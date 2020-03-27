British prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus

I’m one of those people – I don’t believe Donald Trump even got tested for the coronavirus, despite his lies to the contrary. And have you noticed that Trump’s voice has gotten quite hoarse? His color is bad too, and no amount of orange clown makeup will cover it. Even if he got tested, I don’t think he would tell us the results. Unlike Boris Johnson, who just tested positive for the virus. BoJo has been prime minister since last year, and he won a legitimate election with a landslide in December. He says he has been self-isolating and will continue to isolate, and he will continue to be in charge of the government. Here’s his video:

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Is he self-isolating at his London home, or is he isolating at 10 Downing Street, which is the official residence of the prime minister? Is he isolating with his pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds? We don’t know. I mean… this, to me, doesn’t feel like as big of a “holy sh-t” moment as Prince Charles testing positive. Once you realize that in the first three weeks of March, London was a petri dish of coronavirus, it makes sense that all of these prominent people are testing positive now. We can only hope that the overwhelming majority of these cases are mild.