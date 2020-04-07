Prince William is ‘gravely concerned’ about the mental health of NHS workers

As we discussed in this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast – in addition to noting it repeatedly on this blog for years – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always believed that announcing a future event or announcing their keenness for some issue “counts” as advocacy or some kind of royal work. The past nine years of their marriage is littered with examples of Will & Kate treating their hype as actual work.

It’s been happening a lot with Will and Kate in coronavirus isolation too – they don’t know what to do with themselves other than remind people of their keenness, and how William “wants” to go back to air-ambulance piloting, or that they’re “thinking” about mental health and the virus. Nevermind the fact that W&K made a big deal three weeks ago or so about how they were keen to set aside their mental health “work” to focus on being keen about corona. It’s all a jumble of expectations and plans to eventually be keen, and at the end of the day, Will & Kate have done very little. Now William wants credit for being “gravely concerned” about healthcare workers. So concerned that he made a call and ordered some of his staffers to do some things.

Prince William has answered an SOS from NHS workers battling Covid-19 after being left “gravely concerned” by the lack of support some are receiving. William last week ordered aides from his Royal Foundation to hold meetings with a number of charities representing frontline staff. His dramatic intervention comes amid growing criticism of the Government’s handling of the crisis. And we can reveal that the future King has ordered his own charity-arm to come to the rescue by “urgently intensifying” the support they offer. The Sun understands Wills, 37, is particularly worried about the mental strain many of those working for the NHS are currently suffering. And both he and wife Kate, 38, are fearful many will need support in the future which is not currently on offer. Yesterday a Royal source said: “There is a huge amount of work currently going on behind the scenes to support emergency workers which William and Kate are throwing their weight behind. Through their Royal Foundation, the Duke and Duchess had always planned to roll out additional support this year to 999 workers. But the current crisis has led to William and Kate telling their team to urgently intensify this work. Ideas being discussed include awarding grants to charities to enable them to roll out extra services. But William wants to go further. He is keen to try and connect the many different groups working in the field and pull them together under one umbrella through his Foundation. The Foundation has held urgent meetings with different organisations and William and Kate are asking to see a plan in place within weeks.”

[From The Sun]

“…Pull them together under one umbrella through his Foundation…” Don’t do it. I still say that Will & Kate screwed over several good charities by putting them under their foundation’s “umbrella.” Kate’s patronage, The Art Room, already had to suspend their operations because they don’t have any money, because they agreed to this “umbrella” scheme and now all of their old donations are being funneled to the Royal Foundation. That will continue to happen because of the Cambridges’ lazy schemes – all they want is the glory, the embiggening of having “done something” for charity without actually having to, you know, actually focus on the charity or the issue in a real way. So we get things like Struggle Surveys and The Art Room closings and celebrities having to cover for Kate’s inability to show up to one EACH gala a year. In addition to all of that… William still just wants credit for making a few calls and ordering his staff to work on a new scheme. That’s it.