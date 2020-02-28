“Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ music video was shot on an iPhone” links
  • February 28, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” music video was shot on an iPhone. [Just Jared]
Salma Hayek is beautiful, but the dress is a wreck! [Go Fug Yourself]
BTS is bigger than Taylor Swift, just saying. [LaineyGossip]
Nicolas Cage has a new girlfriend! It’s all happening! [Dlisted]
Meghan McCain doesn’t think Mike Pence should be the Coronavirus Czar. [Pajiba]
A very good long-read about modern weddings, the wedding industrial complex, feminism, money and good taste. [Jezebel]
Unexpected star has a Donald Trump campaign poster in his bedroom. [Starcasm]
Mike Bloomberg lied about gay marriage. [Towleroad]
Helen Mirren wore a glittery Dolce & Gabbana in Berlin. [RCFA]
Olly Murs has lost some serious weight! [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ music video was shot on an iPhone” links”

  1. Tiffany :) says:
    February 28, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    I am really loving the song from Gaga. It’s super catchy and danceable.

    Reply
    • lolafalana says:
      February 28, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      I like the song a lot – but the video is just way too much for me. It’s a bit of a s*^%$ show aesthetically. Also – Lady Gaga needs to come to terms with the fact that she’s not a good dancer! It’s just so Edith Prickly! Or like, your aunt Ethel trying to be cool……not cool.

      Reply
      • Tiffany :) says:
        February 28, 2020 at 3:16 pm

        Totally agree the video is a bit much, but I actually think she is dancing better in this video than some in the past. Her shoes look more like platform tennis shoes (instead of crazy high heels), and to me it seemed like she had better balance!

        She’s never going to be a Ciara level of dancer, but I’m ok with that. As long as I can dance to her music, that’s all I really care about. ;)

  2. Vicsy says:
    February 28, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    Does not feel like a 2020 song / video
    Very forgettable

    Reply
  3. Leriel says:
    February 28, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    If you limit “western world” as USA/Canada and maybe UK, yep, Taylor is a superstar, but nowhere near in Europe, and I don’t talk about east Asia, while BTS are everywhere right now, even my dad knows them, and god I don’t want to explain the music he listens to, it’s like really old.

    Gaga’s video should be another proof to leave iphone for youtube vloggers. It’s nowhere close to dsml, I don’t talk about panavision with some red lenses.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment