Prime minister Boris Johnson is now in intensive care for the coronavirus

Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, right around the same time the Queen’s coronavirus speech aired on television and radio around Britain. The prime minister announced his positive coronavirus test on March 27th, and before Sunday (April 5th), BoJo had been quarantined at home. Apparently, he was getting sicker and sicker in isolation, and he still had a fever after a week. He also had problems breathing. So he was admitted to the hospital and the official line was that he was just there for “tests.” 24 hours later, he was put into intensive care.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, Downing Street has said. A spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and was receiving “excellent care”. Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, the spokesman added.
The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday evening. The Queen has been kept informed about Mr Johnson’s health by No 10, according to Buckingham Palace.
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason said the prime minister was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to intensive care. However, he has not been put on a ventilator.
A No 10 statement read: “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”
It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”
I’m not entirely sure why 10 Downing Street is fighting the notion that Boris might be on a ventilator – in all statements, they seem to be stressing that quite heavily. If the man needs a ventilator, he should be on a ventilator. Maybe he’s truly not on one. But it does sound like his case of the virus is really quite bad. I feel for him and for the British people – I know BoJo wasn’t everyone’s choice, but it sucks to be so bereft of leadership in this moment in history. And good lord, Boris is expecting a child with his partner/girlfriend Carrie Symonds too. She’s six months pregnant and she’s recovering from her bout of coronavirus as well, and she’s apparently not allowed to visit him in intensive care.
Yikes, I wish him well. Too many world leaders did not take this virus seriously and Im sure many of them have the virus but aren’t saying it publicly.
I feel bad for his partner. No matter they have awful political views, I bet she’s scared of loosing her unborn baby’s father. I wouldn’t wish that on any pregnant woman.
I do very much feel for her; my neighbour is seven months pregnant and I’ve been trying to help where possible but no amount of dropping of groceries can assist with the pure panic I can see she’s feeling.
Yes, I feel bad for her. And for him – political views aside, this virus is devastating and I don’t want anyone to suffer from it.
One world leader deserves this. And it’s not Boris Johnson. 🤭
They stress it because being on a ventilator would mean it’s critical, and intensive care does not equal critical, so I don’t believe they would lie about this.
Hopefully he gets well soon!!
I’ve read on some doctor forums that the death rate for ventilator patient with COVID is 70-85%. So that’s probably why they are stressing he’s not on a vent.
Yes, being on a ventilator means that your lungs aren’t functioning and that you’ve had to be sedated to be intubated… Whether the head of state is conscious or not has implications for a government. And you usually intubate for a while not only for a couple of hours or day and you don’t know how the lungs will respond once you extubate: it’s not a small procedure and it’ll impacts the job of the other cabinet members and of the Parliament.
That being said, ICU is always critical care. If BoJo, or anyone else are transferred to the ICU, it’s because the medical staff believe that their state might change for the worst rapidly. Especially right now, the ICU is the worst place in the hospital
Yup, it shouldn’t surprise people that the leader of the country will get the most cautious treatment. If it was really, really critical, I doubt we’d be hearing about his location.
And the point that he was moved to ICU simply because then it will be easiest/most expedient to get him on to ventilation if it’s needed is basic logic. I don’t know what the desire to search for conspiracy theories are but some people need them, I suppose.
But they have lied and downplayed his illness for days.
He was meant to be back at work Friday.
Sunday he went into hospital for ‘routine tests’.
Monday he was meant to be working from his hospital bed but hours later he was moved to ICU to be close to ventilators as a ‘precautionary measure’.
Eventually they admitted late last night that he had been given supplementary oxygen.
This morning they were adamant there was no ventilation.
Ironically the minister who announced that is now in self-isolation too…
And Cummings (our unelected PM) is now out of sight after self isolating for days. Incidentally they announced 2 days ago that Cummings’ uncle, a renowned retired judge, died of the disease…
I am by no means a Johnson’s fan, but I do feel this virus is really unpredictable..
Edit: I meant, the way it works on people, some have it mildly, some get worse really unexpectedly.
@LAALAA
The virus is predictable.
1. Spread: By droplets from an infected person
Solution: Close down non-essential business to slow down the spread
2. Symptoms: People can develop symptoms between 0 to 14 days (maybe longer). Or never develop symptoms.
Solution: Stay isolated for at least 14 days
3. Treatment: There are no vaccines. The body produces antibodies to fight the virus.
Solution: If symptoms worsen a ventilator maybe needed.
There is nothing complex about it virus.
The only complex thing is how slow the response certain countries have been.
I remembered they told us Princess Diana was doing good and about an hour later the news came out she died.
Wishing him a speedy recovery.
There are sometimes oxygen therapies they can do before intubation. I don’t know if cpap is used during this virus as an interim therapy but I agree icu is for quick action if needed even if he is only on oxygen support. We’ve seen how fast breathing can deteriorate with this virus. Including him in my prayers that he doesn’t require intubation or a medical coma. I hope he starts to recover.God Bless
Well BoJo wanted to use the herd immunity, little did he realize that it would hit so close to home.
They finally accepted the ventilators from the EU.
Is that true about the ventilators, that’s great news? The Dyson stories seem to be more about propaganda.
The Germans are taking in Patients in from the rest of the EU.
That is correct.
“Life comes at you quickly” is the perfect expression.
Herd immunity was advised by the group of independent scientists, doctors, epidemiologists etc. advising the government. He didn’t just come up with it by himself. The UK would have followed this course of action no matter who was leading the country. Either we want leaders to listen to experts or we don’t.
