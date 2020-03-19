Megyn Kelly is tired of Donald Trump being blamed for making a pandemic more deadly

I feel like most reasonable people have likely been self-isolating for a week or thereabouts. Isn’t it sort of crazy that in that time, there are so few people showing their asses on social media? Yes, we got Vanessa Hudgens high as a kite, talking about how it’s super-inevitable that, like, millions of people will die but, like, what about Coachella. I honestly expected more of that, more people saying stupid, morbid sh-t on Twitter and Instagram. Maybe I’m just following the wrong people, but it does seem like there haven’t been too many cases. But here’s something which will probably signal a shift in conservatives showing their asses: Megyn Kelly bitching about how “the news” is bombarding people with information about how Donald Trump has f–ked up.
I am so sick of seeking the news on Coronavirus and constantly getting bombarded w/how it’s all Trump’s fault or what Trump is calling the damn virus. Can we focus on what needs to be done right now and play the blame/political game later? Good Lord.
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 18, 2020
This is so dumb. The stupid reasoning of this in particular: “Can we focus on what needs to be done right now and play the blame/political game later?” We are literally focusing on what needs to be done, that is why TRUMP IS GETTING THE BLAME. Because he was so unprepared! Because up until a few days ago, he was lying his ass off about everything to do about coronavirus. He called it a “Democrat hoax.” He’s is STILL calling it “China Virus,” as if racism and culture-wars will solve a global pandemic. He delayed testing because he thought the numbers would “hurt” his re-election. He’s been playing politics with a global health crisis and he’s been doing it BADLY. We are blaming Trump because his direct actions and inactions have made this pandemic WORSE.
Is Megyn Kelly trying time get her job back at Fox? She could just send them an email.
— roxane gay (@rgay) March 19, 2020
That header pic of Kelly is sufficient payback for her moronic tweet, nuf said…
No kidding, looking raggedy.
You can take Megyn Kelly out of Fox, but you can’t take Fox out of Megyn Kelly. Ugh.
Oh Jesus – apparently someone was not content with the pile of money she got from NBC.
Don’t worry – I’m sure when your Orange Fuhrer sees that you’re on his side, he’ll invite you to a job at the White House.
Megyn needed attention
She literally looks like a Disney villain. Go wash your hands then go to bed.
clearly she doesn’t understand that Trump refused WHO testing, and de-funded anti pandemic research in china, which could have prevented or slowed the outbreak.
yes, this is his fault- his actions and inactions have consequences, and we are watching them play out right now.
I don’t know why y’all gave this woman so much clout. Yes it sucks that she had to go through harassment and assault from fox news but this broad is cut from the same right wing cloth. Then y’all get mad when she shows her true colors defending black face and trump’s inadequacy. Instead mainstream media gave her her own shown when she left fox news. Literally white privilege at it’s finest.
Yeah for sure! Can’t stand her. Dont forget her jesus is white rant
Santa too, don’t forget!! Oh & Mary, Mother of God, was from Nazareth. Jesus would never have been “white”
He legit tweeted yesterday about he knew it was a pandemic in January, did a awesome job closing the borders to China and how this is all just about his mistakes with talking to media. 🙄
When there’s no leadership and people are dying and cases are rising-exponentially and there still aren’t enough tests. Yea someone needs to get called out fo me that BS. Considering this turkey was saying it would all vanish a week ago he can kiss my grits.
Go cry about it to white Santa, Megyn.
I hate that Charlize made her more likeable to me. I’d honestly forgotten what an asshole she is.
Oh Megyn, bless your heart, please take a seat and stay off social media. Sites are working around the clock to remove misinformation. Please don’t make their job even more difficult.
But she’s not tired of him dodging & deflecting blame? Ok.
For Christmas, I’m going to write a letter to white Santa and maybe say a prayer to white Jesus that I never have to see this trick’s face again.
MK is the poster child for white privilege. Definitely attention seeking and tone deaf as always. If this had been Obama she would have demanded an investigation and impeachment. GFY MK
What a moron!!!!! This chick needs to keep her mouth shut, and crawl back under the rock from which she came out of!
She can STFU ! So clueless.
No the press is right about point out Trump’s screw ups on his handling of this pandemic.
“Thoughts and prayers!” – White Jesus
She got a new nose job.
Also…China has all but eradicated the virus now. Maybe instead of mocking and blaming we could try some freaking diplomacy and replicate their measures…we will NOT be done on the same timeline at this point and every week will do more and more damage to the economy. Also…we could use their ventilators.
I mean, I’m tired of Megyn Kelly, but I guess we all just have to deal with things we’re tired of Megynnnn.
It confuses me that she spends a fraction of a second defending this man after the disgusting things he said to her and about her.
Right? She’s been drinking too much of the kool-aid.
Well, I’m tired of having a narcissistic, incompetent president. So there.
meghan kelly who? who is that? /s
It’s not an either/or situation. Coronavirus is giving most of us plenty of downtime – more than enough time to focus on what we can do AND talk about Trump’s failures.
WHO ???!!!!
I can’t stand this woman! It’s funny how she didn’t mention Trump blaming Obama for the Coronavirus. Speaking of Obama, in 2017 his administration briefed Trump’s team on how to prepare for a pandemic like the Coronavirus. However, Trump wasn’t interested. One cabinet member fell asleep! Interesting read: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com/trump-appointees-trained-pandemic-response-in-2016-2020-3%3famp
When the f*ck exactly Republicans think Trump’s actions actually become his responsibility. When he catches it shaking hands? Gets half the Senate killed? When he falls down a flight of stairs and breaks his leg? The people want to know.