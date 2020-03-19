Gal Gadot organized a celebrity-cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’: cringey or fine?

It always kills me a little bit when John Lennon’s “Imagine” is discussed like it’s a universal song appealing to everyone. I think it’s a beautiful song, don’t get me wrong. But the lyrics are subversive as hell. “Imagine there’s no countries/It isn’t hard to do/Nothing to kill or die for/And no religion too…” When people sing the song, I don’t think they actually understand the politics or atheism behind Lennon’s lyrics. Anyway, Gal Gadot apparently thought it would be a good idea to get her celebrity friends to contribute to a joint version of “Imagine,” because everybody’s isolated for the coronavirus. Here it is:
“We are in this together, we will get through it together.”
Celebrities who should just release their own solo covers of “Imagine”: James Marsden (!!), Amy Adams, Zoe Kravitz, Norah Jones, Chris O’Dowd and Maya Rudolph.
Anyway, is this A) cool, B) not cool, C) bizarrely subversive, D) inappropriate for this particular pandemic moment, or E) just a massive cringe? I honestly can’t decide. Most of the comments I’ve seen on twitter is that this is a massive cringe-fest, end of. But quite honestly, I wish more celebrities were giving us content in general, both bad and good (and cringe-y and inspo and weird and everything else). You know they’re bored and trying to amuse themselves. So let’s have a celebrity sing-along for “Hey Jude” next or something.
Why do they think this will help?
Hug the world.
Replying to my own comment because “Hug the World,” which I bet a lot of Celebitchies will know, is lead character Cher’s do-gooder prom theme in “Clueless.”
Errr.
1) I don’t like Gal G.
2) I hate this song with I find cringe-worthy in and of itself
3) I am annoyed by celebrities putting too much “”"content”"” out there
4) total cringe-fest that I watched until the end… :-/
5) why?
Huge Beatles fan here. Lennon was a genius. But I can’t stand this song. As Elvis Costello sang, “Was it a millionaire who said, ‘Imagine no possessions’?” (And that line goes for the people participating in this stunt as much as it applies to Lennon). Moreover this song gets trotted out all the time when it’s not really appropriate. Like this time. This isn’t a war. It’s a public health crisis. Find a song about washing your hands.
She seems like a nice person but my vote is CRINGE.
Agree with all your points. This is tone deaf.
Cringe
But yes James Marsden can keep singing
Oh James Marsden….
Massive cringe
I’ve never liked this song, so major cringe for me.
Ive never liked it either. It’s massively overrated.
I’ve also never liked it, I’m usually all alone on that.
At least she didn’t lick an airplane toilet, yeah that’s the bar now.
Completely tone deaf. Literally and figuratively speaking.
Imagine seeing other celebrities donating to their food banks or donating supplies and you decide that organizing this mess was the way to go in order to help people out during this difficult time.
Sam, Agree 100%
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated $1Million to food organizations.
Why are more wealthy/celebs not doing the same?
Start giving and publicize it all you want to, but do something more than cheap talk.
Ciara and Russell Wilson have donated 1 million meals to the Seattle food bank. Ayesha and Steph Curry also donated to the Oakland food bank.
I know some might say that “maybe they donated but don’t want anyone to know.” My response is that if you can take part in that cringe fest of a video, surely we’d have known they donated as well.
They got dragged by everyone for this. I mean….this is the wrong sentiment right now when people are scared they are going to run out of food, some have lost their jobs, others are sick, or have symptoms and can’t get tested. I want to slap people.
What is the wrong sentiment, exactly? I’m quite shocked by the response. Lyrics are “subversive”? They are pretty explicit. People don’t understand politics or atheism? Or perhaps they like the song because they do? How many songs with religious undertones are atheists supposed to swallow as “unifying”? Pledge of allegiance, anyone?
At the same time, the song is gentle, it’s not “bring down your government”, it’s “imagine”. What’s wrong with imagining that countries and religions don’t exist to gain more empathy for fellow human beings regardless of their nationality and faith? In our day, when the president is screaming “Chinese virus”, you think it’s the “wrong” sentiment?
Because singing this song right now is totally tone deaf and also this sucks.
