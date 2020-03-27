The Cambridges posted a video of all three kids clapping for doctors, nurses & carers

For the past two weeks, I’ve been wondering why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have completely misjudged their roles in this brave new coronavirus world. The people don’t want Will and Kate to put first responders in danger by prancing around emergency call centers for an obvious photo-op. If they’re going to do a photo-op, think smaller, more intimate domestic scenes which encourage people to stay home to flatten the curve. It took long enough, but here we are. Kate must have used her blurriest iPhone to film her three children clapping for “all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.”
To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020
I’ve watched this a few times and I love it for so many reasons. One, I can’t believe how sh-tty the quality is! It leaves one with the impression that, GASP, Kate and William might be without office staff presently and Kate – so salt-of-the-earth – really did film it with some outdated phone. I also think it’s funny that Kate is so obsessed with the color blue and she’s bringing her obsession to her kids. Also: Kate picked out Charlotte’s ensemble because it looks exactly like something Kate would wear for one of her “casual” public events: a striped top and jeans! Also: finally a Louis sighting! He looks so different and his hair has gotten darker. He looks more “Middleton” right?
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail would like everyone to know that the Cambridges are back on top of the Instagram War! As of Thursday, the Cambridges have 11.4 million followers to the Sussexes’ 11.3 million followers. Super-casual, organic interest in the Cambridges’ activities, or did Will and Kate bulk-buy some bots as a post-Sussexit celebration this week? In this economy?!?!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN and Avalon Red.
Nice.
Stay safe my UK friends and thank you NHS.
Lol cambridges are thirsty for pr beacuse they are using their kids for saving the image and monarchy. This is very interesting after they have trolled in twitter by abolish monarchy trends, backlash to prince charles and prince william. They shot this soon to save their face beacuse now all prince william hashtags has this video instead of his joke. None of the kids looks their parents or Windsor. They are all Middleton.
the video is definitely cute, the kids are really cute, but yeah, the quality is off.
I bet they waited a few weeks after that NYT story to keep buying bots, lol. They also have 50k comments on the video and from a quick look at their most recent posts, that’s the most comments in a while (I didn’t go through their whole IG acct, sorry people) by a long shot.
The children are adorbs, natch. But this is obvious PR stunt since everyone has been trashing them for their nonsense, especially Willie and his joke.
They really are cute kids. The little guy looking up to see if his clapping is ok… so adorable. Also they are growing so fast! Lanky and all
Legs! I hope they get to live a normal life someday.
Aww, all 3 kids are just adorable and we’re all grateful to the people in front line and support roles.
Now onto their not so adorable parents – nice backpedalling Cain & Unable. We see you for what you two are, PR stunts and all
The video was cute, but they are going to have to do more than this if they are going to help people with the virus, as they claimed they would do. So far they have been silent on any actual help. Even sophie did more.
People struggling with mental health need help now, not in a month or two when these two finally decide to do something.
I find all the clapping videos awkward, but what else can they do…I think the royals are living in a sort of fear because they need to be seen as earning their keep, but can’t be out in public. It’ll be a difficult balance especially as more of the public struggles.