Megyn Kelly is tired of Donald Trump being blamed for making a pandemic more deadly

I feel like most reasonable people have likely been self-isolating for a week or thereabouts. Isn’t it sort of crazy that in that time, there are so few people showing their asses on social media? Yes, we got Vanessa Hudgens high as a kite, talking about how it’s super-inevitable that, like, millions of people will die but, like, what about Coachella. I honestly expected more of that, more people saying stupid, morbid sh-t on Twitter and Instagram. Maybe I’m just following the wrong people, but it does seem like there haven’t been too many cases. But here’s something which will probably signal a shift in conservatives showing their asses: Megyn Kelly bitching about how “the news” is bombarding people with information about how Donald Trump has f–ked up.

I am so sick of seeking the news on Coronavirus and constantly getting bombarded w/how it’s all Trump’s fault or what Trump is calling the damn virus. Can we focus on what needs to be done right now and play the blame/political game later? Good Lord. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 18, 2020

This is so dumb. The stupid reasoning of this in particular: “Can we focus on what needs to be done right now and play the blame/political game later?” We are literally focusing on what needs to be done, that is why TRUMP IS GETTING THE BLAME. Because he was so unprepared! Because up until a few days ago, he was lying his ass off about everything to do about coronavirus. He called it a “Democrat hoax.” He’s is STILL calling it “China Virus,” as if racism and culture-wars will solve a global pandemic. He delayed testing because he thought the numbers would “hurt” his re-election. He’s been playing politics with a global health crisis and he’s been doing it BADLY. We are blaming Trump because his direct actions and inactions have made this pandemic WORSE.

Is Megyn Kelly trying time get her job back at Fox? She could just send them an email. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 19, 2020