The Sussexes will no longer have Canadian security after March 31st

We talk about this in the new Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, which comes out on Monday, but I’d just like to say that I absolutely loathe the conversation about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security costs. It’s become “the thing” people use to bash them, as if How Dare They think they’re worth of taxpayer-funded security in the UK or Canada (or even here in America). Let me tell you something… they are worthy of security. The amount of very real threats they face should not be underestimated. No one should underestimate how the rabid, racist tabloid press has been working their readers into a frenzy either. Similar things have happened in this country with the right-wing radio and cable news: those right-wing media figures target someone high-profile and hope that someone is unhinged enough to take their bait and act on their rage.
So, clearly, I believe that Harry and Meghan need as much security as they can get. But Canadian taxpayers won’t be picking up the tab after March 31.
Canada will soon stop providing security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the federal government has confirmed. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been providing assistance to the couple since their arrival in Canada “intermittently since November 2019″. It had not been clear whether Canadians would be paying for their security following their move. RCMP has been providing security to the couple at the request of the Metropolitan Police.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” said Canada’s federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in a statement on Thursday. “The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations. As the duke and duchess are currently recognised as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had faced repeated questions over who would be paying to provide security for the prince and his wife Meghan.
“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status,” according to the statement from public safety. Neither the Metropolitan Police nor a spokeswoman for the couple would comment on security matters. The Canadian government’s confirmation was first reported by CBC News.
I assume that this means the British royal protection officers will be their security full-time from here on out, but honestly, who knows. At this point, I would absolutely not put it past Liz of House Petty to yank their royal protection as some kind of punitive measure. In their statement a week ago, the Sussexes were basically like “we’re not confirming or denying anything about our security, so stop talking about it.” And for real. Stop talking about it. They need it. They’re international targets of hate, racism, bigotry and sexism. Also: part of me wonders if this announcement from the Canadians is a bit of carefully worded bait-and-switch. Even if it is, again, it’s none of our business.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
What I found disgusting about this was how GLEEFUL people were on twitter over it. First – they’re still getting security, so your hopes that something may happen to them can just go DIAF. Second…..well, the second part of my #1, lol. People hope that something bad happens to them as “payback” or whatever. It’s disgusting.
There are people out there that want them dead. This talk about paying for their security or withdrawing their security is only going to encourage those people.
Personally I think that the people in the press who have spent years whipping up the public into an angry frenzy over these two should pay for it. They’re the reason H&M need security. It’s only fair they cover the cost.
Wait for the outcome of the lawsuit. Maybe these tabloids will pay for the Sussex security for many years to come and rightly so.
What has happened to us as a society when the “punishment” of innocent people brings so much glee to so many?
It’s gross.
One thing I will say though, is I suspect that they’re a lot further into the security process than they’re saying, if that makes sense. I don’t believe for a second that the RCMP would be making that announcement if they thought that it would be leaving them completely open for attack. At the end of the day, it’s their job to protect people in Canada. If something happened, the RCMP would still be involved – it just won’t be a solely dedicated effort. They’ve been in and out since Christmas – there’s no way that that mansion isn’t locked down by now.
This also could be an announcement to put pressure on the royals to step in and provide more for them. But again – I don’t for a second think that M&H would leave security up to chance when they have an infant. They’re too smart for that. I suspect they have at least a small team already transitioning in.
I saw that also on Twitter, but if you look at some of the accounts they were bots.
LOWERCASELILA … yah, I completely believe “the right wing” is trying to control the message. Purchase large media conglomerates, put forth less than stellar journalism. Journalism that is not only factual but that also is inflammatory and insures passion/emotional response. It is disgusting to watch.
It is like my 11th grade history class has come to life … and as usual, not enough people were paying attention in history class!
The main concern from Canadians was paying for their security so glad to see their government give an answer
And they’ll probably still have the MET security. Perhaps a scaled down version but they’ll still have it. Even Diana kept hers (she refused to keep them because she felt like they were spies from the palace)
What does MET stand for?
@Guest2.0 Met police. Basically the police for London
Metropolitan Police
You mean because JT was being so evasive? Every time he was approached and asked by the media he kept saying negotiations were taking place, never letting on that they had RCMP detail from the beginning.
Oh my God I can see one cup of coffee is not going to be enough this morning. I was wondering why you were dragging Justin Timberlake into this discussion.
Guest With Cat – you’re kidding, right? (lol though)
😂 Guest with cat
I wonder what the next stick used to beat them with will be after this.
