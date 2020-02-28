NYT: The Cambridges are buying bot-followers to compete with the Sussexes

For months now, this has been a conversation on Twitter: the theory that the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account was quietly buying bot-followers in small amounts very gradually so that the account would always be the “most followed” royal IG account. It became a thing almost as soon as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their @SussexRoyal IG in 2019, and Meghan quickly showed the world how adept she was at that Instagram-inspo/impactful social media life. She was producing unique (and often exclusive) content for the SussexRoyal IG, and the account quickly amassed millions of followers. But no matter how good the Sussex content, the KensingtonRoyal account still managed to stay *just* ahead in follower numbers. Just a random social media happenstance or something more nefarious??
Well, Caity Weaver at the New York Times did a lengthy investigation and it is, in a word, hilarious. She literally interviewed dozens of social media experts and professional social media trackers, all to figure out the likelihood of Kensington Palace quietly buying bot-followers to boost their follower numbers to be just above the Sussexes. The piece is really long and detailed, and if you already have a NYT subscription, you should definitely just read the piece here. First, she gets into the history of how the Sussexes started their IG account and how their content was far superior to the Cambridges’ content even in the beginning (the Sussexes began their IG on April 2nd, 2019).
Though Meghan was by no means a global star before her marriage, she had maintained an active and successful personal Instagram account, its profile buoyed by her regular role on a moderately popular American cable legal drama. That account boasted around 2 million followers before its deletion following her engagement (not far from the approximately 2.27 million followers @KensingtonRoyal had when the engagement was announced). Some data:
From its very first post, Harry and Meghan’s new Sussex account was distinct from @KensingtonRoyal — and seemed unmistakably the work of an Instagram veteran. It established a signature color palette (royal blue) and typography (a hybrid of caps-locked roman and lowercase italics). These kinds of personalized elements were absent from @KensingtonRoyal.
According to data provided by CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool that, like Instagram, is owned by Facebook, nine of the 10 most-liked posts ever shared by either @KensingtonRoyal or @SussexRoyal showcase some combination of Harry and Meghan (and/or their son). The single outlier is an image of William and Kate’s two eldest children taken on Princess Charlotte’s first day of school in 2019. (It came in eighth.)
Data generated by the media monitoring software Cision, which tracks online media mentions, found that, from the date of the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s engagement in November 2017 to January 2020, Harry and Meghan received vastly more global online attention than did William and Kate. (Recall, too: They crushed them in Google searches.)
(William and/or Kate did receive more online attention than Harry and/or Meghan on a handful of dates, such as: the day Kate wore a green gown to the BAFTA awards ceremony, out of step with the event’s unofficial all-black dress code to express solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct; the period immediately before and after the birth of William and Kate’s third child; and their daughter’s first day of school.)
Thus it is perhaps not surprising that, from the date of the @SussexRoyal debut until Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement this past January, @SussexRoyal’s Meghan-and-Harry-centric posts received more total likes than @KensingtonRoyal posts centered on Kate and William. According to CrowdTangle data, the Sussexes came out around 13.5 million likes ahead. Of course, on Instagram, likes are only one measure of engagement. Another is comments. Harry and Meghan won that by an even bigger margin: In the same time frame, their account received more than double the number of comments that @KensingtonRoyal did, despite @KensingtonRoyal laying claim, perpetually, to hundreds of thousands more followers.
Weaver then discusses the “interaction rate” and suggests that the Sussexes have always had the higher interaction rate with their followers, comment numbers and “likes,” nearly double that of Kensington Royal. It took about six weeks for SussexRoyal IF to get 8 million followers. It took KensingtonRoyal more than four years to get to that number. It was the creation of the SussexRoyal IG that seemed to create quite a stir in the KensingtonRoyal IG followers:
Before Harry and Meghan’s account existed, @KensingtonRoyal might gain something like 1,000 followers on an average good (but not astronomically good) day. But between Jan. 1 and March 31 of last year, its following shrank by nearly 10,000 accounts. The creation of @SussexRoyal seemed to reinvigorate it — and then some. On May 12, the day @SussexRoyal posted a photo of Meghan’s hands holding newborn Archie’s cute tiny baby feet, the account of Archie’s aunt and uncle, @KensingtonRoyal, gained more than 42,000 followers. This despite the fact @KensingtonRoyal had posted no content, as well as the fact that the Sussex post was in honor of a holiday few in Britain were observing: U.S. Mother’s Day.
