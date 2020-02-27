The Queen ‘is praying that, over time, Harry will start to see things more clearly’

By no means do I believe that The Crown is a documentary, nor do I believe that they are even trying to get, like, 80% truth and history in there. The Crown is meant to be the broad strokes of the Windsor family, aka House Petty. It’s meant to be a character study, a loosely-factual historical drama. But one thing that – I believe – The Crown has done right is emphasize and underline just how petty Queen Elizabeth really is, and how often her jealousies and tone-deaf emotional responses in the face of crisis somehow become official royal policy. She couldn’t stand when her sister outshone her. She couldn’t stand when Diana outshone her. She couldn’t stand when other people have better responses to crises or issues. And so they must be taken out, punished and smeared.
I feel like that’s part of what’s happened with the Sussexes and how poorly the Queen and her people have handled this debacle from start to finish. Particularly with the Sussexit, the Queen took it personally, which is what Vanity Fair said this week. The Queen feels rejected, and once again, her pettiness has become official royal policy. Anyway, Us Weekly lays it on thick about how Liz of House Petty thinks Harry has embarrassed the family. Yes, HARRY. Not Andrew of House Human Trafficking.
There’s still tension between Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“She’s so disappointed that her own grandchild would heap so much embarrassment on the monarchy and bring all this unwanted attention on his family at the worst possible time,” the source says.
According to the source, the 93-year-old monarch is hoping that her relationship with Harry can be repaired.
“She’s praying that, over time, Harry will start to see things more clearly,” the source adds. “Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen.”
This… is how the Queen deals with things. I know it’s Us Weekly and everything, but she really is like this, isn’t she? She finds HARRY to be the sordid, embarrassing one and she lets her courtiers know that as she’s heading off to church with Andrew. And no, she’s not going to be the one offering an olive branch – she fully expects Harry to come to her and apologize. The entire family expects that Harry will eventually “come to his senses” and choose House Petty over Meghan and Archie.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
He will. And he’ll wonder why the hell he didn’t get out sooner.
In the meantime, Charles pal Junor writes who wonderful it is that Charles is so “Happy.” Horrible family.
Charles is so happy that Harry and Meghan left?
More treacle about how Camilla “makes him happy.”
It is appalling that she would want a life of passively smiling and opening things for Harry.
Royal duty for William, yes as he will perhaps be the future king.
But she has seen the terrible toll being a spare has done to Margaret, Edward and Andrew.
Why if he wants to step away from public interest and thus away from the media glare into something positive and wonderful why would she not back this?
It makes zero sense. Except that she realises the limitations of Bill and Cathy and needed to keep Harry and Meghan under a blanket.
This is all about that.
QE’s lack of compassion…and common sense..has ALWAYS been consistent…and is one of things that will sink everything….
Sure, impossible for her to predict that being part of the Royal Family would include ribbon cutting.
I think Harry being a spare is the very least of it. I think QEII is locked into – you’re a member of the BRF – do your duty and “never complain or explain”. Plus, she HAS to be on the very far side of self-centred as, how can she have seen how absolutely horrid the press treated Harry and Meghan, and not tried to intervene. We all know that intervention is possible – after all, the speculation about Will and Rose died a quick death, and Andrew’s extracurricular activities have not received nearly the appropriate amount of press and condemnation.
Granny needs to retire stat. So effing passive aggressive.
Rather that supporting her beloved grandson by saying ‘best wishes, let me know how I can help’ she says ‘good luck with that. Come back in a year if it doesn’t work out for ya’. Bad granny!
Where are the prayers for her granddaughter in law and her young great grandson? How cold can she get!
IKR? Look divorce happens
It’s one thing to wish for that but abandoning a child? Meghan is Archie’s mother and always wil be. There’s no reset button. Harry has a new family and that’s forever.
She reminds me of my narcissistic grandmother. Emotionally abusive, manipulative and bitter.
Bettyrose, I would not put it past them to wish that.
Ugh, such a toxic family, and that’s just what we can see from the outside looking in! It’s almost cult-like, valuing tight membership over free thinking and honesty. I’ve always been fascinated by the British monarchy because it’s a case study in WTF. House Petty indeed.
“a case study in WTF” Epic 😂😂
So, she’s praying that he will divorce his wife and abandon her and their child, am I right?
Probably and marry the “English Rose” that the H and M critics want and “start all over.” And rarely mention Archie. Disgraceful.