First it was Frogmore, then HRH, then “royal”, then security…
Yes they need security but no, Canadians shouldn’t have to pay for it. They are welcome here but since they are not here in an official capacity security should not be Canadian funded. He is a uk citizen & she is American – this is not our responsibility.
The lack of desire to pay for this does not mean we’re racist or do not want them here as has been suggested here before. I would argue most Canadians do welcome them.
“ since they are not here in an official capacity”
To be honest I have no interest in paying for the ones who come here in a so-called official capacity either. Canada should have tapped out of any involvement in hereditary monarchy a long time ago. We’ve grown beyond it (Well, most of us have), if the UK hasn’t that’s their problem.
Here here! Canada should have cut ties with the BRF a while ago. We shouldn’t have to pay for the “official” capacity visits either.
I’ll sit with you today. Monarchy is useless and should have been abolished a long time ago. Canada needs no king/queen/governor. But hey! I’m from Mtl and we’ve never been fans around here
As a Yank, I must say I agree with my fellow CB posters from Canada that the Canadian taxpayer should not foot the bill for the Sussex security.
There is no doubt the Sussexes need professional security but it is not the responsibility of the Canadian Taxpayer by any stretch of the imagination nor would it be the responsibility of the US Taxpayer if they move to or live part time in USA.
Replying to @Rachel~If we need hereditary chiefs, we have some wonderful matriarchs here of our own, even more homegrown. Our First Nations hereditary chiefs are being heavily mis-interpreted right now, but they are also flexing. Sadly their message is being hi-jacked by a few rabble-rousers, and now affecting the economy of the whole. That is not a good thing. I’ve said from the beginning I was willing to help pay some (not all) because if something terrible were to happen on our watch….whether we like it or not, it would be a travesty. My concern is some red-neck from the south thinking they’d be doing Donald a favour, or some hate-filled crazy trying to get at the little black boy or the woman. That scares me, and from that, they need protection. If they need our help (and I gave them a year to settle) I was willing. Not permanently, but certainly till they could get their own ducks in a row.
Well with that in mine, I struggle to see who’s responsibility it really is. Is the the UK’s responsibility no matter where they go, even though they’ve stepped back and aren’t anywhere in any official capacity? I think the British taxpayers have as much right as the Canadian and US tax payers to not want their money going to the security costs and yet the need for security is clearly there.
Agree. They said they wanted to separate from the RF and be financially independent. They should pay for their own security now like other celebrity couples. I believe they have always meant to do that.
This is NOT what Rachel said. I am British and I can understand why Canadians might balk at contributing after H&M stop being internationally protected persons, even though it would be a drop in the ocean and their economy would benefit. However, it would be outrageous to demand that H&M should have to pay for their own security provision. Their safety – wherever they live – is the responsibility of the UK. He was born into a high-profile family – he had no choice in the matter. White supremacists have plotted to harm him, hate is being whipped up against his family daily. Not his fault. If Meghan had not married him, she would not be facing this level of threat. He served the Queen and would still be serving her if he had been allowed to. On his own and together with his wife, has earned his country hundreds of millions of pounds. He needs protection and we owe him that.
This should not even be up for debate.
It isn’t just a question of money – it’s principle.
@Bella Great comment from you.
Yes this – they are welcome here and I want them to be safe. And I have no problems with Canada covering some of their security until other measures can be put in place. However, neither of them are Canadian and they no longer represent the crown, so as private citizens (as with any other celebrity) they need to provide their own security. Frankly, Charles should cover it as he was party to whipping up the tabloid frenzy and hatred. I’d say William, but we know that’s never gonna happen.
To be clear – this has nothing to do with H&M as individuals, but rather as a precedent being set.
RACHEL we are a Commonwealth Country, hence why they are here. While there is obviously strife in The Royal Family, while Meghan and Harry are FORCED to seek a home elsewhere I was happy to pay my 1$ towards their security for the first year if need be.
The decision to not cover their security has basis in racism just the same as the media coverage. I think the right is up in arms about this, as has been proved by bots and many of us getting kicked out of Daily Mail comments.
This whole thing is a non-issue. Made issue by poor, sad, journalism.
There’s precedence recently with the Yorks. Andrew lobbied for his girl’s to get RPOs and Charles said absolutely not, only working royals will get this privilege. That said, Charles is never going to put his own child and grandchild at risk. I bet the Queen and/or Charles pick up the extra after the MET budget is spent. There’s a reason in modern times they all live on shared properties and it’s to reduce cost of security. Having to send UK officers round the clock “across the pond” in intervals (as they would come home on rotations for their own families, MET police aren’t bodyguards they’re still HQd in England) the bill will be extremely large.
