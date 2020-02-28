“Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ music video was shot on an iPhone” links

Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” music video was shot on an iPhone. [Just Jared]
Salma Hayek is beautiful, but the dress is a wreck! [Go Fug Yourself]
BTS is bigger than Taylor Swift, just saying. [LaineyGossip]
Nicolas Cage has a new girlfriend! It’s all happening! [Dlisted]
Meghan McCain doesn’t think Mike Pence should be the Coronavirus Czar. [Pajiba]
A very good long-read about modern weddings, the wedding industrial complex, feminism, money and good taste. [Jezebel]
Unexpected star has a Donald Trump campaign poster in his bedroom. [Starcasm]
Mike Bloomberg lied about gay marriage. [Towleroad]
Helen Mirren wore a glittery Dolce & Gabbana in Berlin. [RCFA]
Olly Murs has lost some serious weight! [OMG Blog]
She's back to slay us all 💅@ladygaga returns with #StupidLove.
Listen now: https://t.co/BI6Qs5JOxS#LG6 pic.twitter.com/ZhqLOXb5Wq
— Spotify (@Spotify) February 28, 2020
I am really loving the song from Gaga. It’s super catchy and danceable.
I like the song a lot – but the video is just way too much for me. It’s a bit of a s*^%$ show aesthetically. Also – Lady Gaga needs to come to terms with the fact that she’s not a good dancer! It’s just so Edith Prickly! Or like, your aunt Ethel trying to be cool……not cool.
Totally agree the video is a bit much, but I actually think she is dancing better in this video than some in the past. Her shoes look more like platform tennis shoes (instead of crazy high heels), and to me it seemed like she had better balance!
She’s never going to be a Ciara level of dancer, but I’m ok with that. As long as I can dance to her music, that’s all I really care about.
Does not feel like a 2020 song / video
Very forgettable
If you limit “western world” as USA/Canada and maybe UK, yep, Taylor is a superstar, but nowhere near in Europe, and I don’t talk about east Asia, while BTS are everywhere right now, even my dad knows them, and god I don’t want to explain the music he listens to, it’s like really old.
Gaga’s video should be another proof to leave iphone for youtube vloggers. It’s nowhere close to dsml, I don’t talk about panavision with some red lenses.