This is tone deaf as hell. Especially the song lyrics sung by the organiser of this cringe fest
I agree with you @el.
I don’t like this song, I never have, but I also can’t get on board with this being anything other than some celebrities trying to put something positive and unifying into the world. (maybe they succeeded in that people are unifying in hating it?).
But a lot of people are home and reminders that we’re not alone are a good thing.
There is no question that people need financial help and that will only get worse, but “social distancing” has real potential to turn this into a mental health crisis as well, anything and everything that people are trying to help people feel connected is a positive.
Massive cringe. One post on Twitter summed it up perfectly:
Regular people: How will I pay my bills?
Celebrities: Let’s sing Imagine
And that pretty much sums up how I feel about this. It’s massively tone deaf. You want to impress me? Donate your money to help buy tests which are widely UNAVAILABLE to regular folks.
Is it a choice? Did singing this song prevent them from donating? Did they spend millions producing it or too much time singing? I don’t understand this false dichotomy.
Agreed 100%, VV.
Maybe I’m just old, but I don’t need celebrity content like this. I definitely enjoy the curated celebrity content on Celebitchy and a few of my fav blogs, but actors are so extra. When they aren’t making movies or working on plays they want to entertain. It’s what they know how to do, and it’s grating during a pandemic when everyone is stuck at home in our less luxurious places, watching them pass the time. Tone deaf. Donate money to the less fortunate. Entertain us that way.
It’s incredibly cringey, yes.
But I don’t know that it’s fair to say they haven’t done anything to actually help. Just because people don’t advertise “I gave a million dollars, aren’t I great?” type things doesn’t mean they haven’t donated. I always find it a bit tacky when celebrities post mid-crisis about the dollar figure they’ve given.
After the fact, okay, whatever. But during? That seems as tone deaf as singing a song. Plus it sets them up for all the “You’re worth $50 million and you only donated $1 million?? Selfish!” type comments.
Imagine thinking donating money and telling people about it in order to encourage others who have the means to do so as well during a crisis is tacky and tone deaf but seeing a bunch of rich celebs sing Imagine from their mansions during a global pandemic isn’t.
Not once did I say donating money and telling people in order to encourage them to do the same is tone deaf. I simply said that when people start talking dollar figures, it can be cringey, just like this whole singalong is.
Which I also said was cringey (first sentence I wrote, actually), but no, I don’t see it as problematic. When Lin Manuel Miranda dropped a new Hamilton song on Instagram as a quarantine-boredom-alleviator, it was awesome. This is basically the same kind of thing, just not as creative or interesting.
I love the song but not appropriate for what is going on. We don’t want to imagine those things right now! I do like the people who sang it though. I just wish they had picked a different song. It’s generally cool but rather than be uplifting right now, it feels macabre.
Wow, such cynicism.
The lyric “no countries” you mentioned – it means Imagine we don’t divide and judge ourselves based on the country we are from.
People look up to celebrities. If this brings joy to anyone, their job is done.
And here I am defending John Lennon withour even being a John Lennon fan.
Laalaa, there is an audience. They are pleasing somebody. Not me, but their fans must love it.
I think it’s well-intentioned and totally fine? We don’t know that they haven’t also donated money or food or whatever. They just did something to maybe make people who are fans of these particular celebrities happy. There’s absolutely no harm in that.
We don’t know that they haven’t also donated money or food or whatever.
I agree on this. Not every celeb likes to parade their charity. George Michael did a ton of charity stuff and it was revealed only after he passed away, if I recall correctly.
Some do it silently, some other pimp it. That said, it is good to see famous rich and privileged people return a bit of the luck they had.
Cringe. I mean it’s not Vanessa Hudgens level of inappropriateness but it’s still not great.
Thousand of people have died. Thousands more will die. It’s an international health crisis that will impact everyone of us for years.
Rich people having a singalong safe in their mansions just seems so tone deaf.
Across the Universe would have been better and easier for many to sing.
Granted the whole thing is cringe and unnecessary and just people showing they’re famous and can “sing” (James can ok). They should have set it up to donating $1 for every comment or something. Granted musicians are giving free concerts, but maybe because it’s their profession it feels less gimicky?