So, here’s a question. Who would this hypothetical “English rose” be? Harry will be 36 this year. If he were to split with Meghan in a year or two, he’d be 5 or 6 years older than Charles was (32) when he married Diana. If he were to pick a woman say, 22-25, so a few years older than Diana was, there would be at least as big a difference in age (and possibly experience; for one thing, Harry would be divorced, with a child). A woman older than that would be more likely to have a major relationship/marriage in her past, and maybe have a significant career. Or maybe the true English rose is supposed to be an aristocrat with a trust fund who “works” but without career aspirations. Any of those – younger, accomplished, aristocrat – would likely feel threatening to a 40 year old Kate. Will would likely be jealous Harry found someone younger/aristocrat, and feel threatened by someone accomplished. So, the “relief” at having Meghan out of the picture probably wouldn’t last long…
Just playing around with ideas here, but really, what do these people have in mind – or is “just not Meghan” enough for the moment?
Doesn’t matter who the English Rose is as long as she is white (and preferably from the UK … no more Autumn Phillips will she/won’t she go back to Canada situations).
Nice plan for the “head” of the Church of England.
To be fair, the entire Church of England was started precisely so that a royal could divorce.
Well — if any of these leaking comments and emotions attributed to the Queen are true, then I don’t think there will be any ‘happy families’ cosplay. It’s interesting that all these leaky comments from the Queen now making their way out to public have a downward trajectory: first there is her official statement expressing love and inclusion, then last week a source claims that she had ordered the rest of the family to play nice when the Sussexes returned, and now sources bang on about her deep anger, sorrow, and feelings of betrayal. I think — because the Queen almost never takes direct action over these sorts of stories — they are made up just like stories about Meghan are made up. There’s a kernel of truth wrapped in a blanket of lies. Once again, I could write this US article as I can imagine the Queen is hurt, feels let down, and wishes Harry to come back. However, I don’t know ANYTHING for sure because I don’t have her on speed dial. So, because I think this is tabloid culture, I’m going to give this the same score on my BULLSHIT meter as I’d give a story about Meghan. It’s not that I can’t believe the Queen has these emotions or feelings — it’s just that I don’t think she is having sources leak this garbage.
Hear Hear. I haven’t bought/ read any English newspaper in years. I found I have developed a stern allergy to them and just the head lines from a distance are enough to give an uncontrollable fit of SMH.
Amazing that she doesn’t think her rapist son is the biggest embarrassment?
It’s alluded to with her not being able to believe that Harry would do this embarrassing thing “especially at this time.” But it appears that she finds what’s happening with Andrew to be some kind of unfortunate accident while what’s happening with Harry is him being willfully embarrassing. I just don’t get this family at all. She must truly believe that Andrew is 100% innocent, or nothing was his fault, and he didn’t know, or he had the best intentions when he was hanging out with Epstein, and somehow everyone else in the world just has it wrong and is misinterpreting her son’s life, actions, words, deeds, and character.
I think that she really believes her own hype – that she was chosen by God, and that her family is above everyone else. I think that to her, Andrew’s guilt or innocence is inconsequential because he is royal and is therefore above the law, and how dare the peasants keep kicking up a stink about it. I also thought it was interesting that in the birthday post from the RF, it mentions that Andrew was the first child born to a reigning monarch in however many years. Just another way of pointing out how special her little pedo is, so how could anyone question him? And how dare Harry think of himself when he should be putting the firm before everyone else. She probably looks at herself as always having sacrificed personal wants in favor of royal duties and literally cannot fathom Harry not following in her hallowed footsteps.
As people age they (usually) get more stubborn and set in their ways, and surrounded by suckups and sycophants for decades could have only made her more self-assured and superior.
I agree totally with this appraisal. She is now treating Harry like she treated Diana. She has learned nothing. She has no remorse. She will never “start to see things more clearly.”
If anything happens re: her removing security and one or all of the Sussex family are hurt, there will be huge repercussions and the senior royals will be vilified by the public.
If there is anyone who doesn’t see things clearly, it’s the Queen.
She could have prevented all of this but she didn’t.
I’m now more convinced than ever that Charles will be the last king of England.
I believe William (or George) will be. Charles will be fine; he won’t be on the throne for long.
William will be an awful king and Kate an awful queen. And neither one will care as long as they have money, luxury and comfort. Kate needs to be studying Letizia and Maxima, even Mary. Mette-Marit probably works harder than Kate.
He will be the last king of most countries in the Commonwealth (16) that still have the UK monarch as defacto Head of State. Scotland will leave too. He may end up King of England, Wales, NI.
My guess is that Harry is probably seeing things more clearly than he ever has before in his life.
And again, like we were saying yesterday or the day before – the Andrew scandal just makes the royal family look so bad in all these stories. not “just” because of Andrew’s actions, but the contrast between the reaction to him and the reaction to H&M. Harry is embarrassing the family? harry isn’t seeing things clearly? Harry is bringing scandal to the monarchy? And Andrew is just waiting in the wings for his big return? It’s such bad optics for the monarchy.
Yes, it’s incredibly bad optics and anyone who sat through half of the first class of PR101 and/or has a functioning frontal lobe should be able to see that. There is no earthly way that the courtiers or comms officers at KP, BP or CH see all this, note the public response (not their tabloid lapdogs), and say yes this is exactly the messaging we need right now, more of this please.
That’s why I have to believe that for whatever reason this contrast and campaign is intentional, and the only reason I can see for that is *adjusts tinfoil tiara* that someone in the line of succession is trying to make the queen and the current “administration” look as incompetent and out of touch as possible, in the hopes of gaining momentum (either publicly or internally) that she must step down in order to right the ship and save the monarchy. That could be coming from Charles, or it could be coming from KP. I personally have never believed the stories about will “just not wanting to be king.” To me, those ring of someone getting complimented on their outfit and demurely saying, ‘oh, this old thing? I’ve had it for ages, giggle giggle.’ I think he desperately wants to be king, and doesn’t want to wait around for decades to get there, and is smug and deluded enough to think that his courtiers and schemes can somehow bypass his father and get him to the throne.
Ok, that might be a bit much lol, but really I just can’t see how anyone can think this is a winning strategy for Andrew, the queen and the RF because it’s just so blatantly awful and each time they double down they just look weaker and even more hypocritical and corrupt.
I think William wants all the trappings of being king but doesn’t want to actually do any of the work required of the position. Hence his insane jealousy of Harry breaking free and living that “normal” life they have fetishized for decades.
I think William wants to be king for the power (even just the familial power) and all the other trappings. I imagine at 18 he might have felt differently, but I think now he has settled into the idea. and Kate 100% wants to be queen. We always say she would have been happier marrying someone like her sister did, but she definitely WANTS to be queen and for people to curtsy to her and the tiaras etc. But, like MNM said – neither wants to do the work.
Is she praying for her second son or more to the point those women who were used by Epstein?
While I think the Queen had an issue with her sister outshining her, I think that it was Charles who was most upset about Diana outshining him and William who is the most upset about Harry and Meghan outshining him. There is a generational disease of being jealous because popularity isn’t related to rank and the heirs can’t accept or adapt to that reality without being destructive.
Completely agree.
@Nic919 – I think you hit the nail on the head. Your words exactly.
This!!!!!!!!! Generational jealousy. Insane, intense jealousy.
That family has issues with public popularity which go back many generations.
TBH am not sure I buy all this narrative around TQ and the Sussex’s – narrative that she and her team have to know make her look bad. Either this is just pure clickbait or someone is feeding the media trolls to distract. There are only 2 people who need that type of media distraction and both have something to hide while embiggening themselves. IMO only one person has the bratty nerve to chuck granny under the bus.
Okay, we know it’s US Weekly and it’s a gossip rag that makes shit up and has no true sources, but this:
“She’s so disappointed that her own grandchild would heap so much embarrassment on the monarchy and bring all this unwanted attention on his family at the worst possible time,” the source says.”
This is such crazy to write when HRH Prince Andrew was friends and cohort with TWO sex predators. How is that not the bigger embarrassment to the Royal Family? Honestly, the courtiers must be paying the tabloids to write such nonsense.
Since it’s US Weekly, I doubt a palace insider confided in them (WTF?) but like the Meghan piece today, it does make sense. Freedom must taste so good away from her clutches.
Elizabeth 1 = the Virgin Queen
Elizabeth 2 = the Petty queen
Has had good PR all her life for doing sweet
f a .
Run Harry and don’t look back.
Elizabeth I could be very petty too. It runs in the bloodlines.
