comic-book fan to enjoy it; Regina King’s performance alone will quickly convince you.
The rest of that list: “When They See Us” (Netflix); “Unbelievable” (Netflix); “Succession”(HBO, Seasons 1 and 2); “Gentleman Jack” (HBO); “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime, Seasons 1 and 2);“This Is Us” (NBC, currently in Season 4); “Chernobyl” (HBO); “Dead to Me” (Netflix); and “Leaving Neverland” (HBO).
If you’ve watched everything already: I’ll bet you haven’t — not even close. You’ve watched all the amazing previous seasons of FX’s “Better Things” and are up to date on the current season? Then you, too, share my belief that Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) would be the ideal person to quarantine with. (Have you noticed all her delicious cooking?)
What about HBO’s “Insecure,” which returns April 12? Are you ready for that? What about all of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman?” (And “Big Mouth?”) You’ve watched “Ramy” on Hulu? “Dickinson” on Apple TV Plus?
Now that you can access FX’s entire catalogue on Hulu, I’m sure you’ve watched both seasons of “Pose.” (Right? And “Fosse/Verdon?”) You found time to figure out what the producers were trying to tell us in last summer’s “Euphoria” on HBO? You’ve considered the beguiling meanings and extreme creativity in Showtime’s “Kidding,” including this current season? You’re deep into FX on Hulu’s “Devs,” Silicon Valley’s answer to “Killing Eve?”
Feel good TV: If official reassurances have failed to convince you that the end isn’t near — or you’re just spooked in general about your own mortality, the absurdity of existence, the meaning of moral goodness and the notion of a final judgment, well, you’re primed and ready for TV’s brightest, wittiest and most thorough exploration of life’s big philosophical concepts. I’m talking, of course, about NBC’s “The Good Place,” which wrapped in January.
Stuever also suggests The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Little America, Call the Midwife and Pen15 for feel good shows. I agree with about half his suggestions, overall. But there is something for everyone. The LA Times put together a list of movies and one for children’s educational TV shows. To the latter, I would also suggest the TedEd and Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell series on YouTube. Sarah (Cinesnark) at Lainey Gossip made a list of shows that are outside the usual (GoT, Breaking Bad, Schitt’s Creek, Fleabag, etc.) suggestions. From her list I absolutely agree with Buzzfeed: Unsolved and What We do in the Shadows (the original movie is just as enjoyable as the series). She’s on a The Vampire Diaries kick and I would recommend it’s spin off, The Originals, over TVD, but hell, if you have the time, do both.
So, now it’s my turn, I guess. If TVD and The Originals, are your thing, give The Magicians (Syfy, Hulu, Netflix) a try. It is the wildest thing I’ve seen in a while. It is so campy and outrageous; they are absolutely not bound by any constraints of believability, so it just gets weirder. Plus, everyone is so pretty. Bless This Mess (ABC, Hulu) is consistently funny, and the supporting cast is so good, it’s one of the strongest ensembles on television. Plus it falls into the feel-good category. I became a big fan of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV) but I am married to a member of the video game community (as in, he makes them). The show is so accurate at its core, my husband had trouble watching some of it. I don’t think you have to have survived the industry to truly appreciate it, either. Episode five is flat out award-worthy storytelling. And, lastly, I mentioned it the other day, but I’m enjoying the hell out of Avenue 5 (HBO). I haven’t finished it yet because my husband and I are watching together so we just do a couple a week.
So what are you guys watching to get through this?
We are super behind the times, always, so we’re finally watching Arrested Development, lol.
We have Apple TV but haven’t watched anything on it so this might be a good time to try some of those shows.
We are also a bit behind the times as we are never home, so we started watching ‘Don’t F#$% with Cats’ last night, I’ve also started watching 30 Rock, I can’t believe that i never watched that show as much as I love Tina Fey!
30 Rock is a gem.
I am going to make a plug here for Gentefied (Netflix), which is a wonderful gem of a show centering around a Mexican-American family in Los Angeles.