It was the government that took away Beatrice and Eugenie’s security. Charles doesn’t have a say in it. The Queen could have privately paid for them to have security, but she chose not to. They did get RPOs after Andrew’s disastrous interview. I’m not sure who is funding that, and if that is still the case now. It could be because the Royals are/were concerned about the possibility of backlash, but it could have been tax-payer funded for a small period of time because there was an active threat. Even private citizens receive police protection if there is an active threat against them.
Canadian here! TBH, I didn’t want to pay for their security and I’m relieved at this announcement. I adore Harry and Meghan, but they are choosing to live as private citizens, with both the good and bad that entails. They are independently wealthy enough to provide their own security. I don’t dispute they need it! But Canadians didn’t request they move here, and our taxpayer money needs to go into our infrastructure, health care, etc – all things that will also benefit Harry and Meghan in their new lives. Ok, rant over! Lol, sorry y’all.
Feel the same way.
You’re brave Sharon. In the past I noticed there was a lot of conflict when this topic came up & One individual even implied that Canadians who were against paying were not really Canadians & even resorted to calling them racists. 🙄
The points you make are valid & I 💯 agree.
That was ridiculous. They were calling anyone who didn’t think that the exorbitant costs should be covered by Canadian taxpayer dollars racist, hypocrites and fake Canadians. Harry, Meghan and Archie definitely need 24/7 security and it should be paid for by the Queen or Charles. The Royal Family drove them away, let them foot the bill. I am really pulling for Harry and Meghan and understand why they felt that they had no choice but to leave, but I am not down with millions of Canadian dollars being spent on them. Personally, I wish Canada would cut ties with the monarchy entirely. They literally serve no purpose in Canada whatsoever.
A poll showed that 75% of Canadians were opposed to paying for their security. A petition with 80,000 names was circulated against footing their bill. I think Trudeau got the message.
Deanne – I read those comments too and mostly, they were in response to people who said as Canadians, they were opposed to paying for security. Sure, others were fundamentally opposed to it too, but the Canadians were more so, as stakeholders.
I concur that the royal family serve no purpose in Canada.
I’m Canadian and a fan but didn’t think we should be footing the bill. I’m actually disappointed that our gov’t lied to us about paying their security until now – several times we were told by cabinet ministers that Canadians were not paying and now it turns out we were.
The BRF has a ton of actual private money, they can use that to pay for security.
No, they need to pay for their own security. If they are not working royals then the British taxpayers should not have to pay for them either. Paying for themselves would show they really are independent. They really should have dealt with these issues before they announced their split because now there is too much public drama in their private situation.
I do wonder if there were specific enough threats that they felt that they had to step in – and didn’t want to give any details away and make the situation worse.
The government decides who gets security, Maggie, working royal or not. No matter how much *some* want them at risk.
this makes me pause, the fact that Canada has been paying without admitting to its citizens. I thought it was an open info that the two countries were sharing the costs of M&H security, but if what you are saying is true, that the gov’t actually told Canadians they weren’t picking up the bill, that means this announcement is worthy nothing. As often happens with governments and use of taxes people aren’t informed where some of the money is going and only learn (maybe) afterwards. I feel Canada will still be sharing the expenses, just not publicly. Trudeau told the Queen privately he will make sure to take care of M&H security. Don’t see how he can be prevented from doing exactly that, and not having to advertise it.
Sounds about right. Its going to be the responsibility of the royal family to pick up the tab and they should. Dont think it should be picked up by the UK or US gov’t either. Brf has moneu and they need to pay and i think they will. Thats probably what all the negotiations revolved around. They pretty much took everything else away – didnt let them to half-in/half-out either. Harry and Meghan have no other reason to stay quite about the BRF if security is taken away… well, maybe also cuz they’re living off their funds so maybe that too.
There is a reference to security being provided by the UK on SussexRoyal. Canada ends security when H&M cease being International Royals. The problem again is with the BRF. No comments on the need for H&M and baby Archie to be secure. Threats have been documented.
I believe the British security should pay not Canada. Or they may have to pay themselves for security? Who knows. If they come to America, my tax dollars better not pay for their security either. They have absolutely nothing to do with us as Americans. Neither of them are Canadian so I agree that Canada should not pay for their security. He is Royal – she is just Royal by marriage. So the British should pay.