I am not buying any of those sources reports those tabloids keep publishing as “breaking news.” I hope she does not feel that way because that’s not what I think Harry and Meghan took issue with. The Sussexes did not like the arrangements the royals have with the tabloids (royal-rota). That’s what they rejected, having to deal/work with those RR’s when they have it in for you could not have been fun. They did not reject the queen not the work and if she does not know/see that, then she has bigger internal issues to deal with first.
I am not sure what that means exactly but I do hope that everyone gets to reconcile amicably.
That would mean Harry’s family would have to stop smearing and undermining harry and Meghan. But I just dont see that happening.
If the RF and the courtiers are so confident that Harry will come running back, then why don’t they leave him alone and just wait? Why keep doing these digs at him? Why keep pushing articles on how Harry will regret this?
Seems like someone is trying to convince themselves and others that he will be back
Wasn’t it revealed that Betty Petty is patron of some charity that the head of one of the biggest rags sits in, or something like that? If so, wouldn’t surprise me that in exchange for “favors” of not going ALL in on Abuser Andy, her courtiers are given reign to STILL go all in on H&M.
We KNOW the RF can shut things down with the RRs and MSM when they really want to. They DON’T want to.
The irate courtiers are the ones who agitate the Queen to hate PHarry and Meghan. They have the Queen’s ear. What’s sad is that she believes them lock, stock and barrel. Complicit with them are brother PWilliam and the Royal rota. They are the jealous rabble rousers.
Harry and Meghan are the only Royals seeing things clearly. Their goal is to actually do good in world and they realized they could accomplish that better outside of a royal family that’s all about appearances over action. I have no doubt the Sussexes have been undermined on their initiatives to appease Will and Charles. Away from the Meghan and Harry can now operate without leaks and noise.
I agree completely Aurora!! The noise and fake leaks will still be there but being a half a world away, Harry and Meghan can just get on with doing what they’ve wanted to do all along, be of service.
Just when I think my loathing for this cabal can’t grow, this sashays along. Something nice … I love the hat and brooch.
The Queen: Dear Lord, please let my grandson see that he should never have married that horrid black woman, and show him how to abandon her and their child, so he will return to his family that desperately needs him for media manipulation.
God: Oh, sorry Betty, I didn’t hear you. I was taking a prayer from some first time parents who are concerned about their son’s welfare, since he’s biracial and has been compared to a chimp. They especially wanted me to show the child’s great grandmother that she made a mistake in not supporting them but instead supporting a rapist. It’s a really bad situation and the great grandmother sounds especially terrible. Her name is….
:checks notes- pauses:
We need to talk, Lilibet.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 😂 BRAVA! Made me choke on my coffee lolol
RAPUNZEL you could author a book. Nice writing. It reads like a movie scene. A fairy tale with the Evil Great, Grandmother.
👏👏👏👏 that comment was perfection so true
This is a perfect depiction. 👍👍😘😘😘
Well, she believes herself annointed by God, so . . . .
THE. IRONY.
I’ve had a long term subscription to US Weekly and while I know not everything in there is true they seemed to have a pretty fair viewpoint of all the royals but wow, lately the Anti-Sussex reporting has been over the top. I just cancelled my subscription.
Harry sees things very clearly. Its the racist jealous royal family who doesn’t.
This doesn’t surprise me she’d be so cold as to want Harry to divorce his wife and abandon his son. All of her children except Edward have divorced. She was cold with her own children – or at least with Charles. And her denial and distraction regarding her pedophile sex trafficker son is appalling.
LOL. All Harry wanted to do was move away to protect his family, pay his own way, and in doing so, readjust his role to accommodate these changes. It’s the RF who made a big stink and started taking titles and responsibilities away. Harry and Meghan work hard and were happy to continue representing the Queen, and she wouldn’t allow it. They are perhaps the ONLY royals who see clearly.
I am estranged from my parents in large part because of how terribly my father has treated my husband. My parents of course have denied that they have been hostile and my mother stands by my father 100%. She has also told me she prays every day and that she “believes in me”–essentially putting the full load of resolving our family problems on me, rather than acknowledging the problems are due to repeated nastiness from my father (and her, when she jumps in to defend him). Obviously on a much smaller scale that how the BRF has behaved towards Harry & Meghan, but eerie how similar some of the language that gets trotted out is.
Uh no Q, when “you show people show who you are, they believe you.”