Then comes the analysis of just how KensingtonRoyal could be purchasing bot followers, and how it’s unlikely that they are buying them en masse, by the tens of thousands, for bulk follower numbers on a daily or weekly basis. It’s far more likely they are getting some kind of service which gives them bot followers a thousand on week, 900 the next week, and on and on. One social media expert spoke about how public figures and politicians are doing this to manipulate public opinion, and, regarding mass-bot purchase, “most people leveraging fake followers these days — especially at the behest of well-resourced groups or individuals — are being very careful to avoid suspicion, detection and deletion.”
TL; DR version: The Cambridges are petty clout-chasers spending Charles’ money to buy Instagram followers so they’ll still look special and important even though Harry and Meghan are clearly more popular and interesting.
9 of the combined 10 most popular posts ever shared by Will & Kate's Insta or Harry & Meghan's Insta are about Harry and Meghan. Yet, no matter how many followers Harry & Meghan got, for nearly a year, they could never quiiiite seem to reach Will and Kate https://t.co/8kFkSbPExF pic.twitter.com/Ud3Pfca9ic
— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 27, 2020
This is so funny and sad at the same time!
The same can be said for that brilliant image of W+K up on plastic stools!
Those stools are so petty and so perfect.
Imagine paying for Instagram bots while one of your patronages closes for lack of funds. Yikes.
Also I wonder if the push to ban them from using Sussex royal was in the hopes they would have to start a new insta?
@HowyaLawya – why couldn’t she have killed two birds with one stone and fundraised for the Arts Room on Insta? Too much lateral thinking for her, perhaps?
-Always like reading your posts: both humorous and on the nose
Hoyalawa, maybe this is one of the things the Cambridge’s foundation is spending their money on. The money that Meghan was bringing in. I bet they also use their foundation money to pay Bad Dad for trashing Meghan. How petty and gross. To possibly be spending the money that Meghan and Harry bring to the foundation on things that will hurt Meghan and harry. Maybe it’s The Thing (or one of the Things) that the RF is so desperate to keep under wraps.
Would you like some toast with that Jelly, Bill and Cathy???
It is beyond petty, pathetic, and sad, all at the same time. As well as stupid: did they *really* think NO ONE would EVER put the pieces together??
I’m sure they’ll deny all knowledge and throw Poor Jason under the bus, and he’ll throw some minion of his under the next bus coming.
Many of us are saying this for months that most of cambridge followers are Russian bots . Also her fans are pathetic , they even have 1 million followers for Kate middleton fan account to compete with Meghan markle fan account. Their fans and them are pathetic and their are wasting their money on this instead of any meaning work. Even you look at any Kate or William engagement get less likes and Sussex general post. Also when you look deep in their following ita very obvious with account has no photo or follower which is basic bots 101.
One of the telling parts not mentioned in the article (which someone much cleverer than me spotted and pointed out) is that the Kensington Royal Twitter account has barely grown in followers, despite their Instagram gaining millions.
This is a great point. It’ll be interesting to see what happens if H&M ever launch a twitter account.
Brilliant observation. And how sneaky to buy fans. I tell you, the Cambridges can’t stand that they are not as popular hence the smear campaign.
That was a great point I saw on twitter about KP’s twitter account. That makes the IG situation even more obvious IMO.