They left the RF and claimed they wanted to be financially independent so why is this still an issue? They should start supporting themselves like all other celebrity couples. They need to issue a public statement saying they won’t take money from anybody and plan to be financially independent from now on- this will surely stop all the public drama and hopefully they could finally have some peace and be able to enjoy their independence.
No matter how much you obviously want them at risk, Maggie? The government decides who gets security – and the Sussex family gets security.
The Queen doesn’t get a say in who gets security and who doesn’t. That being said, only working Royals get tax-payer funded security. Everyone else in the family who feels the need to have security has to pay for it privately. So, I’m pretty sure that the government will use that as a justification to make them pay for their own security. Hopefully, they can negotiate their security costs the same way they negotiated becoming financially independent. Something they will work towards, but have it payed for in the meantime.
As a Canadian, I think the RCMP will always be protecting them along with their official security detail, the powers that be have just arranged that the taxpayers aren’t paying for it. When you’re serious about security, the less you know the better which is what they’ve done. We’re a part of the Commonwealth and nothing can happen to them while their here and it won’t. Their neighbourhood and the airspace above will always be monitored.
Yes to this. I don’t mind RCMP protecting them – they should, especially now while things are in turmoil. But the funding should come out of Queen Petty’s decorative handbag.
It is just really hard to sell it to Canadians. One in 5 children here live under the poverty line. These people have a very large income. Even if they end up paying it themselves they will still have way more income than the average Canadian. They maybe should have done some sort of visits or work in Canada while the taxpapyers were paying their security. Instead they only flew to the states to do paid gigs and all over the comments sections in Canadian media people are wondering why we paid for their security. We technically have to as we are considered part of the commonwealth (the royal family is expensive). But as they no longer are “working” royals they can pay for their secuirty. Everyone is going on about how they are a billion dollar brand and if this is true and the met is still footing the bill this will make the British really upset. Their poverty levels are worse than ours . I worry about them. They have to be careful for what they ask for in this climate of extreme unemployment. People are really suffering in Britian and it is toxic over there. They are getting really tired of the Royal Expenses. I dont blame M and H for leaving. People are getting really nasty about the royal family in general.
It boggles my mind that people think the Canadian government should pay for The security of private citizens. The BRF should pay obviously. Lastly, this should have been thoroughly discussed before Meghan and Harry decided to become private citizens too.
The UK should at least pay for a majority of H&M’s security. H&M have the means to pitch-in for the rest.
I don’t know why people act like they’re going to be completely without security, from April 1st. The Knowles-Carter, the Clooneys, the Jolie-Pitt when Brad and Angie were together, they all have or had private security, don’t they? It can be done for wealthy people.
They are both privately wealthy, especially Harry, and they are about to make some serious $$$$ if they hit the conference/private speeches circuit. They did not make the decision to step down lightly, I think they are prepared, and I’m sure they will be fine.
I don’t think anybody is arguing that they don’t need security. I think people have legitimate questions about why public funds should be used to provide security for private citizens. The Queen & Prince Charles have more than enough funds to cover it, but just like renovations on their private residences, they’re not going to volunteer for it. I think rational people understand that Harry & Meghan are going to be son & DIL of the King of England some day and the inherent risks involved with that can’t be helped, but I think if I was a U.K. tax payer the current optics of “we’re not gonna work for you but you still have to pay” would feel insulting. Charles or Betty Petty need to be protecting their own family (I know- big HAH). It’s just one more detail they should have planned for ahead of time.
Also, this seems like a lot of stress on the RPOs and their own families. I guess they know what they’re signing up for, like military people who know they will be deployed, but did they know they’d be flying back and forth from Canada every two weeks when they signed up?
The guy who runs Royal Foibles and has some connections to the BRF said a week or so ago that the Men in Gray’s plan is to bankrupt Meg and Harry so that they (Harry) is forced to comeback.
I don’t belive that the Canadians shouldn’t pay for their security or the British public since they left by choice. But Charles should be responsible for paying the costs not Meg and Harry, at least for a couple years.
That is absolutely petty enough to sound plausible.
Don’t believe anything that racist troll RoyalFoibles writes.
Charles is already footing the bills, I am curious why he should also be responsible for security?
I fully understand that nobody wants to pay for their security. But I admit I am very scared, I don’t want to go through a morning again like that one morning 23 years ago, when I switched on the telly and had to learn that Diana was killed in a car crash. I am already in that state, that I quickly check with the news, when I have to get up at night, to see if something had happened to Meghan and Archie.
