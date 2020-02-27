VF: ‘The royal family is ground zero for a history of white supremacy & imperialism’.

One of the things that’s been bugging me over the past few months in particular is that very little of the royal coverage in Britain and America really reflects what I’ve been feeling this whole time, which is that the Sussexit drama has underlined the massive fault lines in the British monarchy as a whole. We discussed it several times on the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, how the British tabloids seem to want to make the story all about Meghan and Harry being the evil outliers to an otherwise unblemished institution. When really Sussexit came less than two months after the Queen had to “fire” Prince Andrew, and this has been the one-two punch which has irretrievably damaged the Crown. All of which to say, Vanity Fair finally hit pause on Katie Nicholl’s sugary, Cambridge-specific narrative to publish a piece which says all of my feelings explicitly: the Crown may never recover. You can read the full piece here. Here’s the part where they put Sussexit in context:

With two of The Firm’s glitteriest global superstars ostensibly opting out, the royal brand finds itself in shambles. Queen Elizabeth II and company traffic in the presumption of magic and majesty—an assurance that, divinely and by birth, they are superior. Commoners are supposed to clamor at their gates, not marry in and then make a U-turn for Canada. The monarchy already feels drearier without Harry and Meghan, who infused the whole operation with Big Celebrity Energy. The Sussexes had an estimated 1.9 billion viewers in their thrall at their royal wedding: Harry bit his bearded lower lip and appeared to whisper, “You look amazing” in what became a much-memed moment. Meghan, the first biracial duchess in modern history, blinked back, glowing. The royal family was, but for a fleeting moment, both inclusive and…sexy? This historically white and musty institution needed the couple to appear modern and relevant to survive into the 21st century. And January’s shocking news, dropped via Instagram, struck a House of Windsor already in crisis. Last November, someone else had quit the Firm, when Prince Andrew relinquished royal duties “for the foreseeable future” amid allegations he was an abuser in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. (The prince denies these allegations.) In a disastrous BBC interview, the Duke of York minimized the late Epstein’s alleged child sexual abuse as merely “unbecoming.” And before even that unpleasant PR nightmare/disaster, there were the tabloid rumors swirling around Prince William, Kate, and their “Turnip Toffs” clique. It was only a year ago when 98-year-old Prince Philip tumped over in his Land Rover and that seemed like the worst kind of news coming out of BP.

[From Vanity Fair]

“…There were the tabloid rumors swirling around Prince William, Kate, and their “Turnip Toffs” clique…” Yep. It’s all connected. I guess VF didn’t want to draw the line between the rise of the Rose Hanbury story and the way Prince William used smears on Meghan as a deflection. And here’s more, specifically about how the world watched as the first woman of color to join the royal family was smeared and harassed:

A gospel choir had heralded “Stand By Me” at their royal wedding; perhaps never in Windsor Castle had an African American preacher quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and waxed poetic about the power of love (assorted kings entombed therein may well have rolled over). But the belief that, just by marrying Harry, Meghan could blow the mothballs off the monarchy—in the midst of a sharply divided post-Brexiting Britain teeming with nativism—may have been the biggest fairy tale of all. “As far as I’m concerned, the monarchy really lost out,” says Kali Nicole Gross, the Martin Luther King Jr. professor of history at Rutgers University, who specializes in black women’s experiences in U.S. history. “You push aside that pomp and circumstance and what’s underneath is not pretty.” But the brevity of Harry and Meghan’s time as senior royals begs the question: How inhospitable must the royal mantle be to a biracial self-identified feminist and her rebel-hearted husband that they said goodbye so soon? “I don’t think it reflects well on the institution or its place in contemporary Britain,” Afua Hirsch, the Booker Prize-winning author of Brit(ish) & Equal to Everything, told V.F. “The big question when this engagement and this marriage was announced was whether a woman of color could thrive in the very specific context of the royal family.” Harry’s emotional statement that “there really was no other option” seems to provide a deflating answer. There was what Harry called a “ruthless campaign” of “relentless propaganda” against her by the British tabloids, and bald gestures, like Princess Michael of Kent’s blackamoor brooch. “The royal family is ground zero for a history of white supremacy and imperialism that they’ve never acknowledged, let alone apologized for it,” Hirsch said. Buckingham Palace’s onetime silence on the press treatment of the Duchess of Sussex now feels like a missed opportunity to have protected the first biracial duchess it initially seemed so pleased to claim.

[From Vanity Fair]

Yes yes yes and yes. What’s remarkable is how few outlets are truly framing the situation in this context, that instead of Sussexit reflecting poorly on Meghan and Harry, their exit was the only direction for them in the face of an ugly, damaged, petty, racist, nasty institution. More of this kind of analysis, please.