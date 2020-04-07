Prince William is ‘gravely concerned’ about the mental health of NHS workers

As we discussed in this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast – in addition to noting it repeatedly on this blog for years – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always believed that announcing a future event or announcing their keenness for some issue “counts” as advocacy or some kind of royal work. The past nine years of their marriage is littered with examples of Will & Kate treating their hype as actual work.
It’s been happening a lot with Will and Kate in coronavirus isolation too – they don’t know what to do with themselves other than remind people of their keenness, and how William “wants” to go back to air-ambulance piloting, or that they’re “thinking” about mental health and the virus. Nevermind the fact that W&K made a big deal three weeks ago or so about how they were keen to set aside their mental health “work” to focus on being keen about corona. It’s all a jumble of expectations and plans to eventually be keen, and at the end of the day, Will & Kate have done very little. Now William wants credit for being “gravely concerned” about healthcare workers. So concerned that he made a call and ordered some of his staffers to do some things.
Prince William has answered an SOS from NHS workers battling Covid-19 after being left “gravely concerned” by the lack of support some are receiving. William last week ordered aides from his Royal Foundation to hold meetings with a number of charities representing frontline staff. His dramatic intervention comes amid growing criticism of the Government’s handling of the crisis. And we can reveal that the future King has ordered his own charity-arm to come to the rescue by “urgently intensifying” the support they offer.
The Sun understands Wills, 37, is particularly worried about the mental strain many of those working for the NHS are currently suffering. And both he and wife Kate, 38, are fearful many will need support in the future which is not currently on offer.
Yesterday a Royal source said: “There is a huge amount of work currently going on behind the scenes to support emergency workers which William and Kate are throwing their weight behind. Through their Royal Foundation, the Duke and Duchess had always planned to roll out additional support this year to 999 workers. But the current crisis has led to William and Kate telling their team to urgently intensify this work. Ideas being discussed include awarding grants to charities to enable them to roll out extra services. But William wants to go further. He is keen to try and connect the many different groups working in the field and pull them together under one umbrella through his Foundation. The Foundation has held urgent meetings with different organisations and William and Kate are asking to see a plan in place within weeks.”
“…Pull them together under one umbrella through his Foundation…” Don’t do it. I still say that Will & Kate screwed over several good charities by putting them under their foundation’s “umbrella.” Kate’s patronage, The Art Room, already had to suspend their operations because they don’t have any money, because they agreed to this “umbrella” scheme and now all of their old donations are being funneled to the Royal Foundation. That will continue to happen because of the Cambridges’ lazy schemes – all they want is the glory, the embiggening of having “done something” for charity without actually having to, you know, actually focus on the charity or the issue in a real way. So we get things like Struggle Surveys and The Art Room closings and celebrities having to cover for Kate’s inability to show up to one EACH gala a year. In addition to all of that… William still just wants credit for making a few calls and ordering his staff to work on a new scheme. That’s it.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
THE PTSD that health care workers will face will be unprecedented in living memory. Maybe take just a week or so to ease off complaining about people trying to do something.
That is why I think the Cambridges should stay far away. Because they have such a bad track record when it comes to their charity work. Not only are they both just lazy and their charities like The Art Room and EACH are suffering/have suffered, their foundation financials are terrible according to the official audits. I rather people who actually can help and have a good record of helping people actually help the NHS. Not the couple who’s one half had joked about the virus.
Can they change? Sure but after a decade of mediocrity and lacklustre help I’m not holding my breath
William will gaslight them about how fragile they are and tell them he’s bored.
People care about healthcare workers. The point is whether William is going to be able to help or use them so he can have good pr.
Would you really give money to their Foundation? They’ll just throw themselves another yacht race.
I find the umbrella scheme extremely creepy. Hands off that money, William. Waste your own cash, not money intended to help people.
What exactly are Will and Kate trying to do other than make themselves look good?
William is not one to talk. The ugly faces he made at the event where his brother and sister in law were show he needs to get his head together. He should stay out of it and let professionals deal with it. There are already help lines set up and people on call for help. He’s just in the way.
OMG, their PR person needs to stop. “dramatic intervention”??
Also, this makes it sound like Will and Kate aren’t doing any work. They’re telling their staffers to work more.
I’m sure William is worried about NHS workers.
But he doesn’t care about his brother, sister in law, or nephew’s mental health.
I really cannot imagine the pressure that healthcare workers are going through. I know my own mental health is suffering majorly. I have a tendency towards anxiety and depression but haven’t had to treat it specifically since college. I’m ADHD as well, which REALLY doesn’t mix well with working and living at home with everything going on in the world. Nervous energy is rough. My sister in law is an RN here in NS, my childhood best friend is an RN, and I have a friend who’s a primary care physician in BC as well as another great friend who’s an RN in BC. My SIL ended up having to stop work for two weeks because she and our 4 year old niece developed fevers. We think they just had one of the ‘usual’ viruses that makes the rounds during late winter because they’re both luckily fine now.
I’m just trying to follow little pieces of joy wherever I can. I went out in the yard yesterday because it had warmed up a lot. I have crocuses blooming, the pond goldfish are starting to become active again – and I found a few little smaller ones roaming the pond yesterday which is great because I was afraid a summer drought had decimated their population too much to recover. I had actually avoided looking for them until yesterday after that drought. But it gave me so much hope in a time where it just seems so bleak.
