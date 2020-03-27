The Cambridges posted a video of all three kids clapping for doctors, nurses & carers

For the past two weeks, I’ve been wondering why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have completely misjudged their roles in this brave new coronavirus world. The people don’t want Will and Kate to put first responders in danger by prancing around emergency call centers for an obvious photo-op. If they’re going to do a photo-op, think smaller, more intimate domestic scenes which encourage people to stay home to flatten the curve. It took long enough, but here we are. Kate must have used her blurriest iPhone to film her three children clapping for “all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.”

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

I’ve watched this a few times and I love it for so many reasons. One, I can’t believe how sh-tty the quality is! It leaves one with the impression that, GASP, Kate and William might be without office staff presently and Kate – so salt-of-the-earth – really did film it with some outdated phone. I also think it’s funny that Kate is so obsessed with the color blue and she’s bringing her obsession to her kids. Also: Kate picked out Charlotte’s ensemble because it looks exactly like something Kate would wear for one of her “casual” public events: a striped top and jeans! Also: finally a Louis sighting! He looks so different and his hair has gotten darker. He looks more “Middleton” right?

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail would like everyone to know that the Cambridges are back on top of the Instagram War! As of Thursday, the Cambridges have 11.4 million followers to the Sussexes’ 11.3 million followers. Super-casual, organic interest in the Cambridges’ activities, or did Will and Kate bulk-buy some bots as a post-Sussexit celebration this week? In this economy?!?!