Why does Donald Trump keep pushing hydrochloroquine as a magic ‘cure’?

I do think it’s beneficial for people to stop paying attention to the news – specifically Donald Trump’s press conferences – for days and weeks at a time. I believe even seasoned political reporters and professional politicos get caught up in the hourly and daily news cycles and they miss the forest for the trees. Donald Trump actively minimized the coronavirus pandemic. He lied about it because his pea brain could barely comprehend the danger. He downplayed the threat at every level. It’s that simple. There are still people reporting today that “there was a memo in January!” Yeah, duh. We f–king knew how bad it was in China and we hoped our government was on top of it. They weren’t. They have blood and coronavirus on their hands.
What’s especially pathetic specifically about Trump’s performance is that every single day it’s more obvious that his mind (which is in clear cognitive decline) can only retain bits and pieces of information from his own executive briefings. So instead of a comprehensive understanding of the situation, we get Trump saying random sh-t about hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug which has *some* efficacy in fighting the virus. There is nowhere near enough evidence to show that everyone with the virus should take it. You wouldn’t know that from Trump’s briefings though. Which begs the question: who is telling Trump to stand up there and lie about this sh-t? Jared Kushner and Rudy Giuliani, of course.
As he stares down a pandemic, economic collapse and a political crisis of his own, President Trump thinks he may have found a silver bullet: hydroxychloroquine. He hears about the controversial anti-malarial drug on the phone from friends in New York, including from his personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani. He hears about it in White House meetings from some advisers eager to please the boss, who share anecdotes of the drug working on covid-19 patients. And he hears about it on television, from physicians on Fox News Channel panels who tout its efficacy.
In fact, Fox host Laura Ingraham and two doctors who are regular on-air guests in what she dubs her “medicine cabinet” visited the White House last Friday for a private meeting with Trump to talk up the drug, according to two White House officials and another person familiar with the meeting. Never mind that hydroxychloroquine is an unproven treatment for covid-19 and is still in the testing stages, or that it has dangerous side effects for some, or that medical professionals are divided on its capability. The infectious-disease expert on Trump’s coronavirus task force, Anthony S. Fauci, has privately pleaded with the president to be more cautious.
But Trump — who famously has said he trusts his gut more than anything an expert could counsel him — is again letting his impulses guide what he tells a locked-down nation eager to return to normal. In the past several days, he has been advocating that people infected with the novel coronavirus consider taking hydroxychloroquine in consultation with their doctors. He remarked Sunday that “a lot of people are saying” patients should take the drug and called it “a very special thing.” As the president has said repeatedly, “What do you have to lose?”
Trump’s swift embrace of hydroxychloroquine — as well as azithromycin, which he has hyped as “one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine” — illustrates the degree to which the president prioritizes anecdote and feeling over science and fact. It also has provoked an ugly divide within a White House already besieged as it struggles to make up for lost time in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
This is where we are. A game-show reality star president shilling phoney “cures” from the White House podium in the middle of a global pandemic. on the say-so of people like Rudy Giuliani. This is what you wanted, red states. But her emails, amirite? Anyway, I suspect if you’re reading this, you’re already appalled by this sh-t. But tell your friends: just stop watching this absolute moron. Stop giving him air. Stop paying attention to his Nazi rallies from the White House.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
This is the medication that I take for my lupus and it causes me great stress knowing it may be hoarded and become unavailable to me soon.
I am so sorry you have to worry about that. I hope your doctor can advise you and support you.
Me too! I picked up 90 days supply about the second week of March but I’m already nervous I won’t be able to refill it, in a body that does not respond properly to stress.
Also: my boss keeps repeating the hydroxychloroquine cure crap, and he made the comment last week that I am “probably the safest of all of us.” Ummm no, sir, I’m probably going to have it the worst of all of us but thanks for staying tuned in to Fox News. I was tested last night and now I can’t go back to work until the results come back.
$$$$.
