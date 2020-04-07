“Naomi Campbell told Cindy Crawford that she’s ‘loving’ the quarantine” links
  • April 07, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Naomi Campbell interviews Cindy Crawford for her YouTube channel. [Jezebel]
Chris Hemsworth is still trying to make his “action hero” thing happen. [JustJared]
Matt Damon is isolating with his family in Ireland. [LaineyGossip]
Remember how cool Elle Fanning looked at Cannes last year? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Duchess Meghan should voice a honeybadger documentary next. [Pajiba]
Woody Harrelson is another one of those “your cell phone is giving you coronavirus” people and I cannot even start. [The Blemish]
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus made out in a parking lot. [Dlisted]
Remember Crown Princess Victoria’s lovely Swedish wedding? [GFY]
Conan O’Brien did an animal segment from his house. [Seriously OMG]

4 Responses to ““Naomi Campbell told Cindy Crawford that she’s ‘loving’ the quarantine” links”

  1. lucy2 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Conan’s quarantine hair looks more bananas than usual! I love him. His podcast is such a joy.

    Reply
  2. ChillyWilly says:
    April 7, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    I love Woody Harrelson’s acting so much, but my gawd is he stupid.

    Reply
  3. ChillyWilly says:
    April 7, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Diane and Norman look like they did ALL the drugs. Why are they out joy riding in a pandemic? SMH

    Reply
  4. Valerie says:
    April 7, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Oh, jesus, lmao. Woody. He’s prob good friends with Kirstie.

    I hate to say that I’m enjoying it too, because I know it all comes with a price. While I’m here self-isolating and watching another livestream or working from home, someone is dying from COVID. I know people can and will recover or never experience symptoms at all, and that gives me some hope, but there are people who will suffer. And there are people who are at risk daily because they can’t just stop going to work.

    Reply

