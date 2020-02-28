The Queen understands that ‘younger-sibling syndrome is an enduring problem’

It feels PERFECT that after weeks of Queen Elizabeth using her courtiers to weaponize her pettiness against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that we would now be spending so much time discussing Poor Liz’s state of mind. White fragility, thy name is Liz of House Petty. Previously, we’ve heard that the Queen has taken Sussexit “personally” and that it’s upset her so much, she doesn’t even want to talk about it, because again, these people all need therapeutic intervention. We’ve also heard that the Queen is “praying” that Harry will come to his senses, which is a story that has been backed up by courtier talking points for weeks. There’s definitely this “idea” being floated at the senior level that the Queen will be more than willing to “take Harry back” if and when he abandons his wife and child. They keep saying that “a door has been left ajar” for Harry. And Harry alone. Really think about how f–king nasty that is. Anyway, we have more updates on how Poor Petty Liz is doing:
A difficult time for the monarch. Queen Elizabeth II is worn out after the royal family’s turbulent year, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“She’s exhausted, both physically and emotionally,” the source says. “She’s approaching her 94th birthday in April and should be at a stage in her life where she can ease up and be supported by her loved ones.”
Part of the 93-year-old queen’s stress stems from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their royal duties. “The drama’s never-ending,” the source says. “She’s so frustrated.”
Poor Petty Betty. So exhausted! Soon she’ll have to lean on Pervert Andrew’s shoulder. She’ll desperately need him to come back to full-time royal status. And that’s not all – People Magazine also ran a “so how is the Queen doing” piece:
Although she publicly said she is “entirely supportive” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave royal life, privately the Queen – who puts duty before everything — would find such a choice unimaginable in her own life.
“The Queen will be very disappointed,” royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE. “Her job is to survive” — and to ensure that the monarch survives. But this isn’t the first time she has encountered an unhappy royal spare – and it was her experience with her younger sister Princess Margaret that influenced her decision to let Harry set out on his own.
“She has a particular sensitivity to what Harry has been going through because of her closeness to Margaret and seeing the same dramas and tensions played out two generations ago,” says Lacey. Margaret struggled with her place in the shadow of her older sister.
“The younger-sibling syndrome is an enduring problem,” says Lacey. “The system has not found a way of giving them the recognition that they need.” And as the older sibling has children, the problem only gets worse. “Until Elizabeth produced heirs, Margaret was a possible future Queen,” adds Lacey. “It is a family situation of conflict that goes back over generations.”
The new arrangements for Harry and Meghan will be reviewed in a year. “She won’t dwell on the exit,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward says. “She is very pragmatic. She has left the door open for Harry especially — the year of review was with Harry in mind.”
Again with the door left open. They really believe that Harry will wake up one day and “come to his senses” and abandon his wife and child. As for younger-sibling syndrome… I don’t doubt that there is legitimately a younger-sibling syndrome in general, and specifically within the royal family. But there’s also an older sibling syndrome, where the older siblings are petty, jealous a–holes who actively try to destroy their younger siblings’ peace of mind and happiness.