I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if that two bit wanna-be mob family bought a big stake in it. Profiteering never stops with them.
He did. https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e8c41d7c5b6e1d10a696280
They did. He has a an important financial stake in the French company (Sanofi) that produces the drug
This article misses the real reason for Trump’s push of this drug: one of the largest manufacturers of the drug, Novartis, previously paid Michael Cohen more than $1 million for “healthcare policy insight”, whatever that is. You can bet that most of that money went straight on to Cohen’s main client.
And now the US government has ordered 29 million doses of it. Hmm, wonder if Cohen’s main client is getting any kickbacks from that.
There has to be a money trail that ties this grifter family to hydroxychloroquine profits.
Anyone remembers: “ I alone can fix it”…..,
Or “I take no responsibility.”
We will remember in November COVID #45.
Exactly as others have said, Trump disgustingly has a financial interest in hydrochloroquine: https://www.salon.com/2020/04/07/trump-holds-financial-interest-in-pharmaceutical-company-that-produces-hydroxychloroquine-nyt_partner/
He and his family have financial stakes in the companies that make the drug.
He has used our tax dollars and purchased massive amounts of it for the Department of Defense and FEMA.
Illegal self-dealing at its most blatant.
I can’t with this complete moron. “What do you have to lose?” Are you kidding me!? How about my LIFE A$$hole! How anyone can still support this dangerously stupid piece of garbage is beyond me.
And meantime Gothamist has just reported that in my city, NYC, covid deaths are being massively undercounted. This is madness.
I was watching a clip where reporters ask Dr. Fauci and Trump would not allow the doctor to answer. And when the reporters called him out to let the doctor answer he said that he answered their questions. And then I watched Navarro state he can examine and summarize medical statistics because of his PhD. Which is a crock of horse shit. His degree is in economics And he believes that enables him to interpret medical studies and stats. The sad part is many Americans will sit their and drink the Cool-Aid these idiots are pouring.
I would not be surprised at all of kickbacks.
We have a clown in the top position in the country and he is surrounded by jesters he appointed. I cannot wait to vote him out of office.
I take Hydroxychloroquine for Scleroderma. It helps my lungs & kidneys and I
may not be able to get it soon. My medical team is as nervous about that as I am. The Fox Drs who sell their license for fame don’t tell you that major side effects include seizures, heart complications (Heart arrhythmia or even eventually stop it because it drops so low), can cause damage nerves in your eyes and cause I’m macular degeneration. I have to have my eyes & heart tested regularly and because I had no heart problem before & I now have a loop recorder in my chest to monitor my heart rate that drops as low as 30. But it keeps my kidneys and lungs from drowning in fluid & helps my joints that have turned to stone, I am not a transplant candidate and it’s been a savior for me.. though a tricky one. They also don’t tell you it does not mix with a lot of medication that most Americans are on.. blood pressure meds is among those meds. It is also a medication that dosage needs to be monitored. Dr. Fauci himself said it takes high doses of hydroxychloroquine if it even worked.. and that’s tricky because this drug if given even a bit too much will cause death or irreversible harm. I still say Trump has some kind of stake in the company or something. He’s like a dog with a bone on this & refuses to let go.
PT Barnum, alive and well, still hawking. I’m pleased this is getting media coverage and it’s covered here. DT’s relationship with Deutche bank is getting some coverage, more is needed.
There’s a guy on Twitter who calls himself the Hoarse Whisperer (who I discovered from comments right here on Celebitchy!) who speaks a lot about malignant narcissism. He says Trump doesn’t even care if it works or not- he only cares that he gets praise for it right now. Tomorrow or a week from now or a month from now doesn’t matter, only what he gets credit for right now. The sad thing is that he will win this because a lot of people recover from coronavirus anyway, and if they recover and they took Plaquenil he can claim it was a miracle cure because there are no control groups to prove otherwise. [Sob]