Also telling is that the KensingtonPalace IG account can’t be audited like SussexRoyal IG can due to how it is set up. 🤔🤔
That was also one of the real tells for me too, bonobochick. The Sussexes’ set up a ‘creator’ account which allows a certain degree of stats to be extrapolated, whereas the Cambridge’s account is set up as a ‘personal’ account which allows no access or oversight —- not even by them. According to NYT story this is almost unheard of because no one running the account even can pull stats or monitor for bots, etc. Does any celebitchy techie know if they had to have made that choice from the moment KP began account or —— could it have been set up as a creator account and switched to a personal account around time Sussexes set up a separate account? That would certainly be a huge ‘tell’ in my mind. I just love that this is a well-researched think piece with sourced input by a respected and credible news outlet. The writer was very careful to not state the possible ‘bot buying’ was happening or that someone in Cambridge camp is doing it —- but that picture with the stools is worth a thousand words. Just how small minded and petty would you have to be to do this? You’d think the future future from House Keen could find better use for his time and Duchy money. I mean — he could be devoting all that to one of his many causes, e.g., anti-bullying or mental health!
This is the content we need! Yasss NYT
Really not sure how I feel about the NYT doing an in depth investigation into RF sibling rivalry in an era that needs hard hitting investigative journalism on real matters very badly.
There is plenty of room for different kinds of content and analysis.
This is being played out on the stage of racist, xenophobic Brexit driven by Bannon and Putin. Some analysis shows 20% of negative bot activity about Meghan is out of Russia.
This is so much more than just sibling rivalry.
One word: PATHETIC!
I’ll just take a bow and say I told you so.
Thanks for the last paragraph, Kaiser!
I absolutely believe they’re buying bots cause that follow to like ratio makes no sense to me.
Do you think Cain & Unable Keen may be buying bots to post negative comments in the comment sections of the Daily Fail?
Does anyone know how much a bot costs? Inquiring Minds Want to Know!!!
I think that’s more likely to be coming from the Daily Fail themselves.
Afternoon, Bay… I’ve read somewhere that the Wail actually has a pool of commentators hired specifically to change or warp the narrative below the line. There may, of course, also be Russian trolls on the case (after all, now Vlad is Supreme Ruler For Ever and Ever and doesn’t have any wars to interest himself with at present, he can pay more attention to his favourite meddling-in-other-countries’-business hobby). It certainly is strange – beyond the Meghan hating misogynoir baiters and other failed humans who pile in on every ‘story’ – that the top comments come invariably from a handful of usernames and identities. I’m just surprised that they haven’t cottoned on to inflating FFKween’s numbers to exaggerate her popularity
I thought this was researched and put out about a year ago that analysis was able to narrow the overwhelmingly insane number of negative comments output on the DM to about 20 IP addresses. I remember reading the article.
10-15 pounds for a basket (of 1,000 bots). Troll farms are more expnsive, but a professional troll gets paid very little for every post so every sockpuppet account makes hunderds of posts a day on many platforms (thus the Daily Fail batch of only 20 profiles dominating the commentariat), and some AI are already developed enough to replace them. Some are already commenting here on Celebitchy.
The best tell that some posters are paid PR tolls is when they never get erased, regardless of offensive contente or how many times they get reported. Social media platforms know those unorganic and coordinated profiles are “untouchable” and just let them be.
Thanks for the detailed response Anon, as your comment makes the way this is done so much clearer.
They are SO lame.
I just had a look at KP Instagram and a lot of their followers are empty accounts so I can believe this.
You can’t go by that though. I have an Insta Acct. set up to follow my nephews’ sports events, and some celebs, but I don’t post myself (no interest in doing so). So my account would be considered “empty”, and yet, I’m not a bot. Now…my Twitter account… lol. that’s a whole ‘nother kettle of fish (almost all politics!)
I wish Meghan would restart The Tig. I really enjoyed that site.
I’m the same. I have never posted anything on my Insta account because I don’t have any interesting pics t share, but I follow a lot of folks and I’m obviously not a bot.
I’m more of a Twitter gal.
House Cambridge are petty people with no emotional insight at all, do they not realize the good they could do in the world? Short sighted fools.
They are totally buying bots. Its just not a coincidence that they always stay JUST ahead of sussexroyal for followers, even when there are significant events that should have increased H&M’s followers to beat KP, even if temporarily – the birth of Archie, for example.
Also, back to the struggle survey – they have 11 million followers on IG but only 200k people took the survey? That means that less than a quarter of their IG followers took the survey….I know that a lot of the followers aren’t going to follow every link (my mom for example follows them and I know she wouldn’t have taken that survey), but less than a quarter? to me that says a LOT about the interaction rate and who is actually following them on IG.
I overall enjoyed the shade in the article – she definitely made it clear that the KP Instagram is pretty boring compared to the Sussexes, lol.
and the bit about the top 10 IG images on either KensingtonRoyal OR SussexRoyal almost all being about Harry and Meghan? that includes Prince Louis being born, his first birthday, Christmas pics, etc. That one pic of George and Charlotte cracked the top 10, but barely. That right there tells you why the Cambridges were so ticked when the Sussexes started their own IG.
Absolutely.
Not to get really picky, but it helps your point. 200k survey takers (assuming they’re excluding the people who took it multiple times from that total) is less than 2% of their 11.2m Instagram followers.
The really telling part as you mention was that for so long the gap was always almost exactly the same. KP stayed 500k ahead the entire time. Even if they were both gaining at similar rates (unlikely with the Sussexes having a newer account and more engaging posts and bigger life events and more media attention in the mix, but let’s suppose), with the couples having big events at different times it wouldn’t ALWAYS be the same gap. One would gain, then another. That wasn’t the case here.
Someone is being very small and petty and jealous here…
omg I am laughing SO HARD at myself right. I need more coffee. I was mentally doing the math for a million. HAHAHAHAHA.
(but you’re right, that just makes my point stronger.)
I’m dying.
It does look like they are buying a percentage of whatever total the Sussex’s gain and I wonder if they will end up buying responses to the Struggle Survey that has quite frankly struggled. If there is a sudden increase is respondent figures well…..
🦆🦆🦆 If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is a duck. 🦆🦆🦆
200,000 isn’t even ‘less than a quarter’ of 11 million, it is less than two percent!
EDIT: Belli beat me to it
My coffee hasn’t kicked in yet!! lol (although to be fair, it is still less than a quarter, just…….way less.)
Actually, 200,000 out of 11,000,000 is only 1.8% of followers!
Sorry didn’t read far enough!
Yeah and I’d put a large bet down that the 200,000 figure Quoted (as embarrassing as that must be to Katie Keen), is raw and that duplicates and other filters have not yet extrapolated the true number of responders. I’ll bet it was more like 100,000 – 150,000.
No better than a contestant on the Bachelor.
The 2 photos at the end of this article really highlight the differences between the 2 couples, especially as a couple.
The difference in warmth and engagement between each of the two couples is beyond stark. Even W&K’s “physical” touches in public are so stiff and awkward. And to be honest, can *anyone* remember Will *ever* looking at (or even speaking about) Kate with anything *near* the level of affection/pride that Harry and Meg do of each other?
I know different people act differently (duh!), and everyone has their own level of “comfort” with PDA, but I literally can think of only ONE instance where W&K had a “moment” like that: the Olympics, where they jumped up and Kate threw her arms around his neck, and Will (loosely) held her back around the waist/hips.
I’m not surprise some bots are following @Kensingtonroyal. It doesn’t make sense for them to have more followers than Harry & Meghan, especially after Sussexit.
House Cambridge are just so pathetic and desperate to be the more popular couple – they really are threatened by the Sussex’s and it just further proves that William has been the driving force behind a lot of the drama around their leaving esp them not being allowed to use ‘royal’ to make money.
I wonder if they will issue a press release refuting this – you know when they issues statements about Katie Keen’s use of wiglets and botox.
Also – the graphic about who follows one account but not the other – Ariana Grande, for example, follows Sussex Royal but not Kensington Royal. She has 176 million followers on IG. Out of the people who follow KR but not SR – the biggest name in terms of followers was Millie bobby brown.
the celebrities clearly are drawn to the Sussexes and people can say that its not about being a celebrity, but it totally is.
That will stick in William’s craw as I recall an interview where he complained that h e struggled to find celebrities to work with him – this was just before the Lady Gaga partnership (I think). Both Cambridges love themselves celebrities.
He truly has that Windsor pettiness in spades.
HAHAHAHA. I hope they try and deny it. Can’t wait for British media to pick this story up.
The British media wont cos they always remember they are professionals and report on stories with facts n prove when it comes to the keens.
Can you imagine what their statement would be like if they did try to deny it? It would basically have to be something like “well the reason we have such low engagement compared to other instagrams accounts is because people are hate following us to keep an eye on us. Or, um, all of our fans are 80 year old women who don’t know how to like and comment. And all of the younger fans that do know how to like are women like Kate who are afraid of voicing their opinion because they’ve been raised in super conservative homes where women are seen and not heard and everyone fears and respects the BRF to the point where they literally bow their heads and avert their eyes even when looking at our Instagram pictures. They’d be way too scared of breaking archaic protocol by actually interacting with us in any way!”
Hahaha! Sounds plausible they are doing that to keep that unhealthy competition going on. Anyhow the only account I follow is the SussexRoyal account.
yeah me too! unfollowed all other british royal accounts around Sussexit and the mean shenanigans.
Me too. In fact as soon as sussexroyal was launched I unfollowed kensingtonroyal.
You would think that being the future future King and Queen Consort would be enough for /some/ people but nooooooooooooo
They’ve got to buy followers so the sixth in line and his wife who are never seeing the throne don’t have more followers
This is the most hilariously pathetic thing ever.
If you can, read the whole article. Caity Weaver is fantastic.
Very forensic analysis- the royal rota could never lol.
I will never understand this grievance of who is more popular in this time for the monarchy where the top job is guaranteed& nobody is going to try overthrow! Marriage/compatibility issues aside, Diana being more popular than Charles might have hurt his ego but that popularity would have served his reign.
Same as when officials were said to be looking at how to harness the Sussexes’ global appeal from the Times Shipman article. Rising tide lifts all ships. Oh well.
I agree with you. Somehow, the Windsors seem to conflate hierarchy with popularity. And they’re not the same thing. Just because you’re higher in the hierarchy (*Charles, William*) doesn’t mean you’re automatically going to be the most popular. It’s not rocket science.
Something the article touched on glancingly but didn’t take further was the connection to Cambridge Analytica. Buying bots and fake followers was used in the Brexit campaign online in social media and who used to work on the Brexit campaign and is now press secretary for KP ..
that’s right Christian Jones.
He would have all the contacts to get this done but the main reason why this is getting noticed is because the people who follow Harry and Meghan tend to be younger and more savvy with how social media works than the older group that were micro-targeted to support Brexit.
Oooh! Thanks for the insight #tea
That was the precise reason why he was hired: to lead the online mob.
After this article, he should be fired. But he won’t be. House of Double Pettty will keep him around just in case…
Next Weaver needs to do an analysis of the Russian origin for anti-Meghan bot activity.
Cain and Unabel strike again. Pathetic!
Add incompetence, short-sightedness, low EQ to all in the BRF, and without comprehension they are being caught and called out daily. Antics of the dysfunctional parade.
I’m so glad William and KP are being called out for their jealousy. That was a fantastic article.
I love it was the nyt that did this. A respected newspaper.
Next, Cambridges get exposed for buying bots to cyber attack and bully the Sussexes and write racism comments and attacks directed at Meghan. You first read it from here.
Question. Do you think the nasty comments written on the Sussex Instagram are from bots as well? I know there are actual psycho haters leaving comments, but could there be paid bots as well?