Rewatching Friday Night Lights for the 7th time is also always a good idea!
Looking for suggestions to watch with a tween on Netflix or Prime (we have hbo via prime). Things we’ve already watched: Patriot Act, Marvelous Mrs maisel, His Dark Materials, The Office, Friends.
Thank you!
Gentleman Jack (8 episodes of 1-hour each) on HBO for the reasons listed in my comment below. This is great binge watch.
I LOVE Gentleman Jack!
Parks & Rec, 30 Rock, and Brooklyn 99 are my cheer up shows. I’m thankfully still working, so no binging time yet, but those are my trusty standbys.
One Day at a Time on Netflix was good, and family friendly.
Third season Ozark is coming out March 27
Dead to me also Netflix
Going to rewatch Arrested Development all seasons
Looking forward to Ozark coming back.
I highly recommend Gentleman Jack on HBO for all the lovers of British history and British country house porn.
And costumes. The costumes are exquisite. And it’s a great twist on the typical British costume drama. Suranne Jones is a delight and the main character Anne Lister’s real history is fascinating.
Suits, Jack Ryan, Fleabag
La Reina del Sur .. American version
We’ve been watching Mindhunter on Netfix. Although not riveting, its fascinating and the actors that play the serial killers being interviewed are amazing.
I’m a nanny for medical professionals and my hours have tripled. I am incredibly grateful for work at this time. When this shit is over I can’t wait to sit on my ass and quarantine myself from being so damn busy.
I’m glad you have the work, stay safe
I’m going to try to suggest shows that I haven’t seen suggested already (though I definitely recommend several that have already been mentioned, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks & Rec, and Schitt’s Creek).
Playing House is a wonderful, feel good show available on the nbc app. It’s way better than the premise suggests.
An older show that’s cute is Samantha Who? on the abc app.
I haven’t watched it since this pandemic started, but a lot of what’s been happening has reminded me of The Last Man on Earth, which was not a dark show, but might feel dark now because it’s about the survivors of a virus that killed nearly everybody. It’s on hulu.
Also, for anyone that doesn’t have Netflix, Schitt’s Creek is also on the CW Seed app.
I have never known ANYONE besides me and my BFF who love Playing House! Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair are pure gold. Plus Keegan Michael Key!
Troop Zero on Amazon Prime – Viola Davis and Alison Janney face off with a bunch of misfit girls in the middle.
Schitt’s Creek
And I’m rewatching Peaky Binders.
It’s always sunny in Philadelphia all 14 seasons on Hulu to remind you how horrible people are and to keep your asses inside is my recommendation
best episode is when they get hooked on crack!
Also, I know its not movies or shows, but many of your local libraries have Overdrive app access, which will let you check out ebooks on your library card from your phone to read with the kindle app. It’s free and doesn’t require leaving your house!
Mobile Public Library Has ebook checkout, scores of digital magazines, and Kanopy which provides great movies. I bet lots of other library systems have similar features. Check ‘em out, Guys.
PS Thanks for all the great suggestions and keep them coming. I’ve got the latest season of Grace & Frankie and Season Four of Better Call Saul downloaded on my ipad along with Cable Girls, Babylon Berlin, The Two Popes and about a dozen other things as well as stuff from Prime.
Ozark, The Crown, The Stranger, The Five, Safe, Mindhunter, Unbelievable, all are on Netflix. Cheer on Netflix is good too. Billions on Showtime. Jack Ryan ad the Marvelous Ms. Maisel on Amazon. I am currently looking for something else to watch until season 3 of Ozark comes out.
Reading, The Making of Donald Trump, David Kay Johnston, (no surprises, but horrified at the evil).
If you aren’t fearful of nightmares I’d suggest Dirty John on Netflix, based on a true story. Re-watching Better Call Saul, The Crown and Grace and Frankie.
Also pulling out those old DVD’s I love, Victor Victoria, Casablanca, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
We’re not only dealing with Covid-19 by staying in place we’re dealing with cold weather, snow and a power company who wants to shut off power for 8 hours at a time to perform maintenance. Stay safe all.
