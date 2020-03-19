Gal Gadot organized a celebrity-cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’: cringey or fine?

It always kills me a little bit when John Lennon’s “Imagine” is discussed like it’s a universal song appealing to everyone. I think it’s a beautiful song, don’t get me wrong. But the lyrics are subversive as hell. “Imagine there’s no countries/It isn’t hard to do/Nothing to kill or die for/And no religion too…” When people sing the song, I don’t think they actually understand the politics or atheism behind Lennon’s lyrics. Anyway, Gal Gadot apparently thought it would be a good idea to get her celebrity friends to contribute to a joint version of “Imagine,” because everybody’s isolated for the coronavirus. Here it is:

“We are in this together, we will get through it together.” Gal Gadot just posted a video of her and other artists (who are also quarantined because of the COVID-19) singing Imagine by John Lennon on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/fRV6GhAF92 — best of gal (@bestofgaI) March 19, 2020

Celebrities who should just release their own solo covers of “Imagine”: James Marsden (!!), Amy Adams, Zoe Kravitz, Norah Jones, Chris O’Dowd and Maya Rudolph.

Anyway, is this A) cool, B) not cool, C) bizarrely subversive, D) inappropriate for this particular pandemic moment, or E) just a massive cringe? I honestly can’t decide. Most of the comments I’ve seen on twitter is that this is a massive cringe-fest, end of. But quite honestly, I wish more celebrities were giving us content in general, both bad and good (and cringe-y and inspo and weird and everything else). You know they’re bored and trying to amuse themselves. So let’s have a celebrity sing-along for “Hey Jude” next or something.