I absolutely do, Guest 2.0 —- I’ve read comments saying Sussex account monitor should delete them etc., but I wonder if leaving them just run unfiltered helps their security track the super crazies.
I believe that’s already happen. A lot of the nasty and racist comments seem to come from bot accounts. They follow no one and have zero posts. They all leave similar comments.
These two might be the most insipid couple ever BUT they unwillingly provided one of the funniest royal story ever. This is beyond pathetic, extraordinarily petty but also SO hilarious. OMG. These two.
Oh dear! Little Willy and wife are not feeling confident and secure, are they? Should have worked harder and been nicer to your brother/sister-in-law I guess!
Oh but wait “not that they’re jealous, they’re just not like that!”
The most interesting thing about that post is the comments. Every single time SussexRoyal posts something, there are instantly thousands of abusive and hateful comments, and this is held up as “proof” that Megan is widely disliked.
The comments section to that post, there are only a tiny handful of hateful comments. There are some (which makes sense since clearly there are some real human beings who either stan the Cambridges, or are Harry tinhats, and accordingly hate Meghan) but not many.
If Meghan is so widely disliked, and Will and Kate so beloved, then surely their army of devoted fans would be made aware of this article and be commenting equally furiously?
I’ve been in online fandoms and I know how they work. One tiny negative or even neutral comment in the most obscure local paper, and the Fan Army descends. You see this with Beyonce, with Lady Gaga, Madonna, anyone with a fanbase.
Yet Kate’s fan-army are staying silent? Where are they? Why is the NYT Insta not full of thousands of comments defending Kate and talking about how awful Meghan is, the way they do on the royal accounts? It’s a high profile news story in a major international paper; there’s no way anyone with even a passing interest in the BRF isn’t aware of it. Yet… crickets. Why are almost all of the thousands of people on the Sussex account ignoring this post? The only rational explanation is that they are bots, and not actual human beings. Any bot can be programmed to mass-spam one particular account with abuse. But a bot isn’t sophisticated enough to be able to search other Instagram accounts for mentions of Meghan, discern which account is high profile, differentiate between positive and negative mentions of Meghan, and target accordingly.
There was actually a Blind Gossip item on this several months ago (yes, I confess, I used to go on there frequently if I were bored, or ill – too ill to even read ‘Twilight’ which is, ahem, my benchmark for a really serious flu) reporting that ‘one’ of the royals was keeping a beady eye on the numbers each and every day and was in competition with other royals. Of course the BG arsehats immediately piled in on Meghan like sumo wrestlers (main reason I don’t read BG now is their hatefulness towards our lovely Meg, long may she obscure Penis-With-Teeth and Wiglet-and-Buttons-Unit). Cathy is known to be highly competitive, though, even though her efforts tend to be half-arsed and feeble (let us never forget the copied-from-an-APA-textbook ‘survey’). It’s SO NICE to have one’s suspicions confirmed: a bit of instant karma.
-If I come across as more than ordinarily barking and madhatterish today, it’s because I had my flu shot yesterday and my temp has gone up to 101…
Yoooo!!! Hahahahahah I’m dying at all of this. My cousins and I always say “You think you petty?! I can outpetty your petty and get paid for it!!” This article is a literal embodiment of this statement. The author did the research, broke it down and showed out! Wow!
Bwahaha!! This is so sad and pathetic.
Love this. I’ve been following the numbers on Insta (just bc I’m petty and can’t stand Will) and have never understood how Kensington managed to stay just ahead of Sussex when there’s obviously no real competition between the two. Pathetic.
Hahahaha! It was a thorough article. And distinctly not pro- or anti-Cambridge. Line up the statistics, and the story tells itself. House Keen is better at wanting real followers than at actually acquiring them.
This is so pathetic. And what’s makes it funny is that they aren’t smart enough to also BUY ENGAGEMENT. LMFAO. Like you take the time to buy bot followers but aren’t springing a little extra for fake comments?? Which is the thing that throws off their overall analytics and makes it easy to tell that they are buying followers. They cant even do THIS well. Lol.