Of course they have not worked the security out completely, they thought they would be half time working Royals for a while. I have no idea how these gated properties are handled. Maybe somebody can explain.
And the tabloids are exaggerating the costs immensly. They really want to get these three harmed.
I think what bugs me about the whole discussion is the way the commentary has this tone like the individual taxpayer is getting handed the entire bill to be paid in one lump sum by them personally.
The rage and indignation needs to tone down a few notches because Harry and Meghan aren’t a-holes trying to steal money from personal piggy banks. They’re nice people caught in a nasty bind and trying to work through it with respect to everyone. But the press keeps portraying them as having the most evil intentions.
It’s pretty much only on this forum that I see people explaining calmly how the tax burden pulls resources away from already straining budgets. Everywhere else there’s a bit of hysteria on the subject that I never see regarding the public security costs for other government figures or resident/visiting dignitaries.
But given that they are in a weird and unique position, I think at some point the Sussexes are going to have to find out how other famous people handle security privately. I think the problem they’re facing is that they sincerely need the kind of security the families of Bezos and Bill Gates require. But they don’t have the financial resources on their own to pay for that.
I think the Queen should sell off some of the art or jewelry she’s hoarding to pay for their security until the controversy around them dies down. Ok that’s tongue in cheek. But I do think it’s on her to protect her own family. Despite how everything has been spun otherwise, Harry has been loyal and respectful to her.
The bill is 100% the Royal Family’s responsibility. Not only because Harry is 6th and Archie 7th in line to the throne, but because had the Queen, Prince Charles etc put out a single statement telling the press to back off, for the crazies, racist haters, extremists to back off, they would have not been so emboldened to make their threats in plain sight. And the Press has been similarly emboldened: they revel in viciousness. The Wail’s daily articles are akin to the Three Minute Hate against Goldstein practised in ‘1984’. And the more the Press can spin the narrative that Meghan, Harry and Archie should be ‘punished’ for escaping the abuse (in my opinion M&H should never have agreed to ‘pay back’ the Frogmore money: it came from the Queen’s grant and the house was uninhabitable when it was ‘gifted’ to them), the bolder the crazies will become.
Let us hope that somehow, somehow, at the eleventh hour, the Firm will do the right thing. Or we’ll end up with another Diana situation – and the monarchy will fall. If they can’t act in M&H’s interests, maybe they can act in their own
Taxpayers not wanting to foot the security costs in Canada is not the same thing as saying they don’t need security or that you hope they’re hurt. Those are very different and distinct issues, and should not be conflated with who should ultimately pay for the security.
Genuine question here.
What are the estimated costs per year for Harry and Megan’s security?
I despise the thought of either them or Archie being injured and can’t help but think that all of these image conscious politicians and members of the royal family would not be able to do the I told you so if something happened to them.
It’s all good in theory for the Royal Family to say Harry and Meghan wanted to be financially independent but no one would ever forgive them if something were to happen to any member of Harry and Meghan’s family.
It’s early and I think I’m not making a lot of sense but I’m just trying to say crap would hit the fan and if anything were to happen to them
They aren’t regular celebrities. They are two high profile people with various threats documented against them. And Canada isn’t paying for the security after they stop being working royals.
If I have to pay for ex prime ministers to have security, I’m not too fussed about Harry and Meghan.
I couldn’t bother to check, but I’m pretty sure Joe Clark, Mulroney and co don’t need much security (heck! Aline Chrétien took care of the intruder at 24 Sussex herself!). Canada isn’t the US, once politicians leave, they don’t get much goodies. Paying for security for public/ex-political figures doesn’t seem like a fairly common practice so it’d make no sense to foot the bill for non-Canadians that have the means to pay for that themselves
An issue with that idea is the type of precedent that sets and that they are NOT Canadian citizens.
Our ex- prime minister are Canadian and worked for Canada. The same could be said about Obama and ex presidents.
I am glad Canadians are not funding this…it wouldn’t be fair as Canadians didn’t make that choice (e.g. vote for them in any elections like said ex prime ministers). They chose to move and live here, as private citizens, so they should have to arrange their own security.
deleted
omg @Arpeggi, I remember when the Chretiens had to fight off that intruder!! I have interviewed former PMs for my job, as well as Senators, they’ve only ever showed up with an assistant and maybe a dude in a black suit.