I think we’re going to see a lot of people needing treatment for PTSD after this. I can only imagine that the health care workers in Italy where they had to decide who lives and who dies are going through a massively heartbreaking time right now. I have so much love for the people who signed up for health care jobs knowing that there’s always a possibility of something like this happening. There are some less than stellar people in healthcare like any other job – but the vast majority are just doing such an amazing job.
I finally realize that William and Kate have no ideas.
They are truly just figureheads in a world of action.
They just want to take credit for other people’s work forever.
I truly hope there’s a real societal shift in how we treat frontline workers& views on access to affordable healthcare when we get through this pandemic.
In Britain people are clapping for NHS workers but a very short time ago William’s friends at the Sun were calling for junior doctors to be sacked because of proposed industrial action for better pay. People like Piers Morgan are lauding immigrants who make up a lot of NHS& care workers but arguments about value immigrants bring to Britain were shouted down during the Brexit debate.
After briefing the press about Harry’s mental health after the African journey documentary in a derogatory way, royals don’t have credibility to me on mental health, but good for them if they support campaigns etc on this issue.
Speaking of no ideas, the Queen snags Sara Latham& now the Sussexes’ social media guy works for the Cambridges. Good for these staffers that they got other roles- guess goes against Fail piece that Sussexes’ employees wouldn’t be picked up by other households & how they had been left jobless by the ruthless Sussexes. Funny how Sara won’t be ‘too political’ a hire for the Queen & I’m guessing whatever new flavour the social media guy brings to Cambridges’ social media won’t be ‘’unroyal’ now.
“He is keen to try and connect the many different groups working in the field and pull them together under one umbrella through his Foundation.”
Another piece of the puzzle. I really believe Will and Kate lazy schemes are what really made Harry look and think ” Meghan is right- this is fucked up” . That theory about Meghan being ” I see you” about they trying to grab funds from the cooking book is so TRUE! Remember: the first step Harry took was to part ways with his brother and split their households. A completely understandable move that infuriated William to the point he started his smear campaign.
Make no mistake: Will and Kate are in this together. Willis is calling himself next King, Charles is looking over his shoulder and counting the days until the situation with Harry will be revised because he knows something is wrong in Will´scamp and that no amount of spinning will cover their traces…
If this pattern continue I would not be surprised if Charles camp leak dirt on Will as a warning shot: that guy has been waiting for decades and will not tolerate his son trying to steal his thunder.
Charles and Camilla got out of quarantine awfully fast. I think Charles felt the urgency to rein in William.
and I cannot blame Charles! He is following his country´s standards, after all, but I have the feeling, could he trust William not to be thirsty, he would have returned only after Camila was out of quarantine.
ITA. Charles could see William’s plan from a country mile away. It was obvious what William & Kate were up to. Charles has to re-emerge and reclaim his & Camilla’s positions as heir.
Well I hope they can really help because this is real and no longer time to joke or peacock around.
I’m sorry. I couldn’t help but laugh at some language they used in this excerpted article.
“Urgently Intensify” is my new favorite phrase. For some reason it reminds me of the “Do you want to know more?” type news reels in the Starship Troopers movie.
Loved the reference!
Whoa he’s starting to look like Fred Windsor
I can imagine Cain’s face when Meghan told him all the Cookbook money was going to the Hub.
He must have huff and puff and said I am going tell Grannie, banish you guys to a land far away, and take away Harry’s cermoniol honors.
Now all Cain and unable are doing, photo-ops with obselete phones in a livingroom turned into an office in a hurry.
He should hold his tongue. Preferably forever, a king braying like a donkey isn’t very regal.
How much money are they going to actually put down?
How will resources going to distributed?
This can be a really great opportunity to really make a difference, and if they do manage to get something constructive done, then I would really commend them – no snark there.
On a side note, I like how the article embiggened Will’s ‘future statesman / future kinging’ superhero persona by shading the government. It’s like these reporters always need to put someone down in order to make him look good.
Exactly! If they genuinely do something that actually helps these people, I will commend them for it. But I’m not holding my breath as I’ve said above because they both have a track record of saying things are going to be done yet most of the time nothing is.
Remember when William said he was going to help Grenfell victims? He launched the National Emergencies Trust 2+ YEARS after the incident and his initial visit. And I don’t think its was their idea they were just there for the launch (or it could have been)
Or Kate’s Broken Britain. We got a press release saying Kate would release a “body of work” at the end of 2019? We’re in the second quarter of 2020 and nothing. I know the virus has put a damper of plans but did they even have plans in the first place?
This is one time where I’d rather they do what they usually do and throw their names to a fully formed project that’ll actually make a difference. Don’t take credit but provide support. Or stay out of the way all together.
Ah Wills. Dramatically coming to the rescue! It does seem that all he is capable of doing is picking up the phone and telling his flunkies to do something. In other words, pawning off his feelings of discomfort to others and expect them to act. “Ideas being discussed” is pretty much his mojo. There is no concrete help going to anyone in the NHS right now from them, if you read through the lines. He and Kate are truly paralyzed beyond belief when it comes to stepping up.
Meanwhile, Eugenie has been going full throttle on her Instagram stories promoting ways to get PPE and food/soup deliveries to the NHS folks.
Speaking of support, Kate is supposed to be a keen supporter of nurses so I guess we’ll be hearing from her about that. Or not.
She won’t do anything that might create expectations of her. So far, she’s treating these groups like they’rejust backdrops for her pr.
His whole foundation “umbrella scheme” actually just sounds like money laundering to me. All respectable non-profits need to run away if they want to keep going.