I finished Amazon’s The Expanse, it’s awesome. I’m always down for a BSG rewatch too. Devs and Little Fires Everywhere are on call. I’m also doing The Pale Horse (meh), and His Dark Materials (good). The Rook isn’t bad. The Boys is awesome as superheroes go. Speaking of superheros, Daredevil on Netflix is phenomenal. The Magicians is a fun ride, but their hand spells drive me bonkers lol.
These are always at the ready wherever:
Altered Carbon
Frankenstein Chronicles
The Witcher
The Crown
Mindhunter
Versailles
Lost in Space
Hell on Wheels
Breaking Bad
Fringe
Person of Interest
Godless
Bates Motel
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina lol
Lucifer (I know, shameful)
Any Borgias
Medici
Reign (more shame)
Originals
Dexter
Travelers
Sherlock
Outlander
Game of Thrones duh
The Outsider
Chernobyl
Deadwood
True Blood
Castle Rock
Man in High Castle (meh)
Carnival Row (meh)
Goliath (good)
Top of the Lake
Fortitude (weird)
Luther (omg)
The Fall (omg)
Orphan Black
The Killing (awesome)
Legends
The Five
Unreal
Happy Valley
In the Line of Duty
Downton Abbey
The Americans
Ordeal by Innocence
Britannia (bad but good lol)
Grimm
Absentia
Homeland
Ray Donavan (tired of his dad)
Billions
Think I’ll stop lol.
Good list. I love some of them so much that I’ve bought the dvd sets. Never watched Ray Donovan because of Jon Voight.
Right? It’s good, but Voight makes me wanna leave the room.
Good list! I’ve seen some of them (including the entirety of Reign hahaha – but def check out the White Queen on Amazon for similar easy watching/binge-worthy similar era stuff) and a few more are on our watchlist.
I’d add Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix. Drew Barrymore/Timothy Olyphant. It’s def not everyone’s humour but if you like a mix of self-depricating/sarcastic/physical/clever/feminist/mild zombie comedy it’s the absolute best. If you like it, you’ll love it. If it’s not your thing that’s cool. But it’s up there as potentially one of my partner and I’s favourite comedy series ever.
I keep tweeting at every streaming service that this is EXACTLY the moment the U.S. needs those first three seasons of Great British Bake Off. It would be the greatest mitzvah to give us our ultimate television Xanax.
I started rewatching Veronica Mars, which I haven’t done since it first aired. It’s a classic.
Catastrophe
Detectorists
Apple Tree Yard
Years and Years
The Trip movies
Sex and the City (oh those carefree nineties…)
Last Tango in Halifax
Call My Agent
I’ve got HGTV on all day.
Ru Paul’s Drag Race is on Hulu now. I was watching it last night. I’m still working in the office waiting to be sent home to work but my post-work quarantine list is stacked.
Buffy (hulu), Gilmore Girls (Netflix),
Just got into How to Get Away with Murder (Netflix)
and, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team- I bought seasons 3-14 on prime (airs on CMT).
most of the things I recommend are posted above bu for folks with HBO, I can recommend Beforeigners. It’s a Norwegian production which is an interesting take on the people coming back from the past genre in a murder mystery w/some buddy cop themes.
if you like dark comedy/graphic novel adaptations, you may like I am Not OK With This (also a super hero origin story, I think) & End of the F**king World
I like Raising Dion which is also a superhero origin story (you can watch this with kids)
Stephen Kings The Outsider is great. Creepy and great acting.
Yay, I love a lot of these suggestions, thanks fellow celebitches and Hecate! My recent faves have been
The Expanse on Amazon, if you like sci fi then this series is for you.
Dead To Me on Netflix, funny, dark, lots of twists
The Stranger on Netflix, very bingeable.
I also just finished the book Daisy Jones and The Six which was a fun one.
Line of duty😍👍👌
Thank you so much for covering this! We started watching Westworld last night. We got through Lord of the Rings movies over the holidays and are trying to get into Harry Potter movies right now.