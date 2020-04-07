The Duke & Duchess of Sussex announce the name of their foundation: Archewell

We were all overthinking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s next moves and what they would call their charity/non-profit, and what their new Instagram brand would be. Some people suggested Spencer-Ragland, some said some variation of just their first names. But we missed the fact that their new branding could be found in little Archie’s name. Yes, Harry and Meghan have announced the name of their new foundation: Archewell.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed the name of their future foundation, and it has a special meaning. Harry and Meghan’s foundation, which has not yet been launched, will be called Archewell — a name that shares a connection with their son Archie, who turns 1 on May 6. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explain how they decided on the name, which predates their son’s name. The news was first reported after The Telegraph obtained paperwork filed by the couple in the U.S.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the couple, who officially stepped down as senior royals on March 31, said in the statement.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” the couple continued. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

With Archewell — which is still a work in progress as the couple continue to explore educational opportunities — Meghan and Harry hope to create a nonprofit that provides a wide range of charitable services. The paperwork obtained by The Telegraph also includes a number of trademarks for Archewell, which were filed for protective purposes so others cannot use the name.