My understanding is that by the time COVID patients are vented, they’re also sedated and, of course, unable to talk. That’s an important distinction for a political leader and whether he’s able to fulfill that role *at all.*
There are levels of breathing support that fall short of that (BIPAP, CPAP).
My beloved grandfather just died. He was perfectly fine and the virus took him in less than 24h. He died alone because no one is allowed in hospitals right now. I am shattered. Now my grandmother is at risk too. I won’t wish this kind of thing on anyone.
I am so sorry… 💐
I’m so sorry… Hope your grandmother will be ok… This is heartbreaking… Hugs..
My sympathies to you and your family, I hope your grandmother escapes this.
I’m so sorry, that’s horrible.
That’s heart breaking.
Babsjohnson I am so so very sorry for your loss and the extra trauma of the circumstances.
So sorry, Babs.
So sorry for your loss.
I’m so sorry @Babs, this is one of my biggest fears with the virus..my elderly grandparents. So many hugs to you.
I’m so sorry for your loss.
I’m so sorry Babs.
Sorry for your loss Babs, sending love and a handhold your way.
I’m sorry Babs
Thank you all for your kind words and thoughts. We can’t even get his body back, they will burn him and we have no choice. I understand but…I just can’t.
My deepest sympathy, BabsJohnson. I’ve added your grandmother to my prayers. I pray for all those afflicted and for their families, including Johnson.
Sending you so much love, Babs <3
That’s so terrible, Babs. Hugs to you and your family.
Condolences,sending thoughts and prayers your way.
I am so sorry for your loss
I’m so sorry. Virtual hugs to you and your loved ones.
@ Babs
So sorry for your loss. Will keep your grandmother in prayers.
That’s awful! I’m so sorry. This is what is so cruel about this virus, the fact that you can’t be with your loved ones towards the end of their lives. Sending you and your Nana cosmic hugs x
This really needs to be a cautionary tale for people who aren’t taking this seriously. Wasn’t it a few weeks ago he was almost bragging about shaking hands with people who had Coronavirus? Now he’s in the hospital. I wish him well and would never wish that on anyone. I hope people will see this and start taking it seriously.
They had to close the walking trail here because all the parks are closed and people were taking advantage of the nice weather. The trail is not wide so people could not really be 6 feet apart from each other.They also had to close additional stores here because people were not honoring the 6 feet apart rule. I really don’t know what it’s going to take for people to realize this is nothing to f@ck with. And don’t get me started about people still going to church.
Agreed. They mayor of my town is about to lose his sh^t because kids won’t stop using the playgrounds and sports fields for football and soccer games. Last night he said if anyone sees people congregating like that to call 911. Chicago had to shut all the nice paths down and more and more state and national parks are doing the same. People are such ignorant, selfish fools.
And Trump hasn’t exactly been cautious in his behavior. I was glad to hear that Dr. Fauci tested negative…but that could change any time if people don’t social f^cking distance!
I was appalled by his earlier stance on the virus, I bet he wishes he could go back in time now and take it more seriously, but of course I still wish him the best and a full recovery.
All of the playgrounds and parks and everything here are closed to, and yesterday they closed all of the beaches.
My next door neighbor still insists it’s just a bad flu and that the Democrats are hyping it. Right, the entire world as we know it is in meltdown over the flu and it’s a conspiracy to boot!
His shaking hands bragging was his usual dumbass bravado chit-chat. He didn’t shake hands with any patients – doctors who were with him at that meeting came out and said that there were no patients there, it was just one of his jokes to lighten the mood that was taken out of context. It’s been mentioned above that the stance the UK took was guided by their scientists, so I don’t think it was him not taking it seriously as him trying to avoid any unnecessary panic among the Brits (who then promptly panicked anyway and went and stockpiled for good measure).
@Esmom People were doing the same here. My town didn’t mess around. 3 weeks ago they took all the rims off the basketball hoops and closed off all the playscapes in the parks.
I do wonder if they were downplaying his symptoms prior to this, or if it actually did progress that quickly. I don’t really blame them for stressing the ventilator aspect – they don’t want people to think he’s on deaths door if he’s not that bad.
There shouldn’t be so much speculation.
There is nothing wrong with saying Boris is ill and now dominic is taking over leading the government.
Then just update his condition as necessary.
@Erinn I’m guessing they may have moved him to the ICU as a precaution. It could be a possible that his breathing got worse to the point they were concerned they may have to intubate him. His breathing difficulties could have gotten worse or his oxygen level may have dropped. He may have required a high flow of oxygen that could only be administered in the ICU.
Life gives you lessons in different ways. Hopefully this is a wake up call to anyone else who didn’t think it was serious.
The fact that his condition suddenly deteriorated enough to warrant even being put into ICU as a precaution is alarming.
I may not like him or his politics but I hope he recovers as its not something to wish on anyone.
I’ve read rumours that the US leaked the seriousness of his condition, forcing the PM’s office to confirm he was moved into ICU but he’s NOT on a ventilator – not sure how true that is.
They were down playing his symptoms.
He is the Intensive Care Unit for a reason.
Dommic Cummings where to start.
Scummings has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Do you think Dominic Cumming’s influence will lessen whilst Boris is recuperating in hospital? I wonder how popular he is with the other MPs/ advisors? That’s not supposed to be a sarcastic question, I’m genuinely curious.