British prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus

I’m one of those people – I don’t believe Donald Trump even got tested for the coronavirus, despite his lies to the contrary. And have you noticed that Trump’s voice has gotten quite hoarse? His color is bad too, and no amount of orange clown makeup will cover it. Even if he got tested, I don’t think he would tell us the results. Unlike Boris Johnson, who just tested positive for the virus. BoJo has been prime minister since last year, and he won a legitimate election with a landslide in December. He says he has been self-isolating and will continue to isolate, and he will continue to be in charge of the government. Here’s his video:
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
Is he self-isolating at his London home, or is he isolating at 10 Downing Street, which is the official residence of the prime minister? Is he isolating with his pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds? We don’t know. I mean… this, to me, doesn’t feel like as big of a “holy sh-t” moment as Prince Charles testing positive. Once you realize that in the first three weeks of March, London was a petri dish of coronavirus, it makes sense that all of these prominent people are testing positive now. We can only hope that the overwhelming majority of these cases are mild.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Much of the handshakig? He deserves it more than anyone(with Trump of course)
He absolutely deserves it. Not just because of the handshaking, but because he was encouraging healthy people to spread it faster. It was irresponsible and put a huge strain on the NHS. His baby doesn’t deserve this and hopefully the baby won’t be harmed by his idiocy.
I don’t believe Dotard did the test. He couldn’t even describe it. As for Melania I think she may have taken the test because she doesn’t want her son to be affected. Or maybe she also thinks it’s a nothingburger and they are invincible. I hope Dotard continues his diet of MCD / coke and continue to shake his supporters hands. Except I don’t really want the latter because I don’t want more sick people to actually overwhelm the US medical staff.
As for Boris, nothing else to say, get well soon.
Take care my UK friends and thank you NHS.
Wwoowza!! Now that’s a doozy,. Wasn’t he wanting the herd immunity thing? Betcha he feels differently now, huh! Oh well, get well soon, I suppose.
Oh dear. Scary when the wife is pregnant !
Finally some good news! Boris, leader of the “herd” #herdimmunitymyass
Poor Boris will have to take it on the chin. Good thing he’s got two of them.
At last night’s COVID-19 press conference I noticed the 🍊🤡 was breathing more laboriously than usual and all he was doing was standing and reading at the podium. And because he and his people have lied so much I don’t believe he tested negative. I believe he’s too scared to take the test and actually find out. I’ve always believed that mf’er would kill us all with his incompetence and ignorance.
I seriously don’t know what’s wrong with people, no one deserves COVID-19. Literally no one.