They really don’t get it. And what exactly has Harry done that is so “ embarrassing “ to the family.What did they do that was so bad, that they have to be stripped to the bare minimum of their titles? It is much worse to expose the creakiness and façade that is the “ modern” monarchy, than it is to shelter a prince who brings sex traffickers onto Royal property and exploit the teenage victims of this convicted trafficker. The Royals are talking too much, whining too much, and trying to justify a decision that looks terrible and vindictive to the rest of the world. They refuse in any way to acknowledge active part they all took in driving away the Sussexes. They were silent during the harassment of Meghan and they should do us all a favor and be silent now. They still have the kingdom, so what more do they need.
Harry and Meghan don’t allow them to pretend everything is fine. They can still dress Andrew up and ignore all the noise. Kind of hard to pretend that H&M aren’t missing in action.
More fanfiction. The Queen is only praying Andrew remains free.
Exactly. Along with praying that her eyes open in the morning.
I don’t know, my father tends to be the same way in that the public facade is always calm cool collected and you don’t complain, keep a stiff upper lip, do not air dirty laundry.
It doesn’t matter to him what you are feeling because he tends to find most emotional responses to any situation ridiculous because you just have to deal with it and move on
And no he’s not a cold man. He’s not unfeeling at all. he doesn’t have issues with interpersonal relationships or anything that may suggest Asperger’s. He just deeply has it ingrained that what is private stays private, what is public must be neutral and non-emotional.
And although he is savvy enough to use the computer and understands Facebook, he’ll never truly understand the impact of social media.
At 75, he’s not going to change, nor with TQ.
I’m not cutting her a break. She’s just been so wrong so many times. it disgusts me the way Harry and Meghan have been treated publicly with no support from the Royal Family.
I just I’m stating that I can understand her actions, or lack of actions, because I’ve seen it in real life with people who are good, but suck at empathetic public acknowledgements
Harry is seeing more clearly than he has in his entire life. I think he’s gonna be a-ok and won’t be running back to granny, groveling, any time soon.
Everyone thinks Harry will be lost without his gilded cage, that he’ll miss the money, the everything, but even if they cut him off completely, I agree–He will be fine.
He was in the Army for 10 years–did he live in a castle? Did he have maids/butlers/or other staff to cater to his every need? Or did he live like the other soldiers? So, the trappings of wealth and grandeur really don’t mean much to him–which is why it was so easy for him to pull the plug and tell Meghan, “Let’s roll!”
I think Harry’s heartfelt wish to leave the RF has been festering for decades. I think that his “wish” was finally granted when he met Meghan. And, it had to be someone like Meghan in order to let him finally divest himself: Someone who was outside of the aristocracy, someone without a reverence for the Monarchy, and someone with NO CONNECTIONS in the UK, someone who loved Harry the man, not “Prince Harry, grandson of QEII, “second son of Diana”. And when he found that love — he has shown what he’ll do to keep it.
Also on a side note: I speculate that Harry is very affectionate with Meghan and Archie. We’ve seen the hand holding, the arms around each other, him always helping her with her pony tail, how he was holding Archie so close in that darling photo–WHY would he chose to go back to that sterile, cold environment?
That’s another thing. Let’s say the royal family get their wish and down the line Meghan and Harry do divorce.
They seem to think he’d come back into the fold with his tail between his legs. I think they’d get a nasty shock.
It’s US Weekly. Give me a break. Nothing they report is true and if you go along with it you’re no better than the people that believe the awful Daily Mail when it says bad things about H and M. The Queen is not petty. She is trying to preserve an ancient and irrelevant institution and it’s an uphill battle. She’s losing but hanging on with all her might with those well-manicured hands.
It was not universally applauded that she paraded out her patriarchal line of succession even with the Little Child given a “duty” to perform.
Gee, Lizzie, way to make it all about YOU. Maybe if you could put yourself in your granddaughter-in-law’s and great-grandson’s shoes, maybe you’d understand. Oh, that’s right, you have centuries of white privilege hard-baked into your DNA, so you probably don’t have a clue. Well, your grandson’s certainly woke, so maybe he can explain it to you. Oh, that’s right, he requested a sit-down with you, but you fobbed him off on your courtiers.
“There are none so blind as those who will not see.” – John Heywood, 1546
She is going into her grave kicking and screaming, isn’t she? Why not retire and live the remainder of your life in peace and try to create some harmony and do good before it’s your time? I really do not understand these people.