The Sussexes will no longer have Canadian security after March 31st

Let me tell you something… they are worthy of security. The amount of very real threats they face should not be underestimated. No one should underestimate how the rabid, racist tabloid press has been working their readers into a frenzy either. Similar things have happened in this country with the right-wing radio and cable news: those right-wing media figures target someone high-profile and hope that someone is unhinged enough to take their bait and act on their rage.

So, clearly, I believe that Harry and Meghan need as much security as they can get. But Canadian taxpayers won’t be picking up the tab after March 31.

Canada will soon stop providing security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the federal government has confirmed. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been providing assistance to the couple since their arrival in Canada “intermittently since November 2019″. It had not been clear whether Canadians would be paying for their security following their move. RCMP has been providing security to the couple at the request of the Metropolitan Police. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” said Canada’s federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in a statement on Thursday. “The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations. As the duke and duchess are currently recognised as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had faced repeated questions over who would be paying to provide security for the prince and his wife Meghan. “The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status,” according to the statement from public safety. Neither the Metropolitan Police nor a spokeswoman for the couple would comment on security matters. The Canadian government’s confirmation was first reported by CBC News.

[From BBC]

I assume that this means the British royal protection officers will be their security full-time from here on out, but honestly, who knows. At this point, I would absolutely not put it past Liz of House Petty to yank their royal protection as some kind of punitive measure. In their statement a week ago, the Sussexes were basically like “we’re not confirming or denying anything about our security, so stop talking about it.” And for real. Stop talking about it. They need it. They’re international targets of hate, racism, bigotry and sexism. Also: part of me wonders if this announcement from the Canadians is a bit of carefully worded bait-and-switch. Even if it is, again, it’s none of our business.